Young Professional Houston Women Rally For Dress For Success In a Lively Tootsies Night

Devon Carter, Brittany Meisner at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée chairs Catherine Sdao and Sarik Patel at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Olivia Awo, Kaitlyn Dhindsa at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tootsies owner Norman Lewis, Dress for Success president Lauren Levicki Courville at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Models wearing Love the Label & Deepa Gurnani Earrings at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kiran Pandher, Ellie Austin at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fatimeh Mehdi, Janna Varughese, Karina Barbieri at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jessica Arledge, Victoria Garcia, Hilary Baars at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Clara Orlean, Victoria Villarreal at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ameena Rasheed, Chelsea Allen, Cheryl at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anna Kaplan, Trina Silva at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ellen Truong, Selina Tran, Jennifer Nguyen at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Annie Ghormley, Melanie Mabry at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Caitlin Fleming, Katherine Orellana Ross, Michael Vo at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dalida Anthony, Olivia Rivers at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sterling Woerner, Liz McDonald at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karishma Asrani, Jay Lakhani, Courtney Harmon at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The din in Tootsies was a sure indication that this was one lively night. And so it was when 300 women of young professional status gathered in support of Dress for Success’ youth group called Women of Wardrobe. The 19th annual Summer Soirées was a huge success, raising $15,000 for the nonprofit and serving as an introduction for many newcomers to the cause.

The fashion-oriented evening of food, fun and philanthropy featured Love the Label designs and designer Jay Lakhani with his fab and affordable jewelry under Deepa Gurnani.

More than 16 vendors provided food and drink from lively stations spread across the store. The ladies grazed through offerings from Armandos, 5411 Empanadas, Antone’s Famous Po’Boys, Liberty Kitchen, Kin Dee and more and sampled libations from Agavales Tequila, Chloe Wine Collection and Madame Zero Champagne.

Once she finally got the lively crowd’s attention, Tootsies store director Shelley Taylor Ludwick remarked on the longevity of the event which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Privately, Ludwick allowed that she is already considering extra special happenings for the August 2023 20th anniversary event.

“We find it incredible how Dress for Success Houston provides women the tools to really feel empowered and strong at moments of their lives when they need it,” Ludwick told the gathering. “Tootsies has supported this event for 19 years and we have been in the community 50 years.

“We are proud to partner with WOW and Dress for Success Houston and can’t wait to celebrate 20 years next year.”

The femmes departed with loaded swag bags that included gifties from ALTO, Lemon Laine, Equinox, Topo Chico, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Blur Hard Seltzer, Celsius, Cheers and many more vendors.

PC Seen: Event chairs Sarika Patel and Catherine Sdao, Tootsies owner Norman Lewis, Love the Label’s rep Kiran Pandher, Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville, 100.3 The Bulls Monica “Mo” Lunsford, ABC 13 news reporter Miya Shay, Katherine Ross, Courtney Harmon, Karishma Asrani, Melanie Mabry, Sterling Woerner, Olivia Awo, Kaitlyn Dhindsa, Daisy Mendoza, Ameena Rasheed, Victoria Villarreal and Clara Orlean.