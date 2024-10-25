Houston Zoo’s $150 Million Campaign Gets a Major Push In a Ball Where Flamingos, Pythons & Ostrich Chicks Are Special Guests

fbpx
Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Marty and Kathy Goossen
Ball Co Chairs Chris Laquer and Anita O’Shaughnessy and Jennifer and Chris Laporte
Auction Chairs Courtney and Zac Harmon
Winners of Naming a Jaguar Live Auction item Vanessa and Chuck Ames
Robert and Cullen Muse
Honorees Cathy and Joe Cleary
Bas and Courtney Solleveld
Carina and Brooks Antweil
Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades
Greg and Leslie Huang
Trang Cormack and Aivi Nguyen-Molligan
Kelley and Steve Lubanko
Monique Sparks and Nikki Payne
Jim and Beverly Postl
Jordan Seff and Vanessa Ames
Honoree Cullen Muse and Family
JP Ramirez and Daisy Perez
Katherine Ross and Sarah Tucker
Nick Espinosa, Danny Villarreal, Freddie Minahan
Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan
Sultana and Moez Mangalji
Angela Fabbri
Wings of Wonder presented by Phillips 66
01
23

Houston Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Marty and Kathy Goossen

02
23

Zoo Ball chairs Chris Laquer & Anita O'Shaughnessy and Jennifer & Chris Laporte

03
23

Auction chairs Courtney & Zac Harmon at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

04
23

Vanessa & Chuck Ames winners of the jaguar naming auction item at the Zoo Ball

05
23

Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

06
23

Honorees Cathy & Joe Cleary at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

07
23

Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

08
23

Carina & Brooks Antwell at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

09
23

Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

10
23

Greg & Leslie Huang Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades

11
23

Trang Cormack, Aivi Nguye-Molligan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

12
23

Kelley & Stephen Lubanko at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

13
23

Monique Sparks & Nikki Payne at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

14
23

Jim & Beverly Postl at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

15
23

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

16
23

Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse and Cullen's family at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

17
23

JP Ramirez & Daisy Perez at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

18
23

Katherine Ross, Sarah Tucker at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

19
23

Nick Espinosa, Danny Villarreal, Freddie Minahan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

20
23

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

21
23

Moez & Sultana Mangalji at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

22
23

Angela Fabbri at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

23
23

Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Marty and Kathy Goossen
Ball Co Chairs Chris Laquer and Anita O’Shaughnessy and Jennifer and Chris Laporte
Auction Chairs Courtney and Zac Harmon
Winners of Naming a Jaguar Live Auction item Vanessa and Chuck Ames
Robert and Cullen Muse
Honorees Cathy and Joe Cleary
Bas and Courtney Solleveld
Carina and Brooks Antweil
Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades
Greg and Leslie Huang
Trang Cormack and Aivi Nguyen-Molligan
Kelley and Steve Lubanko
Monique Sparks and Nikki Payne
Jim and Beverly Postl
Jordan Seff and Vanessa Ames
Honoree Cullen Muse and Family
JP Ramirez and Daisy Perez
Katherine Ross and Sarah Tucker
Nick Espinosa, Danny Villarreal, Freddie Minahan
Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan
Sultana and Moez Mangalji
Angela Fabbri
Wings of Wonder presented by Phillips 66
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Zoo’s $150 Million Campaign Gets a Major Push In a Ball Where Flamingos, Pythons & Ostrich Chicks Are Special Guests

Keeping It Wild

BY // 10.24.24
Houston Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Marty and Kathy Goossen
Zoo Ball chairs Chris Laquer & Anita O'Shaughnessy and Jennifer & Chris Laporte
Auction chairs Courtney & Zac Harmon at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Vanessa & Chuck Ames winners of the jaguar naming auction item at the Zoo Ball
Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Honorees Cathy & Joe Cleary at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Carina & Brooks Antwell at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Greg & Leslie Huang Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades
Trang Cormack, Aivi Nguye-Molligan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Kelley & Stephen Lubanko at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Monique Sparks & Nikki Payne at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Jim & Beverly Postl at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse and Cullen's family at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
JP Ramirez & Daisy Perez at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Katherine Ross, Sarah Tucker at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Nick Espinosa, Danny Villarreal, Freddie Minahan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Moez & Sultana Mangalji at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
Angela Fabbri at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.
1
23

Houston Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Marty and Kathy Goossen

2
23

Zoo Ball chairs Chris Laquer & Anita O'Shaughnessy and Jennifer & Chris Laporte

3
23

Auction chairs Courtney & Zac Harmon at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

4
23

Vanessa & Chuck Ames winners of the jaguar naming auction item at the Zoo Ball

5
23

Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

6
23

Honorees Cathy & Joe Cleary at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

7
23

Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

8
23

Carina & Brooks Antwell at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

9
23

Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

10
23

Greg & Leslie Huang Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades

11
23

Trang Cormack, Aivi Nguye-Molligan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

12
23

Kelley & Stephen Lubanko at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

13
23

Monique Sparks & Nikki Payne at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

14
23

Jim & Beverly Postl at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

15
23

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

16
23

Honorees Robert & Cullen Muse and Cullen's family at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

17
23

JP Ramirez & Daisy Perez at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

18
23

Katherine Ross, Sarah Tucker at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

19
23

Nick Espinosa, Danny Villarreal, Freddie Minahan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

20
23

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

21
23

Moez & Sultana Mangalji at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

22
23

Angela Fabbri at the 'Wing of Wonder' Zoo Ball.

23
23

What: The Houston Zoo ‘Wing of Wonder’ Ball

Where: The Zoo‘s tented Masihara Pavilion

PC Moment: So many moments of note. Let’s begin with announcement that Joe Cleary and Cullen Geiselman Muse will have two of the soon-to-be hatched ostrich chicks named in their honor. The special recognition given, as Houston Zoo president ad CEO Lee Ehmke noted, comesin thanks for the duo’s efforts in leading the Zoo’s $150 million “Keeping Our World Wild” centennial capital campaign.

Ball Co Chairs Chris Laquer and Anita O’Shaughnessy and Jennifer and Chris Laporte
Zoo Ball chairs Chris Laquer & Anita O’Shaughnessy and Jennifer & Chris Laporte

Cleary was joined by his wife Cathy Cleary and Muse by her husband Robert Muse as honorees. Phillips 66 was recognized as presenting sponsor.

Special guests at the black-tie soirée were Chilean flamingo chicks, ball pythons, a chinchilla and other ambassador animals. These early visitors went to bed before the City Kitchen team brought out the evening’s first course.

Jennifer and Chris Laporte and Anita O’Shaughnessy and Chris Laquer chaired the gala that raised more than $2.266 million. The live and silent auctions, chaired by Courtney and Zac Harmon, contributed seriously to the bottom line. Particularly fun was the lively bidding in the live auction for naming rights for a future jaguar cub. That honor fetched a cool $50,000.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

And as much as many partygoers dislike the paddle raise appeal, that interlude raised a handsome $275,000 for HoustoZoo programs.

Dr. Deo Ruhagazi, Danae Jackson, Lisa Marie Avendano, Dr. Jessica Kamatenesi and Taylor Rhoades

Both the main event and the after party, which was  chaired by Victoria Villarreal and Arthur “Will” Brown, were sellouts with attendance surpassing 825. Sponsored by PNC the event featured late-night bites, open bars and dancing featuring The Drywater Band, which kept revelers on the floor until midnight.

PC Seen: Sue Chin, Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, Carey Kirkpatrick, Alie and Dave Pruner, Stacy Methvin , Courtney and Zac Harmon,  Sadie Rucker, Sultana and Moez Mangalji, Courtney and Bas Solleveld, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Mindy and Josh Davidson, Beverly and Jim Postl, Anne Clutterbuck, Debra and Mike Dishberger, and Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan.

sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Tracie Parzen
This property is listed by: Tracie Parzen (512) 577-5997 Email Realtor
200 Mulberry Lane
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houlston, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
2701 Westheimer #6D
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #6D
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #6D
4706 Devon St.
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon St.
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon St.
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X