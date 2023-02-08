Houston Home Building Mogul Shares the Story of His Remarkable Rise — David Weekley Knows Comebacks

Mary Maxey, Kristy Liedtke at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Robert & Louise Bland at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Jack & Leslie Blanton at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Deborah Duncan, Major Robert Webb at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Kathy Goossen, Maureen Higdon, Frances Howard at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Judy McGee, Sidney Faust at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Judy & Charles Tate at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

John & Ann Bookout at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Jane Wise, Jan Griesenbeck, Jim Wise at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

Leslie Sasser, Jenny Elkins, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn)

What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Dinner

Where: The Houstonian Hotel

PC Moment: As founder and chairman of one of the largest privately held homebuilding firms in the country, David Weekley shared the story of his success that began in 1976 when as a 23-year-old he began his homebuilding business. Included in that recounting was the crash of 1980, which taught him a life lesson on recovery after disaster. Humility and having a plan are the keys to success in Weekley’s experience. His heartfelt remarks included reference to his call from God to serve the community.

“Not only has David achieved great success in business,” says Army advisory board chairman Tom Forney. “But more importantly he has been a staunch supporter of countless charities across Houston. Especially The Salvation Army.”

This Salvation Army night was a gathering of Old Guard Houston with Louise and Robert Bland Jr. serving as chairs of the dinner that honored the Elkins family, represented by Elise Elkins Joseph and Russell Joseph, Jenny Elkins, and Leslie Elkins Sassser and Shannon Sasser. The William Booth Award for outstanding community service was presented to the family by Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army USA.

Through the Elkins Foundation, the family supports a wide variety of educational, health care, cultural, community and religious organizations that benefit individuals from all walks of life across Houston and the Greater Gulf Coast region.

Entertainment for the event featured Salvation Army talent beginning with the Houston International Corps Songsters and the Kang Family of the Temple Corps Community Care Center.

PC Seen: Ann and John Bookout, Dorothy Nicholson, Judy and Charles Tate, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Allison and Matt Gemp, Deborah Dunkum, Salvation Army Majors Rob and Carolynn Webb, Kristy Liedtke, and Mary Maxey.