Denim and Diamonds Is No Cowboy Lark — How Healing Through Horses Helps Kids at Inspiration Ranch

Dylan Crews, center, with her family at the Inspiration Ranch gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Gerri Francis)

Inspiration Ranch board member Bob Marlowe and his wife Heidi, owner of gala travel sponsor White Glove Destinations. (Photo by Gerri Francis)

MG Tindall with jeweler Mark Pharo, modeling the ring he donated to the live auction at the gala. (Photo by Gerri Francis)

Michelle Little, board chair of Inspiration Ranch, with honorees Cathy and Ken Lawrence and MG Tindall at the "Denim and Diamonds" gala. (Photo by Gerri Francis)

Inspiration Ranch’s 16th-annual Denim and Diamonds gala raised more than $650,000, fueling life-changing equine therapy for children and young adults. Based in Magnolia, the ranch uses equine therapy to help riders overcome physical, social and emotional challenges. Ovintiv, a Denver-based energy producer with an office in The Woodlands, was honored as the corporate sponsor this year. Cathy and Ken Lawrence were also recognized for their 10-year volunteer commitment to Inspiration Ranch.

“Gala proceeds are vital to the growth and sustainability of Inspiration Ranch’s programs,” vice president of development Melissa Jurik says. “The Denim and Diamonds gala helps bridge the gap in scholarship funding for our parents and families.”

Each of the ranch’s 100 weekly riders relies on scholarships to make their therapeutic sessions affordable. Though each session costs $240, families only pay $50. For nearly 40 percent of the families Inspiration Ranch helps, even the reduced price is too much due to overwhelming medical and therapy expenses.

“Inspiration Ranch is committed to ensuring cost is never a barrier to treatment,” Jurik notes.

Outlaw Spirit Shines at Inspiration Ranch

Inspiration Ranch’s president and CEO MG Tindall is grateful for the community’s ongoing support. “Year after year, we are humbled by the generosity of gala attendees and companies from Montgomery and Harris counties,” Tindall says.

Gala guests heard a powerful testimonial from 11-year-old rider Dylan Crews. Her mother Christy Tracy also shared a heartfelt story about her daughter’s transformative journey at the ranch.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

This year’s gala also introduced the Outlaw Saloon Afterparty, complete with a bull-riding ring, dancing, cornhole and a smoked whisky bar. The relaxed dress code encouraged attendees to wear their favorite blue jeans and cowboy boots.

From the moment people entered The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, there were plenty of opportunities to support the ranch. The bourbon pull sold out in 30 minutes, but everyone could also participate in a silent auction, a wine pull and doodle art stations. The General Store offered more chances to contribute, and photo booths added a fun, interactive element. Live auction items included sports memorabilia, jewelry from Mark Pharo and unique artisan creations.

The Ranch Misson

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Inspiration Ranch offers equine-assisted therapeutic riding for individuals with special needs. It also provides equine-assisted mental health services to The Woodlands area’s broader community, including victims of sex trafficking, domestic abuse and severe emotional trauma.

More than 100 kids and youths participate weekly in the therapeutic riding program, which helps improve core strength, mobility and communication skills.

PC Seen: Carol and Mike Watford, Danny and Meghan Eilers, Casey Kosh, Jonathan and Amy Homeyer, George Lindahl, Darrell and Andrea Chambliss, Michelle and Jim Little, Tina Kosh-Goodson and Brandon Goodson, Elijah White and Dr. Diana Wandix-White, Jacque and Lloyd Everson, and Alison and Hilton Yee.