Houston’s International Moms and Their Kids Get a Spotlight Moment In Heartfelt Runway Show

What: LCAHouston International Mothers Day Celebration

Where: The Junior League of Houston

PC Moment: The runway parade of the 17 honored mothers, many escorted by their children and a number wearing national dress, was the highlight of this Houston affair that has been saluting an international coterie of exemplary mothers for a full decade.

Basking in the luncheon spotlight were Amber Baker, Sadaf Chaudhry, Amy Dichoso, Rita Garcia, Amber Ghauri, Mehrnaz Gill, Mignon Gill, Tianna Hall, Yasmin Kutty, Raquel Lewis, Mithu Malik, Melissa Williams Murphy, Amy Pierce, Teresa Cox Reading, Kerlin Sabogal and Toni Tate.

“It’s a very emotional year. So much changed in 10 years,” International Mothers Day Celebration and LCAHouston founder Ruchi Mukherjee says. “We are so excited to have ABC 13 morning news anchor Rita Garcia walk the runway with her 4-month-old baby Jordon.

“It’s so special. Rita was our first year emcee and 10 years later she walks down the runway as a mother.”

In honor of the 10th anniversary, Mukherjee was presented a City of Houston proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office declaring it “Ruchi Mukherjee International Mother’s Day.”

KTRK Channel 13 news ace Miya Shay shared the emcee role with Mukherjee.

“I had the honor to walk the runway as a honoree almost nine years ago.” Miya shares, noting that the mission of the day is to highlight Houston at its best with a special focus on women empowerment, promoting global issues and charities that make a difference, and helping local small and large businesses grow.

Special treat for guests was presentation of a traditional Bharatanatyam invocation dance performance by 14-year-old Manasi Ganesh. Additional entertainment included the sounds of tabla and sitar.

In a special presentation, Myrtle Jones walked the runway in a gown made by another of Bengali Indian origin, New York based designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

PC Seen: Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Sandra Smith Cooper, Mandy Kao, Toni and Howard Tate, Shawntell McWilliams, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Bob Pierce, Gabriela Dror, Vivalda Ndula, Donatella Benckenstein, Leela Krishnamurthy and representing the Magnolia Fire Department Lt. Walter Sassard and Commander Jim Dale.