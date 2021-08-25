Italian Cultural Center Turns Houston’s Neiman Marcus Into a Milan and Ferrari Dream

Tobin Hellums, Lori Freese Italian Cultural & Community Center at the kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

What: Italian Cultural & Community Center cocktail reception

Where: Neiman Marcus

PC Moment: It was all things Italian when a stylish clutch gathered to salute the Italian Cultural & Community Center ‘s second annual fashion show and luncheon, which will be held October 12 at River Oaks Country Club, honoring designer Victor Costa.

For this occasion, luncheon chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Patti Imbrogno Murphy proudly displayed their Italian maiden names. Guests sipped on Prosecco and Aperol Spritz, noshed on light bites from the Mariposa kitchen, and sampled chocolate from legendary chocolatiers Baratti & Milano.

Models showcasing Italian fashions by designers including Dolce & Gabbana and Brunello Cucinelli strolled the second floor party scene. Giorgio Armani Beauty provided makeup touchups and gifts for each guest. Visiting designer Gretchen Ventura held court at her fine jewelry trunk show. And Divisi Strings provided the sound track for the luncheon preview.

ICCC Houston Executive Director Erika Myers and the chairwomen joined in stirring up interest in the upcoming event and tempting the ladies with hints at amazing auction and raffle items from Ferrari of Houston, Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.

Proceeds from the luncheon will support scholarship program for students currently enrolled at a college or university in the greater Houston area who are participating in a study abroad program in Italy.

PC Seen: Donae Chromosta, Cynthia Craft, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Roz Pactor, Edward Sanchez, Jeanne Ruberti, Debra Laws, Harriet Gertner, Mary Milloy, Bethany Buchanan, Tara Martin, Christina Milligan, Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, Lori Freese, Tobin Hellums, and Neiman Marcus’ Chris Hendel and Heather Almond.