Italian Cultural Center Turns Houston’s Neiman Marcus Into a Milan and Ferrari Dream

Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
01
10

Patti Imbrogno Murphy, Cheryl Arolfo Byington at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

02
10

Amy Bruegging, Christina Milligan, Bechany Buchanan, Zinat Ahmed at the Italian Cultural & Community Center a kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

03
10

Donae Chromosta, Katarina Tehlirian at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

04
10

Brissa Ramos, Erika Myers, Alessandra Pistone, Ray Miller at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

05
10

Lety de Leon, Mauricio Cruz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

06
10

Modeling Italian fashions and products at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

07
10

Montaque, Coach Maston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center kickoff party(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

08
10

Roz Pactor, Leisa Holland Nelson at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

09
10

Tara Martin, Lauren Abbott, Heather Almond at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

10
10

Tobin Hellums, Lori Freese Italian Cultural & Community Center at the kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Society / The Seen

Italian Cultural Center Turns Houston’s Neiman Marcus Into a Milan and Ferrari Dream

Want to Study in Italy? These Italian Mavens Want to Help

BY // 08.24.21
photography Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com
Patti Imbrogno Murphy, Cheryl Arolfo Byington at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Amy Bruegging, Christina Milligan, Bechany Buchanan, Zinat Ahmed at the Italian Cultural & Community Center a kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Donae Chromosta, Katarina Tehlirian at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Brissa Ramos, Erika Myers, Alessandra Pistone, Ray Miller at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Lety de Leon, Mauricio Cruz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Modeling Italian fashions and products at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Montaque, Coach Maston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center kickoff party(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Roz Pactor, Leisa Holland Nelson at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Tara Martin, Lauren Abbott, Heather Almond at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Tobin Hellums, Lori Freese Italian Cultural & Community Center at the kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
1
10

Patti Imbrogno Murphy, Cheryl Arolfo Byington at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

2
10

Amy Bruegging, Christina Milligan, Bechany Buchanan, Zinat Ahmed at the Italian Cultural & Community Center a kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

3
10

Donae Chromosta, Katarina Tehlirian at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

4
10

Brissa Ramos, Erika Myers, Alessandra Pistone, Ray Miller at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

5
10

Lety de Leon, Mauricio Cruz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

6
10

Modeling Italian fashions and products at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

7
10

Montaque, Coach Maston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center kickoff party(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

8
10

Roz Pactor, Leisa Holland Nelson at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

9
10

Tara Martin, Lauren Abbott, Heather Almond at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

10
10

Tobin Hellums, Lori Freese Italian Cultural & Community Center at the kickoff party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

What: Italian Cultural & Community Center cocktail reception

Where: Neiman Marcus

PC Moment: It was all things Italian when a stylish clutch gathered to salute the Italian Cultural & Community Center ‘s second annual fashion show and luncheon, which will be held October 12 at River Oaks Country Club, honoring designer Victor Costa.

For this occasion, luncheon chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Patti Imbrogno Murphy proudly displayed their Italian maiden names. Guests sipped on Prosecco and Aperol Spritz, noshed on light bites from the Mariposa kitchen, and sampled chocolate from legendary chocolatiers Baratti & Milano.

Models showcasing Italian fashions by designers including Dolce & Gabbana and Brunello Cucinelli strolled the second floor party scene. Giorgio Armani Beauty provided makeup touchups and gifts for each guest. Visiting designer Gretchen Ventura held court at her fine jewelry trunk show. And Divisi Strings provided the sound track for the luncheon preview.

Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Modeling Italian fashions and products at the Italian Cultural & Community Center party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

ICCC Houston Executive Director Erika Myers and the chairwomen joined in stirring up interest in the upcoming event and tempting the ladies with hints at amazing auction and raffle items from Ferrari of Houston, Valobra Master Jewelers and Neiman Marcus.

Proceeds from the luncheon will support scholarship program for students currently enrolled at a college or university in the greater Houston area who are participating in a study abroad program in Italy.

PC Seen: Donae Chromosta, Cynthia Craft, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Roz Pactor, Edward Sanchez, Jeanne Ruberti, Debra Laws, Harriet Gertner, Mary Milloy, Bethany Buchanan, Tara Martin, Christina Milligan, Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, Lori Freese, Tobin Hellums, and Neiman Marcus’ Chris Hendel and Heather Almond.

Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural & Community Center Kickoff Reception (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5810 Augusta Court
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5810 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$647,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5810 Augusta Court
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
4219 San Domingo
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4219 San Domingo
Galveston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
4219 San Domingo
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
1053 W 17th St
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1053 W 17th St
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1053 W 17th St
5511 Sauve Lane
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5511 Sauve Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5511 Sauve Lane
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
3123 Lafayette
West University
FOR SALE

3123 Lafayette
West University, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
3123 Lafayette
13527 Windlass Circle
Lafittes Cove
FOR SALE

13527 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,085,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13527 Windlass Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X