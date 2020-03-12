Jewel Charity Ball Transforms Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Into a Floral Wonderland

A shoe check was available for anyone who wanted to pack a change of footwear for the sprawling venue. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

It definitely was “one enchanted evening.” As I sit here penning this year’s Jewel Charity Ball recap, I am left wide-eyed remembering the twinkling décor with just as many twinkling guests (close to 1,500) filling Dickies Arena. In its 66th incarnation, and in a new venue, the annual event, c0-chaired by Anne Paup and Sally Prater, did not disappoint on any level.

Visionary designer Bill Robertson transformed the potentially generic space, which had just housed the rodeo a few weeks prior, into a chic supper club-cum-floral wonderland-cum-glamorous ballroom.

(Photo by Steve Wrubel)

As luck would have it, I bumped into Jewel Charity Ball president Lou Martin at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Art in Bloom just two days later. I commented, “Why aren’t you in bed?” Without skipping a beat she replied, “Because I’m here to support friends.” That is what all of these events are about — supporting friends, community, and in the case of Jewel Charity Ball, supporting children. The evening was a celebration of the Jewel Charity Angel donors who generously support the patients at Cook Children’s.

For a little history: The Jewel Charity was formed when two women, Mrs. Nenetta Burton Carter and Mrs. Billie Bransford Clark, president of the Women’s Board of Fort Worth Children’s Hospital, had the vision to raise money to support families who were unable to pay for their children’s care. A committee of 15 women was formed and quickly grew. The first Ball occurred in January 1954 and brought in $9,000. The organization has raised more than $73 million since then.

(Photo by Steve Wrubel)

It was quite the entrance to the Jewel Charity Ball, through the loading dock of the arena, which opened into the enchanting space. The talented team behind the scenes made sure to give all guests a game plan in advance. An email arrived in our inboxes with the “top 5 things” to keep in mind to ensure a lovely experience. My favorite being: Dickies Arena is a beautiful venue and very large. Ladies, you might consider bringing a change of shoes and taking advantage of our shoe check provided by David Hunt. Who doesn’t love a shoe check? A quick switch from your Golden Goose sneakers to demure Prada kitten heels.

Guests could slink onto chic couches to catch-up and sip some bubbles during the cocktail portion. Or better yet, do a little shopping. JCB’s official jeweler, Bachendorf’s had an on-site store with cases upon cases of sparkling baubles for the neck, ears or wrists and was donating back a percentage to the charity for all the pieces that went home with guests that evening. Among these were a blue sapphire wide bracelet (totaling 70.84 carats), a 63.52 carat aquamarine, and a blue and purple sapphire necklace that Lou Martin wore for the night.

Drool-worthy jewelry is always a good idea when the bubbles are beginning to put a pep in your step. I bumped into Lawrence and Katy Bock, the family behind Bachendorf’s and they shared that they had brought some particularly exquisite pieces for the guests to peruse that evening. I’m sure quite a few men got more than a peck on the cheek that night in thanks of some fingers that were more bejeweled then when they arrived.

Co-chair Anne Paup (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

Jewel Charity Ball is distinctly old school and guests know that black tie rules strictly apply. Boys were dapper channeling their inner Rat Pack or 007 via their tailored tuxedos. Girls were spotted in trailing gowns designed by everyone from Herrera to de la Renta (most notably Christy Dunaway Smith in a flowy caftan). A few that particularly caught me eye were Michelle Marlow (Jewel Charity’s 2021 Chair) in a Zac Posen sheath gown that accentuated her always sparkling eyes. One of my Fort Worth PaperCity Bomb girls, Olivia Kearney, delivered a shorter version of evening glamour via a voluminous Tish Cox frock.

And the most show stopping color of the evening goes to Becky Bowen who had come over from Dallas on the arm of her dashing husband, Kyle, in a fuscia Rubin Singer. Two others that made my list of swans were Marisa Selkirk in a stunning white and red floral print gown by Johanna Ortiz and Melissa Mehall in a Michael Kors Collection gown with delicate featherlike fringe around the neckline and bottom.

Kelly Dillard (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

Spotted swanning and air kissing throughout that enchanted evening included Beth and Craig Collins, Sasha and Ed Bass, Paul Dorman, Kelly and Jeff Dillard, Lauren and Ryan Matthews, Evelyn and Rick Merrell, Virginia Clay, Anne and Orlando Carvalho, Heather and Ryan Senter, Cheryl and Jerry Conatser, and Carole and James Dunaway.