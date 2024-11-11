fbpx
EHH-Comp-Charity-edit-11_Chairs and Honorees_Black Shirts (1)
Honoree_Vikki Evans
Honoree_Emily Freedman
Honoree_VillageMD_Clive Fields
01
04

The chairs and honorees of JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

02
04

Vikki Evans will receive the Joan Alexander Chesed Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

03
04

Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

04
04

Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

EHH-Comp-Charity-edit-11_Chairs and Honorees_Black Shirts (1)
Honoree_Vikki Evans
Honoree_Emily Freedman
Honoree_VillageMD_Clive Fields
Society / Hot Ticket

Songs in the Key of JFS — A Night Of Music and Coveted Prizes Is Coming

Supporting H-Town's Jewish Community With Flair

BY // 11.11.24
The chairs and honorees of JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.
Vikki Evans will receive the Joan Alexander Chesed Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.
Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.
Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.
1
4

The chairs and honorees of JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

2
4

Vikki Evans will receive the Joan Alexander Chesed Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

3
4

Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

4
4

Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

Alexander Jewish Family Service is set to host its annual gala, dubbed JFS LiVE!, on Thursday, November 21. Event chairs Carol and Michael Goldberg, auction chairs Courtney and Josh Garson, finance chairs Gary Stein and Eric Mayer, and honorary chairs Martha and Donald Freedman will welcome Houstonians to the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel in downtown for an evening of listening to great music and doing good. 

Themed “Songs in the Key of JFS,” the celebration will bring live performances by the Reel Musicians from the ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival, the Kelly Dean Group and the Emery/Weiner School Garageband. Come dressed in your most colorful cocktail attire, and get ready to dance and sing the night away. 

EHH-Comp-Charity-edit-11_Chairs and Honorees_Black Shirts (1)
The chairs and honorees of JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

The evening will honor three individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Houston community. The Joan Alexander Chesed Award will be presented to Vikki Evans for her kindness, compassion and support of JFS’s mission. Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award, a recognition presented to outstanding Alexander JFS leaders. Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD for the organization’s philanthropic endeavors in the greater Houston community.

On the night of the gala, big-ticket luxury prizes will be available, including a getaway to Isla Mujeres, Mexico; VIP tickets to see Lionel Richie at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas; and a class, tour and dinner experience for 10 with the R-C Ranch and Karbach Brewery. See all auction items here

Alexander JFS provides social services in many areas of life, including mental health, disability, finances, career, chaplaincy and more. This annual gala raises critical funds for the agency, allowing it to support members of Houston’s Jewish community, as well as individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds. 

JFS LiVE! 2024 takes place Thursday, November 21, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at Hilton Americas-Houston hotel at 1600 Lamar Street. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

TRIBEZA's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
read full series
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X