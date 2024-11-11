Songs in the Key of JFS — A Night Of Music and Coveted Prizes Is Coming

Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

Vikki Evans will receive the Joan Alexander Chesed Award at JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

The chairs and honorees of JFS LiVE! 2024: Songs in the Key of JFS.

Alexander Jewish Family Service is set to host its annual gala, dubbed JFS LiVE!, on Thursday, November 21. Event chairs Carol and Michael Goldberg, auction chairs Courtney and Josh Garson, finance chairs Gary Stein and Eric Mayer, and honorary chairs Martha and Donald Freedman will welcome Houstonians to the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel in downtown for an evening of listening to great music and doing good.

Themed “Songs in the Key of JFS,” the celebration will bring live performances by the Reel Musicians from the ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival, the Kelly Dean Group and the Emery/Weiner School Garageband. Come dressed in your most colorful cocktail attire, and get ready to dance and sing the night away.

The evening will honor three individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Houston community. The Joan Alexander Chesed Award will be presented to Vikki Evans for her kindness, compassion and support of JFS’s mission. Emily Freedman will receive the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award, a recognition presented to outstanding Alexander JFS leaders. Dr. Clive Fields will receive the Alexander JFS Community Investment award on behalf of Village MD for the organization’s philanthropic endeavors in the greater Houston community.

On the night of the gala, big-ticket luxury prizes will be available, including a getaway to Isla Mujeres, Mexico; VIP tickets to see Lionel Richie at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas; and a class, tour and dinner experience for 10 with the R-C Ranch and Karbach Brewery. See all auction items here.

Alexander JFS provides social services in many areas of life, including mental health, disability, finances, career, chaplaincy and more. This annual gala raises critical funds for the agency, allowing it to support members of Houston’s Jewish community, as well as individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds.

JFS LiVE! 2024 takes place Thursday, November 21, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at Hilton Americas-Houston hotel at 1600 Lamar Street. Learn more and purchase tickets here.