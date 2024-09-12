Julia Morales Charges Up the Crowd as Astros Stars Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Josh Hader Team Up Off the Field

Julia Morales and Johnny Bravo photo by Jacob Power
Kyle and Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jose Altuve photo by Jacob Power
Jim and Whitney Crane photo by Jacob Power
Kat and Ryan Pressly photo by Jacob Power
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon photo by Jacob Power
Rita Shuma, Marian Harper and Jennifer Wisler photo by Daniel Ortiz
Craig Biggio and Brent Sanders photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia and Janie Grissom photo by Daniel Ortiz
Audrey White, Kathy DeLamora and Julie Chen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michele and Chris Durham photo by Jacob Power
Brian Ching and Lindsey Yates photo by Daniel Ortiz
Garrett and Jayne Johnston, Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie and Rudy Festari photo by Jacob Power
Joe and Pamela Espada photo by Jacob Power
John and Terrie Havens photo by Jacob Power
Johnny Bravo in action photo by Jacob Power
Kim Eschete, Susan and Kendall Plank Rebecca Davis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Matthew Lindley, Jayne Hunt, Peter and Helen Crain photo by Daniel Ortiz
Norman and Donna Lewis Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Jacob Power
Tammy and Tim Andreas photo by Jacob Power
Zac and Courtney Harmon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Shooting Stars photo by Jacob Power
Adonis Braithwaite Sunshine Kid and Josh Hader photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
24

Julia Morales, Johnny Bravo charge up the crowd at the Astros' 'Team Up' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
24

Kyle & Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

José Altuve at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
24

Jim & Whitney Crane Garrett at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
24

Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
24

Nancy & Mauricio Dubon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
24

Rita Shuma, Jennifer Wisler, Marian Harper at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
24

Craig Biggio, Brent Sanders at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
24

Ann Masssey, Isela Garcia, Janie Grissom at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Audrey White, Kathy DeLamora,Julie Chen at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Michele & Chris Durham at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
24

Brian Chind & Lindsey Yates at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Garrett & Jayne Johnston, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Debbie & Rudy Festari at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
24

Joe & Pamel Espada at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
24

John & Terrie Havens at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
24

Johnny Bravo encouraging high bidding during the auction at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
24

Kim Eschete, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank ,Rebecca Davis at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Matthew Lindley, Jayne Hunt, Peter & Helen Crain at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Norman & Donna Lewis, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
24

Tammy & Tim Andreas at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

22
24

Zac & Courtney Harmon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Astros' Shooting Stars at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
24

Kyle Tucker, Sunshine Kid Adonis Braithwaite, Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julia Morales and Johnny Bravo photo by Jacob Power
Kyle and Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jose Altuve photo by Jacob Power
Jim and Whitney Crane photo by Jacob Power
Kat and Ryan Pressly photo by Jacob Power
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon photo by Jacob Power
Rita Shuma, Marian Harper and Jennifer Wisler photo by Daniel Ortiz
Craig Biggio and Brent Sanders photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Massey, Isela Garcia and Janie Grissom photo by Daniel Ortiz
Audrey White, Kathy DeLamora and Julie Chen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michele and Chris Durham photo by Jacob Power
Brian Ching and Lindsey Yates photo by Daniel Ortiz
Garrett and Jayne Johnston, Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie and Rudy Festari photo by Jacob Power
Joe and Pamela Espada photo by Jacob Power
John and Terrie Havens photo by Jacob Power
Johnny Bravo in action photo by Jacob Power
Kim Eschete, Susan and Kendall Plank Rebecca Davis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Matthew Lindley, Jayne Hunt, Peter and Helen Crain photo by Daniel Ortiz
Norman and Donna Lewis Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Jacob Power
Tammy and Tim Andreas photo by Jacob Power
Zac and Courtney Harmon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Shooting Stars photo by Jacob Power
Adonis Braithwaite Sunshine Kid and Josh Hader photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Julia Morales Charges Up the Crowd as Astros Stars Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Josh Hader Team Up Off the Field

Coming Together to Make a Difference In the Community

BY // 09.12.24
Julia Morales, Johnny Bravo charge up the crowd at the Astros' 'Team Up' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle & Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
José Altuve at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim & Whitney Crane Garrett at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Mauricio Dubon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rita Shuma, Jennifer Wisler, Marian Harper at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Biggio, Brent Sanders at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Masssey, Isela Garcia, Janie Grissom at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey White, Kathy DeLamora,Julie Chen at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michele & Chris Durham at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brian Chind & Lindsey Yates at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Garrett & Jayne Johnston, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie & Rudy Festari at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Joe & Pamel Espada at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
John & Terrie Havens at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Johnny Bravo encouraging high bidding during the auction at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kim Eschete, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank ,Rebecca Davis at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Matthew Lindley, Jayne Hunt, Peter & Helen Crain at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Norman & Donna Lewis, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy & Tim Andreas at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Zac & Courtney Harmon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros' Shooting Stars at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle Tucker, Sunshine Kid Adonis Braithwaite, Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
24

Julia Morales, Johnny Bravo charge up the crowd at the Astros' 'Team Up' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
24

Kyle & Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
24

José Altuve at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
24

Jim & Whitney Crane Garrett at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
24

Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
24

Nancy & Mauricio Dubon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
24

Rita Shuma, Jennifer Wisler, Marian Harper at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
24

Craig Biggio, Brent Sanders at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
24

Ann Masssey, Isela Garcia, Janie Grissom at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Audrey White, Kathy DeLamora,Julie Chen at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Michele & Chris Durham at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
24

Brian Chind & Lindsey Yates at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Garrett & Jayne Johnston, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Debbie & Rudy Festari at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
24

Joe & Pamel Espada at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
24

John & Terrie Havens at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
24

Johnny Bravo encouraging high bidding during the auction at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
24

Kim Eschete, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank ,Rebecca Davis at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Matthew Lindley, Jayne Hunt, Peter & Helen Crain at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Norman & Donna Lewis, Jennifer & Scott Allison at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
24

Tammy & Tim Andreas at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

22
24

Zac & Courtney Harmon at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Astros' Shooting Stars at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
24

Kyle Tucker, Sunshine Kid Adonis Braithwaite, Josh Hader at the 'Team Up' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“It’s September, y’all. And we’re number one in our league,” enthused Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales as she kicked off the “Team Up” fundraiser in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom. The notion that the Astros (who are actually first in their division, but owners of the fifth-best record in the American League) could be on their way to another World Series was all this crowd of more than 550 needed to roar in support of the hometown team.

Jose Altuve is always willing to Team Up with fellow Astros.
Jose Altuve is always willing to Team Up with fellow Astros.

Astros headliners José Altuve, Kyle “King Tuck” Tucker and first-year closer Josh Hader (the dominant free agent prize of the offseason) each represented their preferred charity in a cocktail buffet evening that raised more than $600,000. That set a new record for the event. Through the José Altuve Foundation at Athletes and Causes, proceeds from this Team Up will benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation. Young Sunshine fellow Adonis Braithwaite was on hand to help inspire the generous giving.

The Kyle Tucker Foundation supports hospice care programs. While Hader earmarked proceed in support of foster care for kids, including those helped by Covenant House and Be a Resource (BEAR). Tucker is the Astros’ 2024 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the Major League player who best shows “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Kat and Ryan Pressly photo by Jacob Power
Kat & Ryan Pressly at the ‘Team Up’ fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Astros star power trio joined Julia Morales and Johnny (Jumpin’) Bravo on stage for a bit of baseball talk and conversation on the importance of the players’ charitable causes.

Also benefiting from the evening was the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation which supports pet rescue and pet adoptions while raising awareness for shelters and programs, and continuing the push for a no-kill world. While McCullers could not be there himself, three precious rescue pups went up for auction to find them new forever homes.

Kyle and Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kyle & Samantha Tucker, Maria and Josh Hader at the ‘Team Up’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bravo led the live auction that included unique one-of-a-kind art by the talented Jason Skeldon that paid tribute to the Houston Astros organization and the three headliners. The colorful pieces signed by the Astros stars generated a heated round of bidding. But perhaps not as exciting as the bidding on the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a game along with Astros owner seats in the Diamond Club.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

Astros supporters in the mix included Whitney and Jim Crane, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Astros manager Joe Espada, Astros general manager Dana Brown, Kat and Ryan Pressly, and Nancy and Mauricio Dubon. MLB Hall of Famer Craig Biggio joined the Cranes at their front row table. Adding support was Marian Harper, the Astros vice president of  Foundation and Community Affairs.

Nancy and Mauricio Dubon photo by Jacob Power
Nancy & Mauricio Dubon at the ‘Team Up’ fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Shelli and Steve Lindley, Susan and Mike Plank, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Jenna Lindley, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Brian Ching, Donna and Norman Lewis, Jayne and Garrett Johnston, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Lindsey Leigh Holt and John Holt, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Julie Friedman, and Julie and Stephen Chen.

Featured Properties

Swipe
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X