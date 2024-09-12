Julia Morales Charges Up the Crowd as Astros Stars Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Josh Hader Team Up Off the Field

“It’s September, y’all. And we’re number one in our league,” enthused Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales as she kicked off the “Team Up” fundraiser in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom. The notion that the Astros (who are actually first in their division, but owners of the fifth-best record in the American League) could be on their way to another World Series was all this crowd of more than 550 needed to roar in support of the hometown team.

Astros headliners José Altuve, Kyle “King Tuck” Tucker and first-year closer Josh Hader (the dominant free agent prize of the offseason) each represented their preferred charity in a cocktail buffet evening that raised more than $600,000. That set a new record for the event. Through the José Altuve Foundation at Athletes and Causes, proceeds from this Team Up will benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation. Young Sunshine fellow Adonis Braithwaite was on hand to help inspire the generous giving.

The Kyle Tucker Foundation supports hospice care programs. While Hader earmarked proceed in support of foster care for kids, including those helped by Covenant House and Be a Resource (BEAR). Tucker is the Astros’ 2024 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the Major League player who best shows “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

The Astros star power trio joined Julia Morales and Johnny (Jumpin’) Bravo on stage for a bit of baseball talk and conversation on the importance of the players’ charitable causes.

Also benefiting from the evening was the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation which supports pet rescue and pet adoptions while raising awareness for shelters and programs, and continuing the push for a no-kill world. While McCullers could not be there himself, three precious rescue pups went up for auction to find them new forever homes.

Bravo led the live auction that included unique one-of-a-kind art by the talented Jason Skeldon that paid tribute to the Houston Astros organization and the three headliners. The colorful pieces signed by the Astros stars generated a heated round of bidding. But perhaps not as exciting as the bidding on the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a game along with Astros owner seats in the Diamond Club.

Astros supporters in the mix included Whitney and Jim Crane, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Astros manager Joe Espada, Astros general manager Dana Brown, Kat and Ryan Pressly, and Nancy and Mauricio Dubon. MLB Hall of Famer Craig Biggio joined the Cranes at their front row table. Adding support was Marian Harper, the Astros vice president of Foundation and Community Affairs.

PC Seen: Shelli and Steve Lindley, Susan and Mike Plank, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Jenna Lindley, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Brian Ching, Donna and Norman Lewis, Jayne and Garrett Johnston, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Lindsey Leigh Holt and John Holt, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Julie Friedman, and Julie and Stephen Chen.