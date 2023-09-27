Astros Stars and Their Significant Others Team Up For Record Charity Night — Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker & Lance McCullers Jr. Step Up

Kara & Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kyle Tucker & Samantha Scott, Kara & Lance McCullers, Nina and Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

While it might have been a lousy weekend for the Houston Astros versus the Kansas City Royals, Saturday night was a big win for the team of Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker as the trio scored record proceeds from their evening supporting each of their favorite causes. Silver Street Studios was the playing field where 500 guests helped raise more than $600,000, a record for the fifth annual Team Up benefit.

The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation supports animal rescue programs, shelters and no-kill advocacy. The Kyle Tucker Foundation, managed by the Athletes and Causes Foundation, is dedicated to generating awareness and support for hospice care. The 30-year-old A+C Foundation helped organize Altuve’s nonprofit which supports the A+C’s altruistic efforts.

Joining the evening as co-hosts were Kate and Steve Gibson.

There was support from the trio’s Astros teammates too. Joining the party were Ryan Pressly, Michael Brantley, Mauricio Dubon, Kendall Graveman and Grae Kessinger. Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales was joined by auctioneer Johnny Bravo as emcees.

When not visiting with the Astros, attendees enjoyed a night of grazing through an array of restaurant stations, 14 in all, and imbibing in adult drinks from a variety of suppliers such as Tito’s Vodka, LALO Tequila and Craft Cocktails from Maven. A Champagne Wall sponsored by Lindsey Leigh Jewelry gave participants the chance to enjoy a glass of Le Chemin du Roi Brut Rose Champagne and win a piece of jewelry or even an Astros World Series ring.

Always exciting at this event are the live auction items and on this night they included a private catered dinner with the McCullers, Altuve and Tucker; throwing out the first pitch at an Astros game along with Diamond Club seats; and a surprise donation from Blake Fertitta for court side Rockets tickets along with dinner in the owners suite.

PC Seen: Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve, Samantha Scott, Kat Pressly, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Monica and Joe Casiano, Cherie and John Lindley, Jenna Lindley, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Bobbie Nau, Melissa and Dan Sugulas, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Joanne King Herring, Matthew Lindley, Edna Meyer Nelson and Donna and Norman Lewis.