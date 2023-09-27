Astros Stars and Their Significant Others Team Up For Record Charity Night — Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker & Lance McCullers Jr. Step Up

Julia Morales and Johnny Bravo leading the program photo by Jacob Power
Athletes + Causes
Kat and Ryan Pressly photo by CatchLightGroup
Carla Martinez, Michael Anzilotti, Andrea Martinez, Zaid Barazi photo by CatchLightGroup
Eugene & Caroline Zhadanob photo by CatchLightGroup
Glenilee Garbutt, Krystal Aziz, Edmond Parrish, Najee Smith photo by CatchLightGroup
Jayme Hunt and Shelli Lindley photo by CatchLightGroup
Tony and Frances Moody Buzbee, Joanne King Herring, Beau King photo by CatachLightGroup
Johnny Bravo and Julia Morales photo by CatchLightGroup
Kara and Lance ready to bid photo by CatchLightGroup
Lauren Barnado, Travis Torrence photo by Jacob Power
Matt Castillo performing photo by Jacob Power
Norman and Donna Lewis Fady Armanious photo by CatchLightGroup
Nina and Jose Altuve photo by CatchLightGroup
Samantha Scott and Kyle Tucker photo by CatchLightGroup
Paul and Nadine Kim
Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer Nelson, Jillian Nel and Jody Merritt photo by Jacob Power
Lance McCullers Melissa Sugulas Jose Altuve Dan Sugulas and Kyle Tucker photo by CatchLightGroup 2
Lesha Elsenbrook, Michael Francisco and Shelley Boyer photo by Jacob Power
Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Tyler and Aston Bremer photo by CatchLightGroup
John and Cherie Lindley, Libby & Ray Cook photo by CatchLightGroup
Becca Dale and Kelley Thrasher photo by Jacob Power
Christine and Steve Johnson photo by Jacob Power (1)
88_TeamUp2023_JPP
01
25

Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales and auctioneer extraordinaire Johnny Bravo emcee the 2023 Team Up event. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
25

Kyle Tucker & Samantha Scott, Kara & Lance McCullers, Nina and Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

03
25

Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by

04
25

Carla Martinez, Michael Anzilotti, Andrea Martinez, Zaid Baraziat the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
25

Eugene & Caroline Zhadanob the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
25

Glenilee Garbutt, Krystal Aziz, Edmond Parrish, Najee Smith at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

07
25

Jayme Hunt, Shelli Lindley at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

08
25

Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee, Joanne King Herring, Beau King at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
25

Johnny Bravo, Julia Morales at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
25

Kara & Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
25

Lauren Barnado, Travis Torrence at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
25

Matt Castillo performs at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
25

Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
25

Nina & Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
25

Samantha Scott & Kyle Tucker at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
25

Paul & Nadine Kim at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
25

Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer Nelson, Jullian Nel, Jody Merritt at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
25

Melissa & Dan Sugulas get a thrill being photographed with Lance McCullers, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
25

Lesha Elsenbrook, Michael Francisco, Shelley Boyer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
25

Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
25

Tyler & Aston Bremer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

22
25

John & Cherie Lindley, Libby & Ray Cook at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

23
25

Becca Dale, Kelley Thrasher at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
25

Christine & Steve Johnson the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

25
25

Fans at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Julia Morales and Johnny Bravo leading the program photo by Jacob Power
Athletes + Causes
Kat and Ryan Pressly photo by CatchLightGroup
Carla Martinez, Michael Anzilotti, Andrea Martinez, Zaid Barazi photo by CatchLightGroup
Eugene & Caroline Zhadanob photo by CatchLightGroup
Glenilee Garbutt, Krystal Aziz, Edmond Parrish, Najee Smith photo by CatchLightGroup
Jayme Hunt and Shelli Lindley photo by CatchLightGroup
Tony and Frances Moody Buzbee, Joanne King Herring, Beau King photo by CatachLightGroup
Johnny Bravo and Julia Morales photo by CatchLightGroup
Kara and Lance ready to bid photo by CatchLightGroup
Lauren Barnado, Travis Torrence photo by Jacob Power
Matt Castillo performing photo by Jacob Power
Norman and Donna Lewis Fady Armanious photo by CatchLightGroup
Nina and Jose Altuve photo by CatchLightGroup
Samantha Scott and Kyle Tucker photo by CatchLightGroup
Paul and Nadine Kim
Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer Nelson, Jillian Nel and Jody Merritt photo by Jacob Power
Lance McCullers Melissa Sugulas Jose Altuve Dan Sugulas and Kyle Tucker photo by CatchLightGroup 2
Lesha Elsenbrook, Michael Francisco and Shelley Boyer photo by Jacob Power
Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Tyler and Aston Bremer photo by CatchLightGroup
John and Cherie Lindley, Libby & Ray Cook photo by CatchLightGroup
Becca Dale and Kelley Thrasher photo by Jacob Power
Christine and Steve Johnson photo by Jacob Power (1)
88_TeamUp2023_JPP
Society

Astros Stars and Their Significant Others Team Up For Record Charity Night — Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker & Lance McCullers Jr. Step Up

A Different Playing Field and Nothing But a Home Run

BY // 09.26.23
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales and auctioneer extraordinaire Johnny Bravo emcee the 2023 Team Up event. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle Tucker & Samantha Scott, Kara & Lance McCullers, Nina and Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by
Carla Martinez, Michael Anzilotti, Andrea Martinez, Zaid Baraziat the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Eugene & Caroline Zhadanob the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Glenilee Garbutt, Krystal Aziz, Edmond Parrish, Najee Smith at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Jayme Hunt, Shelli Lindley at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee, Joanne King Herring, Beau King at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Johnny Bravo, Julia Morales at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kara & Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lauren Barnado, Travis Torrence at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Matt Castillo performs at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Nina & Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Samantha Scott & Kyle Tucker at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Paul & Nadine Kim at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer Nelson, Jullian Nel, Jody Merritt at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Melissa & Dan Sugulas get a thrill being photographed with Lance McCullers, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Michael Francisco, Shelley Boyer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tyler & Aston Bremer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
John & Cherie Lindley, Libby & Ray Cook at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Becca Dale, Kelley Thrasher at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Christine & Steve Johnson the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fans at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
25

Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales and auctioneer extraordinaire Johnny Bravo emcee the 2023 Team Up event. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
25

Kyle Tucker & Samantha Scott, Kara & Lance McCullers, Nina and Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

3
25

Kat & Ryan Pressly at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by

4
25

Carla Martinez, Michael Anzilotti, Andrea Martinez, Zaid Baraziat the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
25

Eugene & Caroline Zhadanob the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

6
25

Glenilee Garbutt, Krystal Aziz, Edmond Parrish, Najee Smith at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

7
25

Jayme Hunt, Shelli Lindley at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

8
25

Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee, Joanne King Herring, Beau King at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
25

Johnny Bravo, Julia Morales at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
25

Kara & Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
25

Lauren Barnado, Travis Torrence at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
25

Matt Castillo performs at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
25

Norman & Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
25

Nina & Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
25

Samantha Scott & Kyle Tucker at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
25

Paul & Nadine Kim at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
25

Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer Nelson, Jullian Nel, Jody Merritt at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
25

Melissa & Dan Sugulas get a thrill being photographed with Lance McCullers, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
25

Lesha Elsenbrook, Michael Francisco, Shelley Boyer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
25

Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
25

Tyler & Aston Bremer at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

22
25

John & Cherie Lindley, Libby & Ray Cook at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

23
25

Becca Dale, Kelley Thrasher at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
25

Christine & Steve Johnson the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

25
25

Fans at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Jacob Power)

While it might have been a lousy weekend for the Houston Astros versus the Kansas City Royals, Saturday night was a big win for the team of Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker as the trio scored record proceeds from their evening supporting each of their favorite causes. Silver Street Studios was the playing field where 500 guests helped raise more than $600,000, a record for the fifth annual Team Up benefit.

Kara &amp; Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kara & Lanc McCullers ready to bid at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation supports animal rescue programs, shelters and no-kill advocacy. The Kyle Tucker Foundation, managed by the Athletes and Causes Foundation, is dedicated to generating awareness and support for hospice care. The 30-year-old  A+C Foundation helped organize Altuve’s nonprofit which supports the A+C’s altruistic efforts.

Joining the evening as co-hosts were Kate and Steve Gibson.

There was support from the trio’s Astros teammates too. Joining the party were Ryan Pressly, Michael Brantley, Mauricio Dubon, Kendall Graveman and Grae Kessinger. Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales was joined by auctioneer Johnny Bravo as emcees.

Nina and Jose Altuve photo by CatchLightGroup
Nina & Jose Altuve at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

When not visiting with the Astros, attendees enjoyed a night of grazing through an array of restaurant stations, 14 in all, and imbibing in adult drinks from a variety of suppliers such as Tito’s Vodka, LALO Tequila and Craft Cocktails from Maven. A Champagne Wall sponsored by Lindsey Leigh Jewelry gave participants the chance to enjoy a glass of Le Chemin du Roi Brut Rose Champagne and win a piece of jewelry or even an Astros World Series ring.

Samantha Scott &amp; Kyle Tucker at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Samantha Scott & Kyle Tucker at the 2023 Team Up held at Silver Street Studios. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Always exciting at this event are the live auction items and on this night they included a private catered dinner with the McCullers, Altuve and Tucker; throwing out the first pitch at an Astros game along with Diamond Club seats; and a surprise donation from Blake Fertitta for court side Rockets tickets along with dinner in the owners suite.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON

PC Seen: Kara McCullers, Nina Altuve, Samantha Scott, Kat Pressly, Frances and Tony Buzbee, Monica and Joe Casiano, Cherie and John Lindley, Jenna Lindley, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Bobbie Nau, Melissa and Dan Sugulas, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Joanne King Herring, Matthew Lindley, Edna Meyer Nelson and Donna and Norman Lewis.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$347,550 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X