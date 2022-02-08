Three Nights of Fun Add Up to $900,000 Crucial Funds for Houston’s Junior League

Dinner during the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball held at the league home on Briar Oaks Lane.

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.

What: The Junior League of Houston 74th annual Charity Ball

Where: The Junior League home on Briar Oaks Lane

PC Moment: Three performances by league members, three seated dinners and three nights of celebratory fundraising resulted in Junior League coffers being enriched by $900,000. The annual Charity Ball events began on Thursday night with a preview titled “Under the Marfa Lights,” a Texas-themed dinner, the Charity Ball Celebration video and entertainment from former American Idol contestant and touring musician Kate Watson.

Friday and Saturday nights the format followed tradition with entertainment by talented league members, a seated dinner, auctions and dancing to the sounds of The Grooves. Friday’s option included the Late Night Charity Ball with a lower ticket price that included drinks and dancing to The Grooves.

“The Road Home” theme of the main nights and Texas centric decor encouraged guests to don their Western hats along with their black-tie attire. Whiskey tastings from Giant Distillery added to the ambience.

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo took the stage to auction off such items as the coveted Junior League parking space, a trip to Costa Rica, custom made boots from Republic Boot Company and tickets to a George Strait concert.

Bringing the event to fruition was a dedicated crew that included JLH president Jennifer Scheifley Roberts and ball chairs Lauren Rae Brown, Charity Ball chair; Laura Rickaway, entertainment chair; Carson Coffman Kelley, invitations and reservations chair; Megan E. Brown, underwriting chair; Dionella Natasha Martinez, auction chair; and Anaam Zamorano, decorations chair.

PC Seen: Rachel Regan, Megan and Luke Hotze, Marcy de Luna, Emily and Kolby Wahl, Jayne Johnston, Avery and Kadriye Alcorn, Madison and Faisal Tai, Holly and Ryan Henry, Kristen and Brett McDonald, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Jessica and Tony Essalih, Megan and Jordan Brown, Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Sydney and Barry Goss, and Amanda Boffone.