Three Nights of Fun Add Up to $900,000 Crucial Funds for Houston’s Junior League

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.
Guests enjoying dinner (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Adam & Stephanie Massey, Brett & Kristen McDonald (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Ben & Katie Eisterhold (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Bethany & Ben Buchanan (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jessica & Tony Essalih (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jordan & Megan Brown (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Kolby & Emily Wahl
Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna (Photo Credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Sydney & Barry Goss (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
01
12

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.

02
12

Dinner during the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball held at the league home on Briar Oaks Lane.

03
12

Adam & Stephanie Massey, Kristen & Brett McDonald at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball

04
12

Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

05
12

Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

06
12

Ben & Katie Eisterhold at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

07
12

Ben & Bethany Buchanan at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

08
12

Jessica & Tony Essalih at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

09
12

Jordan & Megan Brown at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

10
12

Kolby & Emily Wahl at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball

11
12

Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

12
12

Sydney & Barry Goss at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.
Guests enjoying dinner (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Adam & Stephanie Massey, Brett & Kristen McDonald (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Ben & Katie Eisterhold (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Bethany & Ben Buchanan (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jessica & Tony Essalih (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jordan & Megan Brown (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Kolby & Emily Wahl
Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna (Photo Credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Sydney & Barry Goss (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Three Nights of Fun Add Up to $900,000 Crucial Funds for Houston’s Junior League

Texas Centric Gala Gets Everyone Involved

BY // 02.07.22
The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.
Dinner during the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball held at the league home on Briar Oaks Lane.
Adam & Stephanie Massey, Kristen & Brett McDonald at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Ben & Katie Eisterhold at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Ben & Bethany Buchanan at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Jessica & Tony Essalih at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Jordan & Megan Brown at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Kolby & Emily Wahl at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball
Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
Sydney & Barry Goss at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.
1
12

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.

2
12

Dinner during the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball held at the league home on Briar Oaks Lane.

3
12

Adam & Stephanie Massey, Kristen & Brett McDonald at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball

4
12

Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

5
12

Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

6
12

Ben & Katie Eisterhold at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

7
12

Ben & Bethany Buchanan at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

8
12

Jessica & Tony Essalih at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

9
12

Jordan & Megan Brown at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

10
12

Kolby & Emily Wahl at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball

11
12

Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

12
12

Sydney & Barry Goss at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

What: The Junior League of Houston 74th annual Charity Ball

Where: The Junior League home on Briar Oaks Lane

PC Moment: Three performances by league members, three seated dinners and three nights of celebratory fundraising resulted in Junior League coffers being enriched by $900,000. The annual Charity Ball events began on Thursday night with a preview titled “Under the Marfa Lights,” a Texas-themed dinner, the Charity Ball Celebration video and entertainment from former American Idol contestant and touring musician Kate Watson.

Friday and Saturday nights the format followed tradition with entertainment by talented league members, a seated dinner, auctions and dancing to the sounds of The Grooves. Friday’s option included the Late Night Charity Ball with a lower ticket price that included drinks and dancing to The Grooves.

“The Road Home” theme of the main nights and Texas centric decor encouraged guests to don their Western hats along with their black-tie attire. Whiskey tastings from Giant Distillery added to the ambience.

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo took the stage to auction off such items as the coveted Junior League parking space, a trip to Costa Rica, custom made boots from Republic Boot Company and tickets to a George Strait concert.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
  • Zadok 2
Guests enjoying dinner (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Dinner during the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball held at the league home on Briar Oaks Lane.

Bringing the event to fruition was a dedicated crew that included JLH president Jennifer Scheifley Roberts and ball chairs Lauren Rae Brown, Charity Ball chair; Laura Rickaway, entertainment chair; Carson Coffman Kelley, invitations and reservations chair; Megan E. Brown, underwriting chair; Dionella Natasha Martinez, auction chair; and Anaam Zamorano, decorations chair.

PC Seen: Rachel Regan, Megan and Luke Hotze, Marcy de Luna, Emily and Kolby Wahl, Jayne Johnston, Avery and Kadriye Alcorn, Madison and Faisal Tai, Holly and Ryan Henry, Kristen and Brett McDonald, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Jessica and Tony Essalih, Megan and Jordan Brown, Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Sydney and Barry Goss, and Amanda Boffone.

The Junior League of Houston executive committee knows all about making a difference.
Guests enjoying dinner (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Adam & Stephanie Massey, Brett & Kristen McDonald (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Ben & Katie Eisterhold (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Bethany & Ben Buchanan (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jessica & Tony Essalih (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Jordan & Megan Brown (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Kolby & Emily Wahl
Mitra Woody, Jennifer Howard, Marcy de Luna (Photo Credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
Sydney & Barry Goss (Photo credit_ Priscilla Dickson)
The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X