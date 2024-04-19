This Charity Ball Brings Three Full Nights of Partying — Junior League of Houston Creates an Enchanted $800,000 Happening

The 76th annual Junior League of Houston Charity Ball raises more than $800,000 (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Junior League of Houston 76th annual Charity Ball

Where: The Junior League of Houston home on Briar Oaks Lane

PC Moment: This Thursday, Friday and Saturday night mega ball came to life thanks to the handiwork of 150 members of the Junior League of Houston who were instrumental in planning, decorating and staffing the three nights of fundraising.

Chaired by Ashley Seals, the three nights of wining, dining and dancing earned more than $800,000 for Junior League of Houston programs. Funds raised enable JLH to continue its commitment to the Houston community through its work with 32 community projects, as well as its community assistance grants and outside board representation programs.

The “Enchanted: An Evening Once Upon A Time” gala series began with the “Into the Woods” kickoff cocktail party on night one where entertainment was provided by the dueling pianos of Piano Punch and DJ Mohawk Steve.

The second night gala featured dinner along with the dance sounds of Radio Live and a Big Board auction helmed by ABC Ch. 13 reporter-anchor Briana Conner. Saturday night’s sold out gala found guests dancing to the sounds of Satellite. Multi-media journalist with Rice University’s office of public affairs Brandi Smith handled this night’s Big Board auction.

Among Junior League members providing entertainment were songbirds Kaitlyn Stuart and Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, who performed with the Lockin’ Keez Dance Company. Always a favorite at the Charity Balls is Junior League of Houston Tea Room manager Malcolm Rowland, an entertainer in his own right.

“For every dollar raised, the Junior League of Houston is able to triple its value by pairing funding with trained volunteers,” JLH president Amanda Hanks Bayles says. “Our Charity Ball would not be possible without the 40 women on the Charity Ball Committee who selflessly and tirelessly volunteered their time over the last 12 months.”

At the top of Bayles’ thank you list were gala chair Seals, development vice president Elizabeth Kendrick, Madison Duran, Natalie Irvin, Tamra Wilkerson-Politte, Sarah Mouton, Shantelle Jackson, Dipali Patel Ely, Kenedy Hughes Rajabian and Michael Ann Singleton.