It’s the Swan Song For a Houston Holiday Tradition — The Final Pilgrimage Home Tour Takes Over a Tanglewood Wonder Mansion

Decor with an ice sculpture in the party tent at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Desk detail in the sitting room at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Overview of the sitting room at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Floral designer Jeff Bradley decor in the den at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Even the kitchen gets a taste of Christmas at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Could a breakfast nook be anymore festive than this at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Detail of the banister decor at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Detail of roses and greenery in an antique épergne at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The wine room at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Pyracantha, roses and renunculus combine for a festive coffee table decor at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Detail of the dining room decor at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The formal dining room speaks of the holidays at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Details of the stairway at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

A grand arrangement by talented floral designer Jeff Bradley greets guests at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

What: The launch party for the final Kappa Pilgrimage Home Tour

Where: The Tanglewood home of Kim and Scott Martin

PC Moment: The moment guests arrived at the posh home they were greeted with lavish holiday decorations from floral designer Jeff Bradley. Despite the holiday festivities, it was something of a bittersweet evening for attendees who knew that this was the swan song for a storied biennial holiday tradition. Due to changing times, this will be the final Pilgrimage Home Tour.

Since 1976, the Pilgrimage Home Tour fundraiser has brought in $4.5 million for Houston charities through the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.

Many of the more than 350 guests arrived after previewing the four Tanglewood tour homes which were featured on this night’s candlelight tour. Most of those attending were members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association and their spouses and plus ones.

Underwriters for the special evening were Lacy Crain, Joe Galloway and The Crain Foundation. Floral underwrites were Judy and Charles Tate. Pilgrimage co-chairs overseeing this final event were Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane.

To handle the festive throng, the Martins erected a party tent with carpeted flooring in their spacious backyard where Bradley also provided the holiday ambience. City Kitchen provided the lavish food stations, including one centered with an ice sculpture topped with floras, and three bars that guaranteed a very merry evening.

Special libation for the party was Queen Bee Vodka from business partners Kim Martin and Catharine Faulconer’s Queen Bee Distillery.

PC Seen: Kappa mother/daughter Pilgrimage Home Tour chairs Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane, Laurie Vander Ploeg and Becky Vander Ploeg Austin, and Lynn West and Elizabeth West; plus Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation president Hope Huber, president-elect Catherine Campbell, Caroline Harper Knapp, Dr. Annie Kerr, Nancy Gordon, Jennie and Ralph Hull, Penny and Townes Pressler, Cora Bess Meyer, Kelly and Callaway Aimone, Linda and Barry Hunsaker, and Beth and Jim Wiggins.