Society / The Seen

It’s the Swan Song For a Houston Holiday Tradition — The Final Pilgrimage Home Tour Takes Over a Tanglewood Wonder Mansion

$4.5 Million Raised Through Some Very Memorable Years

BY // 12.23.24
photography Dave Rossman
What: The launch party for the final Kappa Pilgrimage Home Tour

Where: The Tanglewood home of Kim and Scott Martin 

PC Moment: The moment guests arrived at the posh home they were greeted with lavish holiday decorations from floral designer Jeff Bradley. Despite the holiday festivities, it was something of a bittersweet evening for attendees who knew that this was the swan song for a storied biennial holiday tradition. Due to changing times, this will be the final Pilgrimage Home Tour.

Since 1976, the Pilgrimage Home Tour fundraiser has brought in $4.5 million for Houston charities through the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.

020_Flower detail in sitting room_Dave Rossman photo (Photo by Dave Rossman)
A grand arrangement by talented floral designer Jeff Bradley greets guests at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Many of the more than 350 guests arrived after previewing the four Tanglewood tour homes which were featured on this night’s candlelight tour. Most of those attending were members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association and their spouses and plus ones.

Underwriters for the special evening were Lacy Crain, Joe Galloway and The Crain Foundation. Floral underwrites were Judy and Charles Tate. Pilgrimage co-chairs overseeing this final event were Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane.

040_Margaret Murphy, Dayna Beardsley, Jill Oliver_Dave Rossman photo (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Margaret Murphy, Dayna Beardsley, Jill Oliver mingle at the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation home tour preview party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

To handle the festive throng, the Martins erected a party tent with carpeted flooring in their spacious backyard where Bradley also provided the holiday ambience. City Kitchen provided the lavish food stations, including one centered with an ice sculpture topped with floras, and three bars that guaranteed a very merry evening.

Special libation for the party was Queen Bee Vodka from business partners Kim Martin and Catharine Faulconer’s Queen Bee Distillery.

PC Seen: Kappa mother/daughter Pilgrimage Home Tour chairs Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane, Laurie Vander Ploeg and Becky Vander Ploeg Austin, and Lynn West and Elizabeth West; plus Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation president Hope Huber, president-elect Catherine Campbell, Caroline Harper Knapp, Dr. Annie Kerr, Nancy Gordon, Jennie and Ralph Hull, Penny and Townes Pressler, Cora Bess Meyer, Kelly and Callaway Aimone, Linda and Barry Hunsaker, and Beth and Jim Wiggins. 

