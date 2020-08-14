In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit the ambassadors’ favorite charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Kate Dykes, who is at ease juggling her roles as the mother of three daughters and wife of SMU head football coach Sonny Dykes with the passion she brings to community activism. Kate Dykes is advocating for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas.

The Boys and Girls Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need some help and support, to reach their full potential as loving, caring, responsible citizens. The organization provides progressive programs that address the problems faced by kids today ― including substance abuse, teen pregnancy, gangs and violence.

Katy Dykes shares more in this exclusive PaperCity interview:

PC: Why are you passionate about this charitable organization?

Dykes: The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas services the Dallas community in so many ways: education and guidance, camps, after school care, building confidence, and providing a safe place for children. It is truly the best.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community?

I try every day to reach out to friends, families, and nonprofits. Trying to lend an ear or a hand with anything they might need during coronavirus. Obviously this is uncharted territory for us all, but the thought of navigating these difficult times alone is even worse.

If we all do our part, we can tackle good and bad days together.

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:

I am such a mix. I am J. Crew girl, who lives in Lululemon, and who also loves the glam provided by the many stores in NorthPark. Being a mom of three children, I feel like my style is always evolving.

Sonny and I both love the arts and collect all styles of art for the house. One of my favorite parts of NorthPark is the true intention they put on the arts. We love to walk around with our children and look at all the exhibits. And a lot of times that becomes a date for Sonny and me — to just stroll NorthPark.

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?

We are a big “game” family, which in a coach’s house that can get competitive pretty quickly. We have tried to be very intentional with our time with our children. At night we try to turn off the television and electronics and play cards and board games. Currently mom is in last place in our running total.

Sonny & Kate Dykes (WJN Photo)

Describe your ideal day:

My ideal day is time spent with my family, an SMU Football win and celebrating it with the city of Dallas. It also includes finding ways to somehow give back to the city that we feel has given so much to our family.

I thank the Lord every day that he placed our family in Dallas, and truly feel like we are right where we are supposed to be, even in times of crisis. Sometimes a crisis can be a beautiful thing, if you realize that maybe it is God saying the path we were on was not the right one. This is our chance to come together ― no matter your race, gender, economic background, education, or profession.

What is your chosen charity doing in times of COVID19 to continue its mission and cause?

The Boys and Girls Club in constantly working to serve the needs of all Dallas children ― making sure that they are keeping the clubs active in the children’s lives, whether virtually or in-person, while making safety their first priority.

We all need to support the children of Dallas ― promoting their education through healthy initiatives, and most importantly showing them love and encouragement. We can all play a part in the success of our city coming out of COVID stronger and more unified. Big or small, we can do our part.

Any creative fundraising or virtual fundraisers planned?

They have compiled wish lists on Amazon to help supply the needs of the clubs and children, and make giving easy. We currently have an art supply wish list and a sports equipment wish list. They are also hosting Virtual Volunteer opportunities.

Physical donations are welcome too. Their biggest needs right now, without question, are masks, cleaning supplies, gloves and bottled water. In order to be open and to operate, they have to have those items available. Here is the address if anyone would like to donate: 4816 Worth Street, Dallas.

You can get more info and follow The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dallas on Instagram @bgcdallas.