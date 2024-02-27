Western Wear Favorite and a Real Estate Power Team Up to Bring Houston Rodeo Fever to The Heights

Kamila Almodovar shoes off her new Kemo Sabe hat at the pop-up at Nan and Company Properties. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Shantal Mayo Herrera, Nancy Almodovar at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Laura Angelle, Brittany Hebert Franklin at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Jane Burnap, Nancy Almodovar, Marilyn DeMontrond at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Michelle Gomez, Shannon Asher at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Gloria Jung, Nancy Almodovar at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Juan & Veronica Jaime at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Kamila Almodovar gets a hat fitting at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Arna Einarsdottir, Nancy Almodovar at the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties (Photo by Nan Studio)

Eddie Massa, Chloe Helmik, Mariella Massa, Eugenio Kettlsen at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

Courtney Zavala, Alessandra Leto at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe pop-up at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

The Almodovar family — Kamila, Jose, Nancy and Manuel — at the rodeo bash welcoming the Kemo Sabe partnership at Nan and Company Properties headquarters. (Photo by Nan Studio)

What: Nan and Company Properties’ Kemo Sabe partnership bash

Where: Nan and Company Properties headquarters in The Heights

PC Moment: Could there be a better partnership than that of the successful real estate firm Nan and the renowned Western wear fashion purveyor Kemo Sabe, which spread its wings from the original store in Aspen to open a new one in Round Top? Now, Kemo Sabe’s Houston pop-up runs through this Sunday, March 3. So successful was the launch party that the shelves of Western hats sold out way before the party’s end.

“We’re excited to partner with Kemo Sabe to bring the spirit of the rodeo to our office and celebrate the power of women,” Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties, says. “We believe our clients will love browsing the beautiful Western-inspired pieces from Kemo Sabe, especially the empowering new line of boots designed for the confident woman on the go.”

On this evening that found the real estate offices packed with fans, the Kemo Sabe team jetted in from Aspen for the launch.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Nan and Company Properties,” Kemo Sabe CEO Wendy Kunkle says. “Rodeo season is a time of celebration and camaraderie, and our partnership symbolizes the spirit of collaboration and empowerment. Together, we are bringing the magic of the rodeo to life and inspiring women to embrace their unique strengths.”

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her Swipe





Next

This Houston pop-up offers the full Kemo Sabe Hat Bar experience along with stylists on hand to offer personalized service aiding shoppers in selecting just the right Western looks for Houston’s rodeo season.

The wider community is invited to drop by the Nan and Company Properties headquarters at 725 Yale Street and join the partnership geared around creating memorable moments that reflect the essence of the rodeo and the importance of women’s empowerment.

PC Seen: Jose Almodovar, Courtney Zavala, Eddie Massa, Chloe Helmik, Mariella Massa, Eugenio Kettlsen, Alessandra Leto, Michelle Gomez, Shannon Asher, Jane Burnap, Marilyn DeMontrond, Laura Angelle, Brittany Hebert Franklin, Shantal Mayo Herrera, Veronica and Juan Jaime, and Gloria Jung.