Houston’s Ultimate Kentucky Derby Party Boosts Bo’s Place — Former Texans GM Rick Smith Opens Up on Why It’s So Important

Kentucky Derby Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo’s Place ‘Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes’ benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
watching the race photo by Jacob Power
Robert and Sheridan Plumb, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons photo by Daniel Ortiz
May Beth Staine, Rick Smith Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz 1
Amy and Jon Heibel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Claudia and Hank Holmes, Kelli and John Weinzierl photo by Jacob Power
Donna and Norman Lewis photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stacey and Al Lindseth photo by Daniel Ortiz
Larry and Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren and Rob Gray photo by Jacob Power
Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher photo by Daniel Ortiz
Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman photo by Jacob Power
Jaquel and Gonzague Sallo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious phot by Daniel Ortiz
Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marc and Duyen Nguyen photo by Jacob Power
Patrick and Meredith Chastang photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ryan and Ashley Steward, Callie and Clayton Johnson photo by Jacob Power
Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
21

Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
21

The Kentucky Derby on view at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
21

'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' chairs Robert & Sheridan Plumb and Carol Lee & Allen Lyons at Houston Polo Club(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
21

Bo's Place executive director Mary Beth Staine, honoree Rick Smith, Bo's Place board president Laura Laux at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
21

Amy & Jon Heibel at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
21

Emcees Chita Craft, Stephen Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
21

Claudia & Hank Holmes, Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
21

Donna & Norman Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
21

Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Larry & Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren & Rob Gray at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
21

Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
21

Jaquel & Gonzague Sallo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
21

Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
21

Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
21

Marc & Duyen Nguyen (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
21

Patrick & Meredith Chastang at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
21

Ryan & Ashley Steward, Callie & Clay Johnson (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kentucky Derby Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo’s Place ‘Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes’ benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
watching the race photo by Jacob Power
Robert and Sheridan Plumb, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons photo by Daniel Ortiz
May Beth Staine, Rick Smith Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz 1
Amy and Jon Heibel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Claudia and Hank Holmes, Kelli and John Weinzierl photo by Jacob Power
Donna and Norman Lewis photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stacey and Al Lindseth photo by Daniel Ortiz
Larry and Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren and Rob Gray photo by Jacob Power
Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher photo by Daniel Ortiz
Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman photo by Jacob Power
Jaquel and Gonzague Sallo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious phot by Daniel Ortiz
Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marc and Duyen Nguyen photo by Jacob Power
Patrick and Meredith Chastang photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ryan and Ashley Steward, Callie and Clayton Johnson photo by Jacob Power
Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Ultimate Kentucky Derby Party Boosts Bo’s Place — Former Texans GM Rick Smith Opens Up on Why It’s So Important

Stepping In to Help Grieving Families

BY // 05.09.22
Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Kentucky Derby on view at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' chairs Robert & Sheridan Plumb and Carol Lee & Allen Lyons at Houston Polo Club(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bo's Place executive director Mary Beth Staine, honoree Rick Smith, Bo's Place board president Laura Laux at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy & Jon Heibel at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emcees Chita Craft, Stephen Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Claudia & Hank Holmes, Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna & Norman Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry & Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren & Rob Gray at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jaquel & Gonzague Sallo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patrick & Meredith Chastang at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan & Ashley Steward, Callie & Clay Johnson (Photo by Jacob Power)
Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
21

Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
21

The Kentucky Derby on view at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
21

'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' chairs Robert & Sheridan Plumb and Carol Lee & Allen Lyons at Houston Polo Club(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
21

Bo's Place executive director Mary Beth Staine, honoree Rick Smith, Bo's Place board president Laura Laux at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
21

Amy & Jon Heibel at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
21

Emcees Chita Craft, Stephen Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
21

Claudia & Hank Holmes, Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
21

Donna & Norman Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
21

Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Larry & Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren & Rob Gray at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
21

Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
21

Jaquel & Gonzague Sallo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
21

Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
21

Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
21

Marc & Duyen Nguyen (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
21

Patrick & Meredith Chastang at the Bo's Place 'Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes' benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
21

Ryan & Ashley Steward, Callie & Clay Johnson (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With 90 degree temps at start time, ceiling fans, floor fans, hand fans, and fans of Bo’s Place whirled across Houston Polo Club grounds for the annual “Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes” fundraiser, tied to the Kentucky Derby. Some 360 supporters gathered outdoors on the steamy afternoon raising $345,000 for the nonprofit bereavement center that provides support and community for those who have lost a loved one.

Houston Texans former general manager Rick Smith received the inaugural Champion of Hope award for his support of the organization which he tells PaperCity “does such great work for so many people,” including his family.

When his wife Tiffany succumbed to breast cancer in 2019, Smith and his three children turned to Bo’s Place for support. Smith had been introduced to the center through friend David Hartland and asked that the public instead of sending flowers in memory of Tiffany to send donations to Bo’s Place. That heartfelt request brought in $50,000. Today, Smith serves on the Bo’s Place board.

He stepped away from his career at the time of his wife’s diagnosis but kept his home in Houston. “The support system is so strong here. This community has really embraced my family,” Smith says.

The award was presented to Smith by Bo’s Place board president Laura Laux, who also applauded chairs Carol Lee and Allen Lyons and Sheridan and Robert Plumb for helming the record-breaking event.

The race day activity was fueled with champagne, traditional mint juleps and party foods from Cotton Culinary.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1

While we typically focus on the ladies in their fancy frocks and amazing hats, this year we spotlight the gents who stepped out in a wildly varied array of fashion. Defining the boaters and Bermudas look was Brett Agee who completed his pink Bermuda shorts ensemble with Gucci loafers, a pink seersucker blazer and a jaunty boater.

May Beth Staine, Rick Smith Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz 1
Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine, honoree Rick Smith, Bo’s Place board president Laura Laux at the Bo’s Place ‘Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes’ benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Proud peacocks were Randy Rakes in a Tom Ford blazing plaid three-piece suit and Rick Anderson in a “Balenciaga inspiration” black on white striped suit with red suede shoes and a custom red hat that he admitted looked like a shiny fruit bowl.

Barton McLaughlin accessorized his Ralph Lauren seersucker jacket with is El Ray Authentic Mexican Fashion crisscrossed stitched bow tie and matching belt. Fady Armanious donned a Vivian Westwood jacket Valentino belt, Alex Mill shorts, Prada shoes, straw Stetson while Bill Baldwin won my prize for elegant high-low casual in an 1170 jacket, Valentino shirt, J.Crew shorts and loafers by DiBianco.

Amy and Jon Heibel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amy & Jon Heibel at the Bo’s Place ‘Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes’ benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Emcees Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis, Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine, Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Debbie and Mark Gregg, Jade and David Shine, Meredith and Patrick Chastang, Stacey and Al Lindsesth, Travis Torrence, Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, and stepping in as honorary chairs Millette and Haag Sherman, Kelli and John Weinzierl, and Christie and Mark Sullivan.

Kentucky Derby Jennifer Altman, Ashley Buescher, Elle Wiens, Audrey Selber at the Bo’s Place ‘Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes’ benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
watching the race photo by Jacob Power
Robert and Sheridan Plumb, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons photo by Daniel Ortiz
May Beth Staine, Rick Smith Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz 1
Amy and Jon Heibel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chita Craft and Stephen Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Claudia and Hank Holmes, Kelli and John Weinzierl photo by Jacob Power
Donna and Norman Lewis photo by Jacob Power
Elia Gabbanelli photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stacey and Al Lindseth photo by Daniel Ortiz
Larry and Lindy Neuhaus, Lauren and Rob Gray photo by Jacob Power
Maidie Ryan, Missy Belcher photo by Daniel Ortiz
Emily Hanley, Whitney Sharman photo by Jacob Power
Jaquel and Gonzague Sallo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious phot by Daniel Ortiz
Paola Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kelley Sullivan, Cassie Sinor, Courtney Lippincott photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marc and Duyen Nguyen photo by Jacob Power
Patrick and Meredith Chastang photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ryan and Ashley Steward, Callie and Clayton Johnson photo by Jacob Power
Seth Michaelson, David Bisher, Jonathan Wiens , Holden Mayo photo by Daniel Ortiz
Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
151 Oak Run Lane
FOR SALE

151 Oak Run Lane
Round Top, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
151 Oak Run Lane
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Helen Hink
This property is listed by: Helen Hink (979) 277-4034 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
3177 Engelbrecht Road
FOR SALE

3177 Engelbrecht Road
Burton, TX

$8,475,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
3177 Engelbrecht Road
1008 River Trace Drive
FOR SALE

1008 River Trace Drive
Columbus, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Hood
This property is listed by: John Hood (832) 298-3723 Email Realtor
1008 River Trace Drive
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X