autism KNOWAutism
KNOWAutism luncheon chairs Yoon Smith and Dr. Ayesha Rashid (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)
KnowAutism luncheon at The junior league of houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
KNOWAutism luncheon honorees Dr. Renee Rodriguez-D'Souza, Sippi & Ajay Khurana

KNOWAutism luncheon chairs Yoon Smith and Dr. Ayesha Rashid (Photo by Quy Tran)

KNOWAutism honorees Renee & Alan Helfman (Photo by Quy Tran)

Rob Pierce, Kendall Pierce, Amy Pierce, KNOWAutism board chair (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brittany & Luis Obregoso (Photo by Quy Tran)

Betty Tudor, KNOWAutism founderTammy Tran Nguyen, Elsie Eckert (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani (Photo by Quy Tran)

Donae Chramosta, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lara Bell (Photo by Quy Tran)

Staci Henderson, Kat Kearns (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kelly Anzolotti, Marian McClendon and Dina Connally (Photo by Quy Tran)

Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana and Mona Khan (Photo by Quy Tran)

Malaika Murkoro, Sami Khaleeq (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tianna Hall, Gregg Harrison Jean Wilson, Paul-David Van Atta (Photo by Quy Tran)

Grace Lynn, Dr. Ayesha Rashid, Dr. Alice Mao (Photo by Quy Tran)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Autism Lunch Builds on a Nonprofit’s $1.8 Million Mission, Reveals Plenty of Local Heroes

Fighting for People on the Spectrum

BY // 04.15.21
photography Quy Tran
KNOWAutism luncheon honorees Dr. Renee Rodriguez-D'Souza, Sippi & Ajay Khurana

KNOWAutism luncheon chairs Yoon Smith and Dr. Ayesha Rashid (Photo by Quy Tran)

KNOWAutism honorees Renee & Alan Helfman (Photo by Quy Tran)

Rob Pierce, Kendall Pierce, Amy Pierce, KNOWAutism board chair (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brittany & Luis Obregoso (Photo by Quy Tran)

Betty Tudor, KNOWAutism founderTammy Tran Nguyen, Elsie Eckert (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani (Photo by Quy Tran)

Donae Chramosta, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lara Bell (Photo by Quy Tran)

Staci Henderson, Kat Kearns (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kelly Anzolotti, Marian McClendon and Dina Connally (Photo by Quy Tran)

Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana and Mona Khan (Photo by Quy Tran)

Malaika Murkoro, Sami Khaleeq (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tianna Hall, Gregg Harrison Jean Wilson, Paul-David Van Atta (Photo by Quy Tran)

Grace Lynn, Dr. Ayesha Rashid, Dr. Alice Mao (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: KNOWAutism Foundation seventh annual “As I Am” luncheon

Where: The Junior League of Houston

PC Moment: There were many highlights to the luncheon that honored Sippi and Ajay Khurana as KNOWAutism Heroes, Renee and Alan Helfman as Corporate Heroes, Reagan and Alex Bregman as Community Heroes, and Dr. Renee Rodriguez D’Souza as Frontline Hero.

With board chair Amy Pierce serving as emcee, the program included a video on Tammy Tran Nguyen and Wayne Nguyen, whose son’s diagnosis with autism led them to found the nonprofit which in seven years has contributed more than $1.8 million in support of children on the autism spectrum and their families. Musical presentations were made by the Nguyen’s daughter, Julia, on piano with songbird Angela Nichols and with Haan and Seva Khurana, talented children of the hero honorees.

Guest speaker Marcel Primes gave a tearful account of  the challenges and joys associated with raising a son with autism while board member Perri Palermo discussed her struggles with  raising an autistic child as a single mother. Both praised the foundation for the resources it provides to families with an autistic child.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Dr. Ayesha Rashid of Clear Creek Psychiatry and Yoon Smith, store director for Fabergé in The Galleria, for the event that raised $280,000.

PC Seen: Rob Pierce, Kendall Pierce, Ayesha Rashid, Sherri Zucker, Brigitte Kalai, Tracy Faulkner, Betty Tutor, Elsie Eckert, Elaine Finger, Miya Shay, Corbette Daniel Parker, Alice Mao, Linda and Thomas Ling, Linda and Ted Wu, Luis and Brittany Orbegoso, Paige Thompson, and Dr. Sadaf Javaid. 

Featured Properties
