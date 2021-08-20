Tammy and Wayne Nguyen @Daniel Ortiz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
KNOWAutism founder Tammy Nguyen and husband Wayne Nguyen at the non-profit's inaugural art exhibition, held at River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adriana Patterson, Sonya Gaines (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amie & Corbett Parker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donae Chramosta, Julia Nguyen, Ruchi Mukerjee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Kelly Anzilotti, Sherri Zucker, Amy Pierce, Keri Jo McCrory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lilac Guzman, Stephanie Perkins , Jennifer Roosth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jean Wilson, Naureen Malik (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jess & Varda Fields (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy & Wayne Nguyen, Julia Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marian & Bruce McClendon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Montague, Carolina Del Carmen, Mauricio Cruz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy Nguyen, Julie Le, Giao Duong, Julie Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks District Transformed Into an Art Wonderland — KNOWAutism Makes a Public Impact

Making a Beautiful Difference

BY // 08.20.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
KNOWAutism founder Tammy Nguyen and husband Wayne Nguyen at the non-profit's inaugural art exhibition, held at River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Adriana Patterson, Sonya Gaines (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amie & Corbett Parker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donae Chramosta, Julia Nguyen, Ruchi Mukerjee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kelly Anzilotti, Sherri Zucker, Amy Pierce, Keri Jo McCrory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lilac Guzman, Stephanie Perkins , Jennifer Roosth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jean Wilson, Naureen Malik (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jess & Varda Fields (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy & Wayne Nguyen, Julia Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marian & Bruce McClendon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Montague, Carolina Del Carmen, Mauricio Cruz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy Nguyen, Julie Le, Giao Duong, Julie Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KNOWAutism founder Tammy Nguyen and husband Wayne Nguyen at the non-profit's inaugural art exhibition, held at River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adriana Patterson, Sonya Gaines (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amie & Corbett Parker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donae Chramosta, Julia Nguyen, Ruchi Mukerjee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Kelly Anzilotti, Sherri Zucker, Amy Pierce, Keri Jo McCrory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lilac Guzman, Stephanie Perkins , Jennifer Roosth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jean Wilson, Naureen Malik (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jess & Varda Fields (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy & Wayne Nguyen, Julia Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marian & Bruce McClendon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Montague, Carolina Del Carmen, Mauricio Cruz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy Nguyen, Julie Le, Giao Duong, Julie Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The KNOWAutism gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Alex Montoya)

What: KNOWAutism’s inaugural art exhibition grand opening

Where: River Oaks District

PC Moment: The tree-shaded central plaza of the posh River Oaks District development pulsated with a stylish clutch of the foundation’s supporters. The evening began with an early evening cocktail reception at Dior after which guests sauntered across the plaza to the gallery that is located directly across from district hot spot Toulouse, which provided the party fare.

On display was a curated collection of artwork from the foundation’s recently launched “As I Am” art project that provided KNOWAutism client families, local schools and nonprofit partners with art kits. Highlight of the art was a limited edition print by famed autistic artist Stephen Wiltshire, who donated the piece from his London studio.

The gallery will be open to the public and free through September 12. Proceeds from sales of the works will supplement KNOWAutism’s mission of assisting families with children impacted by autism. The foundations work focuses on aiding families in navigating the challenges of diagnosis, treatment, intervention and education.

As they perused the art, guests were entertained with a musical program that included a piano concert by Julia Nguyen, daughter of Wayne and Tammy Nguyen, KNOWAutism founder; a violin solo from Vivian Ye and a spirited number from Baylor College of Medicine’s Docapella.

Leading the program were KNOWAutism’s board members Sherri Zucker, Amy Pierce and Marian McClendon.

PC Seen: Stephanie Perkins, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Kelly Anzilotti, Amy and Corbett Parker, Jennifer Roosth, Keri Jo McCrory, Anna Regar, Varda and Jess Fields, Ruchi Mukerjee, Carolina Del Carmen, Mauricio Cruz, and Marian and Bruce McClendon.

