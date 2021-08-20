River Oaks District Transformed Into an Art Wonderland — KNOWAutism Makes a Public Impact

KNOWAutism founder Tammy Nguyen and husband Wayne Nguyen at the non-profit's inaugural art exhibition, held at River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: KNOWAutism’s inaugural art exhibition grand opening

Where: River Oaks District

PC Moment: The tree-shaded central plaza of the posh River Oaks District development pulsated with a stylish clutch of the foundation’s supporters. The evening began with an early evening cocktail reception at Dior after which guests sauntered across the plaza to the gallery that is located directly across from district hot spot Toulouse, which provided the party fare.

On display was a curated collection of artwork from the foundation’s recently launched “As I Am” art project that provided KNOWAutism client families, local schools and nonprofit partners with art kits. Highlight of the art was a limited edition print by famed autistic artist Stephen Wiltshire, who donated the piece from his London studio.

The gallery will be open to the public and free through September 12. Proceeds from sales of the works will supplement KNOWAutism’s mission of assisting families with children impacted by autism. The foundations work focuses on aiding families in navigating the challenges of diagnosis, treatment, intervention and education.

As they perused the art, guests were entertained with a musical program that included a piano concert by Julia Nguyen, daughter of Wayne and Tammy Nguyen, KNOWAutism founder; a violin solo from Vivian Ye and a spirited number from Baylor College of Medicine’s Docapella.

Leading the program were KNOWAutism’s board members Sherri Zucker, Amy Pierce and Marian McClendon.

PC Seen: Stephanie Perkins, Paul-David Van Atta, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Kelly Anzilotti, Amy and Corbett Parker, Jennifer Roosth, Keri Jo McCrory, Anna Regar, Varda and Jess Fields, Ruchi Mukerjee, Carolina Del Carmen, Mauricio Cruz, and Marian and Bruce McClendon.