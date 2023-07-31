Kristin Chenoweth headlines the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon on October 20. (Photo by John Russo)
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
Kristin Chenoweth headlines the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon on October 20. (Photo by John Russo)

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are among the best-selling authors headlining the April 21 Celebration of Reading benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Society / Featured Parties

Triple Threat Kristin Chenoweth Is Swooping Into Houston For a Star-Studded Book Affair

These Celebrity Authors Are Serious and Fun

BY // 07.31.23
Kristin Chenoweth headlines the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon on October 20. (Photo by John Russo)
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are among the best-selling authors headlining the April 21 Celebration of Reading benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.
Kristin Chenoweth headlines the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon on October 20. (Photo by John Russo)

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are among the best-selling authors headlining the April 21 Celebration of Reading benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

While Kristin Chenoweth is best known for her Emmy and Tony award-winning roles, the singer/actress has another talent under her belt that many might not be aware of. She is an author of several books, not the least of which is A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted in 2010 on the New York Times best-seller list. She has since written two other books and will be in Houston in October to entertain with her author insights the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation‘s Ladies for Literacy Guild.

Chenoweth‘s most recent tome, I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Ideas, was published in January of this year. It focuses on  philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith and closure. That follows her best-selling children’s book — What Will I Do With My Love Today?

Chenoweth will headline the guild‘s luncheon October 20 at the Post Oak Hotel. More details can be here. Maureen Higdon chairs.

“Whether a book, a musical score, or a script, reading has played an integral role in my life as a child and an adult,” Chenoweth says in a statement. “I am honored to serve as the featured speaker at this year’s Power of Literacy Luncheon in Houston to help further the mission of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and help more children and adults learn how to read.”

Fans will recall that Chenoweth won an Emmy Award for her role in Pushing Daisies, won a Tony Award for You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and received a Tony Award nomination for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked.

Julie Baker Fink, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, says of Chenoweth: “Her life’s journey, incredible talent and big personality will undoubtedly provide guests with an unforgettable experience.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are among the best-selling authors are headed to Houston in November to introduce their latest book

A Bush Bonus

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s literacy legacy extends to her granddaughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors and literacy proponents who have a new book — Love Comes First — coming out in November. In advance of the November 7 publication date, the sisters will headline a special preview on the afternoon of November 5 at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

The event is presented by Blue Willow Bookshop. Tickets are available here.

