A Beloved Houston Restaurant’s Last Hurrah Is an Unforgettable Halloween Bash — La Griglia Goes Out Right Before Its Big Move

Architect and Professor at the University of Houston Shafik Rifaat with sexy dance partners s at the La Griglia Halloween bash (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Native Houstonian Jeff Shell in from his new perch in Venice Beach, Califonria, for the La Griglia Halloween bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The party crush celebrating La Griglia's last Halloween bash surges to more than 800 costumed revelers through the River Oaks Shopping Center hot spot. The restaurant moves to 2817 West Dallas on November 20. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

There could not have been a more explosive send off for the iconic La Griglia restaurant in its River Oaks neighborhood than the last Halloween bash that took over the restaurant on Tuesday night. The casual Italian eatery that has been the go-to watering hole for River Oaks divas and Downtown cognoscenti since 1995 is closing its doors on Saturday in advance of its move a few blocks away on West Dallas.

For this last hurrah on Halloween night, between 800 to 900 or more costumed revelers swanned through the reconfigured restaurant that boasted a glam nightclub vibe. Dance, dance, dance. It was one rocking scene.

The Events Company team and Richard Flowers reimagined the restaurant with a DJ stand flanking a dance floor, red-hued bars on each side of the dining room, skeletons and witches soaring across the great murals. Tables of various sizes were dressed in shimmering cloths, topped with glittering florals and sided with chiavari chairs. Making room for the colorful clutch, tables were crammed into every indoor and outdoor space. In the joyful mix, no one seemed to care.

Kudos to Landry’s Inc. regional vice president Brandon Busch and the La Griglia management team — Rich Parrott, Jay Bounds, Roger Ashworth and Sam Bass — who contributed to the restaurant’s success that began in 1995 when the storied Tony Vallone first opened the casual Italian spot on West Gray and tantalized supporters with that first Halloween bash 28 years ago.

The La Griglia Crowd

With La Griglia in the hands of billionaire Tilman Fertitta‘s Landry’s Inc., it has prospered with a steady stream of lunching ladies and perhaps more importantly political personalities and business leaders. Lunch regulars include flamboyant attorney and mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee, Texas Monthly editor and author Mimi Swartz having a tete-a-tete with powerful lobbyist Bill Miller in from Austin, Cindy Clifford of the Clifford Group regularly entertaining local power brokers, vintage River Oaks diva Joanne Wilson, storied oilman John Mecom and real estate mogul John Beeson, who often holds court at La Griglia during the lunch hour.

Opening Soon

Mark your calendars for Monday, November 20, when the new La Griglia is set to open. The next incarnation of La Griglia will be located at 2817 West Dallas, the former home of Nino’s. The original structure was not leveled as some are saying but gutted and, according to staff, reimagined as a chic Italian restaurant and watering hole. How about a lush patio with 22 tables?

A release reveals that there will be sleek finishes such as marble and brass juxtaposed by the warmth of supple leathers and crisp white tablecloths. (How we love restaurants with tablecloths!) The restaurant will include an intimate main dining room, a wine room and that expansive courtyard .

“La Griglia has been a Houston staple for decades and we are grateful to the many patrons who continually support the restaurant and its fine staff,” Fertitta says in a statement. “The La Griglia team has worked hand-in-hand to create an elevated menu and atmosphere unlike anything our dedicated diners have seen or tasted. La Griglia looks forward to welcoming both longtime patrons and first-time guests to experience a restaurant that is fresh yet familiar.”

Driving by the new location, one will find a charming facade to the new La Griglia with window boxes overflowing with flowers. No sneak peeks are allowed but word is that the new La Griglia will be most unexpected.

Halloween Party People

PC Seen: Anne and Dr. Jim Muntz, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Kristen Cannon, Lisa Gochman, Chris Beverly, Jessica Rossman, Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter, Tammie and Dr. Andy Johnson, Vesta and Dr. Pedro Frommer, native Houstonian Jeff Shell in from his perch in Venice Beach, California, and more than 900 or so well-disguised revelers.