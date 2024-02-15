Lance McCullers Jr. Proves to be a Dashing Gentleman, Posing For Every Photo For a Throng of Swooning Houston Ladies — A Sweetheart Moment

Angie Roberts, Lance McCullers Jr., Warner Roberts at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angie Roberts, Lance McCullers Jr., Warner Roberts at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Deborah Duncan, Anne Carl, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Alicia Smith, Warner Roberts founders of Houston Sweethearts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brigitte Kalai, Ghada Ali, Lance McCullers Jr., Christine Johnson at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phyllis Williams, Gayla Gardner, Stacey Swift, Scott Evans, Merele Yarborough at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Al & Stacey Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Brianna Hurdle at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kirk Kveton, Ann Ayre, Daniel Orion at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Turney, Nini Hale at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lily Andress at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Katrina Tehlirian, Donae Chramosta at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brigitte Kalai, John Calton, Alicia Smith at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Warner Roberts, Monica Hartland, Samantha Kennedy, Saula Valente at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michele Collins, Cora Sue Mach, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kim Padgett, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Charly Gay, Pam Lockard at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Warner Roberts, Betty Hrncir at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Deborah Duncan, Kim Moody at the Houston Sweethearts Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Lance McCullers Jr. Proves to be a Dashing Gentleman, Posing For Every Photo For a Throng of Swooning Houston Ladies — A Sweetheart Moment

The Astros' Pitcher Steps Up For the Mission of Yahweh

BY // 02.14.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Hearts, Hugs and Heroes. . .  a Sweetheart of a Celebration

Where: The Designer Rotunda at Saks Fifth Avenue

PC Moment: Few would disagree that Lance McCullers Jr. is one of the most handsome Houston Astros. The group of ladies gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue for an afternoon fête benefiting the Mission of Yahweh would wager that he is also the most congenial. After all, McCullers posed and posed and posed for photos with the throng of 100 or so.

The Astros pitcher was one of the five honored at the 13th Houston Sweethearts Tea along with Elsie Eckert, Scott Evans, Stacey Lindseth and McCullers’ glam wife Tara, though she could no make the event. Tara McCullers was home tending to the couple’s new baby girl Isla Graye, who was born in early January.

The Houston Sweetheart Awards was created by co-hosts Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts and Alicia Smith “with the sole purpose in mind to say we love and appreciate you to those in our community who are always open to serve others. Those who serve the community with their time, talent, energy, creativity, resources and most importantly with their love.”

Joining the program was Duncan, who introduced the honorees; Saks vice president and GM Heidi Parkhurst Turney, who allowed that her rapturous smile was due to her recent marriage to Barry Turney; and Roberts who spoke on the Mission of Yahweh’s role in providing housing and hope for homeless women and their children.

It was an afternoon of air kisses, hugs, champagne, delightful bites and blinky rings for all who made a donation to the mission of Yahweh.

PC Seen: Lesha Elsenbrook, Vicki Rizzo, Leila Holland Nelson Bowman, Betty Tutor, Mady Kades, Beth Wolff, Monica Hartland, Stacey Swift, Sandra Porter, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Susan Soussan, Heidi Rockecharlie, Melissa Murphy, Jacquie Baly, Tammie Johnson, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Les Eckert, Anna Dean, and Phyllis Williams.

