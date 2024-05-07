Latin Women’s Initiative Packs a Houston Ballroom (Again), Raising a Record $550,000 In One of the City’s Most Vibrant Parties

Heidi Turney, Patricia Garcia, Patricia Bonaldi, Jolene Trevino, Hasina Starks at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Heidi Turney, Patricia Garcia, Patricia Bonaldi, Jolene Trevino, Hasina Starks at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Patricia Garcia, Becky Reyes, Jolene Trevino at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amy Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gloria Luna Bounds, Julie Garza, Rosi Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kat Reyes, Meredith Reyes, Melissa Wilmoth at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jacy Cooper, Cinthya Reade, Elena Bueno at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jessica Rossman, Pam Bellin, Mauney Mafrige at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Milka Waterland, Rosangela Capobianco at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Katie Register, Leanne Schneider at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Patricia Herrera-Parish at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Boyer, Beth Wolff, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laura Salinas-Pruneda, April Fabre at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lorena Gomez, Whitney Lawson, Andrea Simmons at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Arcy Muñoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marian Harper, Casandra Brown at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michele Leal, Maritza Gonzales at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Vicki Luna, Jovanny Orellana, Patricia Garcia, Lisset Garza, Gloria Luna Bounds at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michi Newall, Micheline Newall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Monica Hoz de Vila, Erika Frankfort at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nancy Gonzalez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pamela Espada, Danielle Miller, Amy Huitron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samuel and Jovanny Orellana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Sarah Padua, Jacqueline Mendenhall, Lauren Ramirez, Lisa Joubert at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Juan Garcia, Thomas Lewis, Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vanessa Ramirez, Vicky Dominguez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Jacqueline Mendenhall, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Jan Mendenhall, Marcella Vasquez Blanco, Mary Theresa Derr at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vicki Luna, Conchita Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Latin Women's Initiative Packs a Houston Ballroom (Again), Raising a Record $550,000 In One of the City's Most Vibrant Parties

Leave the Black Dress at Home and Make It Pop With Color

05.06.24
Heidi Turney, Patricia Garcia, Patricia Bonaldi, Jolene Trevino, Hasina Starks at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Patricia Garcia, Becky Reyes, Jolene Trevino at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Luna Bounds, Julie Garza, Rosi Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat Reyes, Meredith Reyes, Melissa Wilmoth at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jacy Cooper, Cinthya Reade, Elena Bueno at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jessica Rossman, Pam Bellin, Mauney Mafrige at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milka Waterland, Rosangela Capobianco at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Katie Register, Leanne Schneider at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Patricia Herrera-Parish at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelley Boyer, Beth Wolff, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura Salinas-Pruneda, April Fabre at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lorena Gomez, Whitney Lawson, Andrea Simmons at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Arcy Muñoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marian Harper, Casandra Brown at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michele Leal, Maritza Gonzales at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicki Luna, Jovanny Orellana, Patricia Garcia, Lisset Garza, Gloria Luna Bounds at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michi Newall, Micheline Newall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica Hoz de Vila, Erika Frankfort at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy Gonzalez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pamela Espada, Danielle Miller, Amy Huitron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samuel and Jovanny Orellana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Sarah Padua, Jacqueline Mendenhall, Lauren Ramirez, Lisa Joubert at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Juan Garcia, Thomas Lewis, Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Vanessa Ramirez, Vicky Dominguez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Jacqueline Mendenhall, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Jan Mendenhall, Marcella Vasquez Blanco, Mary Theresa Derr at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Vicki Luna, Conchita Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney, Patricia Garcia, Patricia Bonaldi, Jolene Trevino, Hasina Starks at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Patricia Garcia, Becky Reyes, Jolene Trevino at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amy Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gloria Luna Bounds, Julie Garza, Rosi Hernandez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kat Reyes, Meredith Reyes, Melissa Wilmoth at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Isela & Juan Garcia at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jacy Cooper, Cinthya Reade, Elena Bueno at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jessica Rossman, Pam Bellin, Mauney Mafrige at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Milka Waterland, Rosangela Capobianco at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Katie Register, Leanne Schneider at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Patricia Herrera-Parish at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Boyer, Beth Wolff, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laura Salinas-Pruneda, April Fabre at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lorena Gomez, Whitney Lawson, Andrea Simmons at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Arcy Muñoz, Jonathan Marshall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marian Harper, Casandra Brown at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michele Leal, Maritza Gonzales at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Vicki Luna, Jovanny Orellana, Patricia Garcia, Lisset Garza, Gloria Luna Bounds at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michi Newall, Micheline Newall at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Monica Hoz de Vila, Erika Frankfort at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nancy Gonzalez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pamela Espada, Danielle Miller, Amy Huitron at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samuel and Jovanny Orellana at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Sarah Padua, Jacqueline Mendenhall, Lauren Ramirez, Lisa Joubert at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Juan Garcia, Thomas Lewis, Joaquin Jimenez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vanessa Ramirez, Vicky Dominguez at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Jacqueline Mendenhall, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Jan Mendenhall, Marcella Vasquez Blanco, Mary Theresa Derr at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vicki Luna, Conchita Reyes at the Latin Women's Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

True to tradition, the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon was one dizzily raucous fundraiser with more than 900 people, mostly women, packing the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom. The sold-out throng raised a record $550,000 for five deserving nonprofits that serve Houston’s Latin community.

Always a high-energy event with hours of shopping across a Latina inspired marketplace, the 2024 energy was fueled by the Titanium tequila tasting. A tequila toast traditionally concludes the lively event, but this early offering of fire water was new to the scene.

Kat Reyes, Meredith Reyes, Melissa Wilmoth at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

You just can’t have more fun at a midday fête than at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion luncheon. The people watching alone is a feast for the eyes with attendees in the most colorful, sometimes sexy, and always exciting ensembles. As one guest was playfully told by her table host: “Don’t wear black. We don’t like that.”

It was a fashion freedom that complimented the fashions of PatBo featured on the runway presentation from Saks Fifth Avenue, produced by Lenny Matuszewski. The Brazilian designer behind the brand Patricia Bonaldi was a guest of Saks Fifth Avenue GM Heidi Turney.

Vicki Luna, Jovanny Orellana, Patricia Garcia, Lisset Garza, Gloria Luna Bounds at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause for chair Jolene Trevino, Latin Women’s Initiative president Patricia Garcia, honorary chair Becky Reyes and emcee Channel KPRC news anchor Daniella Guzman, who had her hands full with the enthusiastic, chatty crowd.

Part of the day’s excitement was generated by Zadok Jewelers which contributed a must-have diamond tennis bracelet to the raffle, And what a commotion there was when a man took the stage to pick up his prize, presented by Amy Zadok and Michelle Zadok.

As noted, the event concluded with a parade of models joined on stage by LWI key figures, Bonaldi and Turney, with all raising their shot lasses for the tequila toast, courtesy of Don Julio Tequila.

Lorena Gomez, Whitney Lawson, Andrea Simmons at the Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The nonprofits receiving funds garnered from the luncheon are Avance, NewSpring, Small Places, Undies for Everyone and Work Texas.

PC Seen: Ceron, Lucia and Michael Cordúa, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Jessica Rossman, Gloria Bounds, Kat Pressly, Jan Mendenhall, Marcie Mir, Beckie Mir, Isela Garcia, Monica and Joaquin Jimenez, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Michele Leal, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Rosangela Capobianco, Whitney Crane, Winell Herron, Lisa Helfman, Chree Boydstun, Estella Cockrell, Vicky and John Dominguez, Alba Huerta, and Maritza Gonzales.

