Lauren Fertitta Steps Into the Spotlight With Her Billionaire Husband Tilman Fertitta at Holiday Party With Fashion Santa, Rolls-Royce Fun and Doctor Love

Toys gathered at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party for the hospital's Candy Cane Lane. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Post Oak Hotel ballroom foyer transformed into a winter wonder for the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Child Life specialist Adair Winget , Pawsitive Play dog Melman, Fashion Santa and an Elf at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Texas Children's Hospital president Debbie Sukin come together at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Houston’s Post Oak Hotel pulsated with holiday frivolity when Lauren and Tilman Fertitta hosted the annual holiday party for the philanthropic clutch known as Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital. With typical billionaire largesse, the Fertittas fully embraced yuletide merriment. They even invited the dashing Fashion Santa in his stylish form-fitting red suit to spread extra notes of joy — and selfie opportunities —throughout the party.

Soon it would come out that Tilman Fertitta is Donald Trump’s expected pick to be the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, but everyone arrived at this party in a holiday state of mind.

It was a posh start to the evening as the 400 guests entered the party scene through Tilman Fertitta’s Rolls Royce showroom inside the hotel where the Houston Children’s Chorus warbled seasonal tunes from the spiral staircase. From there it was a stroll through “The 12 Days of Christmas,” as Richard Flowers and The Events Company had created magical three-dimensional vignettes recalling the wintry tale.

Add playful Santa’s elves and loads of Christmas trees to the mix. Including the half dozen artificial firs in the wine room where on this evening the Post Oak Hotel’s master sommelier Julie Dalton introduced guests to samplings of interesting wines from Italy and France. The accompanying array of cheeses and charcuterie on display was just one of the many grazing opportunities.

The hallway to the ballroom foyer was lined with tables of sushi and sashimi while in the ballroom foyer, boldly lighted in red, bountiful buffet tables offered cider brined roasted turkey, honey roasted butternut squash, short rib Wellington, sweet potato gnocchi and more. In addition, waitstaff passed warm hors d’oeuvres. Dessert was served in the hotel’s charming patisserie Bouchée that featured gelato and macaron stations, as well as holiday treats including gingerbread verrine, eggnog pot de crème, yule logs and gingerbread cookies.

No Whataburger stops after this party!

While both of the Fertittas are Lifetime Ambassadors for Texas Children’s, Lauren Fertitta is the force behind the couple’s support. As chair of the evening, she is recognized for her advocacy and admiration for the doctors that work in the hospital. She spoke to that point during her brief remarks.

Texas Children’s president and CEO Debra Sukin talked about the importance of the Ambassadors and the group’s 2025 initiative of raising funds in support of Texas Children’s Nursing Talent and Education program. Across the hospital’s various facilities there are some 4,500 nurses.

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Michael Belfort, Jackie Ward, Nicole and Evan Katz, Victoria and Aaron Bludorn, Collier and Richard Blades, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Chita and Lane Craft, Jen and Ben Fink, Jennifer and Matt Girotto, Suzanne and Harry Grant, Disney and Max Harris, Willie Alexander, Martha Carnes, Earl Cummings, Anthony DeLuca, Nancy Gordon, Ronald Hulme, and Carolyn Sabat.