Lauren Fertitta Steps Into the Spotlight With Her Billionaire Husband Tilman Fertitta at Holiday Party With Fashion Santa, Rolls-Royce Fun and Doctor Love

Lauren and Tilman Fertitta alongside Debbie Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Adair Winget, Child Life specialist, with Melman, new Pawsitive Play dog. Posed with fashion santa and a holiday elf; Photo by Johnny Than
Dr. Eric and Courtney Hass; Lane and Chita Craft, Lauren and Curtis Cox; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Lindsey and John Hohlt with holiday party elf at the donation tree; Photo by Jenny Antill
Tilman and Patrick Fertitta; Photo by Jenny Antill
Amit and Monica Jhunjhunwala; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Brittany Franklin, Lisa McCoy, Katie Cooper, and Jennifer Sanders; Photo by Jenny Antill
Carolyn and Jake Sabat; Photo by Jenny Antill
Cody and Kusum Patel with Fashion Santa; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Joe Cleary, Cathy Cleary, Evan Katz, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, and Nicole Katz; Photo by Jenny Antill
David Aaronson, Charlotte Aaronson, Julia TenHoeve, Julie Gimlett, Pat Gimlett; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, Dr. James Versalovic, Jennifer and Matt Girotto, Charlotte and Dr. Thierry Huisman; Photo by Johnny Than
Debbie Sukin and Nancy Gordon; Photo by Jenny Antill
Houston Children’s Chorus; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jenny Demeris, Courtney Freels, April Tarkington, Lindsey Hohlt, Lauren Fertitta, Pam Ware and Amber Howard; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lauren Cox, Katie Dillon, Julia TenHoeve; Photo by Jenny Antill
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat; Photo by Jenny Antill
Evan and Nicole Katz; Photo by Jenny Antill
Max and Disney Harris; Photo by Jenny Antill
Rachael Volz, Fashion Santa, Melissa Clark, holiday elf; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Rekha and Neil Badlani; Photo by Jenny Antill
Sheila and Ron Hulme, Debbie Sukin, Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Photo by Jenny Antill
Nicole Katz and Carolyn Sabat; Photo by Jenny Antill
Courtney Hass, Lauren Cox, and Chita Craft; Photo by Jenny Antill
The Post Oak Hotel foyer turned into a holiday party winter wonderland; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Toys brought by Ambassadors to fill Candy cane Lane, Texas Children’s Hospital toy experience; Photo by Jenny Antill
Yates and Larianna Campbell; Photo by Johnny Than for Jenny Antill
Society / Featured Parties

Lauren Fertitta Steps Into the Spotlight With Her Billionaire Husband Tilman Fertitta at Holiday Party With Fashion Santa, Rolls-Royce Fun and Doctor Love

Ambassadors For Texas Children's Hospital Get a Major Boost

BY // 12.13.24
Houston’s Post Oak Hotel pulsated with holiday frivolity when Lauren and Tilman Fertitta hosted the annual holiday party for the philanthropic clutch known as Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital. With typical billionaire largesse, the Fertittas fully embraced yuletide merriment. They even invited the dashing Fashion Santa in his stylish form-fitting red suit to spread extra notes of joy — and selfie opportunities —throughout the party.

Soon it would come out that Tilman Fertitta is Donald Trump’s expected pick to be the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, but everyone arrived at this party in a holiday state of mind.

It was a posh start to the evening as the 400 guests entered the party scene through Tilman Fertitta’s Rolls Royce showroom inside the hotel where the Houston Children’s Chorus warbled seasonal tunes from the spiral staircase. From there it was a stroll through “The 12 Days of Christmas,” as Richard Flowers and The Events Company had created magical three-dimensional vignettes recalling the wintry tale.

Add playful Santa’s elves and loads of Christmas trees to the mix. Including the half dozen artificial firs in the wine room where on this evening the Post Oak Hotel’s master sommelier Julie Dalton introduced guests to samplings of interesting wines from Italy and France. The accompanying array of cheeses and charcuterie on display was just one of the many grazing opportunities.

The hallway to the ballroom foyer was lined with tables of sushi and sashimi while in the ballroom foyer, boldly lighted in red, bountiful buffet tables offered cider brined roasted turkey, honey roasted butternut squash, short rib Wellington, sweet potato gnocchi and more. In addition, waitstaff passed warm hors d’oeuvres. Dessert was served in the hotel’s charming patisserie Bouchée that featured gelato and macaron stations, as well as holiday treats including gingerbread verrine, eggnog pot de crème, yule logs and gingerbread cookies.

No Whataburger stops after this party!

While both of the Fertittas are Lifetime Ambassadors for Texas Children’s, Lauren Fertitta is the force behind the couple’s support. As chair of the evening, she is recognized for her advocacy and admiration for the doctors that work in the hospital. She spoke to that point during her brief remarks.

Texas Children’s president and CEO Debra Sukin talked about the importance of the Ambassadors and the group’s 2025 initiative of raising funds in support of Texas Children’s Nursing Talent and Education program. Across the hospital’s various facilities there are some 4,500 nurses.

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Michael Belfort, Jackie Ward, Nicole and Evan Katz, Victoria and Aaron Bludorn, Collier and Richard Blades, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Chita and Lane Craft, Jen and Ben Fink, Jennifer and Matt Girotto, Suzanne and Harry Grant, Disney and Max Harris, Willie Alexander, Martha Carnes, Earl Cummings, Anthony DeLuca, Nancy Gordon, Ronald Hulme, and Carolyn Sabat.

