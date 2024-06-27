Houston Hotspot Celebrates Its New Patio & Cocktail Menu With a VIP Party to Swoon Over — Le Colonial Makes Bold Moves

Specialty cocktails created by Manhattan's Emplopyees Only at the Le Colonial Summer Soirée, co-hosted by PaperCity (Photo by Johnny Than)

Kasey & Mark Massey with baby Cora Massey at the Le Colonial Summer Soirée, co-hosted by PaperCity (Photo by Johnny Than)

Anne Thomas, Will Kolb at the Le Colonial Summer Soirée, co-hosted by PaperCity (Photo by Johnny Than)

Julie & Eric Kleine, Mary Hoang-Do & Andy Do at the Le Colonial Summer Soirée, co-hosted by PaperCity (Photo by Johnny Than)

Joe King, Rachel Schweers, Darrah & Rick Wahlstedt make the scene at the Le Colonial Summer Soirée, co-hosted by PaperCity. (Photo by Johnny Than)

When Le Colonial owners Joe King and Rick Wahlstedt jet into Houston from their home bases (Chicago and New York, respectively), you know there is going to be a can’t-miss happening. The two arrived with team in tow to celebrate the completion of the patio renovation of this River Oaks District restaurant and expansion and the new bespoke cocktail menu. And what a party it was.

The Houston hotspot welcomed more than 250 invitation-only guests who mingled through the lush greenery — palms, boxwoods, topiaries, and flowers — in the newly imagined tonnelle, which is French for a shady, leafy shelter. And indeed it was thanks to the design of Illinois-based architect Mark Knauer and Connecticut-based DF Creative Designs.

PaperCity joined Le Colonial in hosting the cocktail reception that had the soigné clutch swooning over the familiar and new cocktails created by Manhattan mixology bar Employees Only. Among the adult libations were lychee martinis, green makrut lime gimlets, Hanoi coffee and French kiss and for the non-imbibing the Saigon mint colada mocktail.

In keeping with Le Colonial’s special parties, the menu of passed hors d’oeuvres included spicy tuna tartar; sesame cone with Hass avocado, sweet chili, cucumber and soy caviar in a sesame cone; chilled shrimp roll; roasted duck; pan-seared chicken dumplings and more.

Wahlstedt and partners founded the stylish throwback to fine dining in Vietnam in the 1920s in New York City in 1993. Joe King joined in 1996 to open the Chicago location. Since that time, Le Colonial has grown to include restaurants not only in Houston but also in Atlanta, Lake Forest, Delray Beach and Naples. Up next are new Le Colonials in Denver and Scottsdale.

On this night, the Houston team welcoming the movers and shakers included GM Ezra Saul, lounge manager Kiely Brown, assistant manager Emily Janacek, captain Juan Solis and popular maitre ‘d Susanna Nagel.

Celebrate 4th of July Swipe















Next

While of course, any Houston party in June will be steamy, attendees received Le Colonial signature hand fans. But all went well as the air conditioning inside the restaurant was up to speed.

PC Seen: Darrah Ferrari Wahlstedt, Steve Wyatt, Rachel Schweers, Elizabeth Carl, Sheryl Serna, Montaque, Sallie and Alexander Green, Lauren Gray, Karen and Mike Nassar, Julie and Eric Kleine, Mary Hoang-Do and Andy Do, Gigi Huant, Anne Lee and Matt Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Jordan Geibel and Ben Kastleman, Maryellen Walsh and Brad Sutton, William Finnorn, Pantea Sarvi, Tim Grimes, and Mark Latham and Carrie Colbert.