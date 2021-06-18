Lone Star Foundation at IW Marks (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
01
09

Brad & Joanna Marks, Melanie & Marcus Luttrell at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

02
09

Jose Cruz, Leslie & Morgan Luttrell at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

03
09

Neelay Lakhia, Prapti Regmi at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

04
09

Laura Hatfield, Shaina Park at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

05
09

Jori Sitz, Sarah Alexander at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

06
09

Jennifer Reyna, Brian & Ellen Kellar at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

07
09

Chad Spencer, Eva Wilke, Charlie Hartland at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

08
09

Robert & Alex Ochoa (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

09
09

Leslie & Morgan Luttrell at the Lone Survivor Foundation and Seiko event at IW Marks Jewelers (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

Society / The Seen

Navy Seal Lone Survivor Gets a Houston Moment Thanks to Jewelry Store Couple

I.W. Marks Steps Up For an American Hero

BY // 06.18.21
photography Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com
What: A shopping benefit for the Lone Survivor Foundation

Where: I.W. Marks Jewelers

PC Moment: Former Navy SEAL, author of Lone Survivor and founder of the Lone Survivor Foundation Marcus Luttrell and his wife Melanie were honored guests when Joanna and Brad Marks welcomed a well-heeled clutch to the Bellaire jewelry store. Focus of the bejeweled evening was Seiko’s luxe watch collection.

The sleek collection includes men’s and women’s timepieces with the Presage collection starting at $525, the Coutura starting at $495, the Diamonds starting at $395, Prospex starting at $395, plus the high-end, limited edition King Seiko and the Astron.

In salute to the brand’s origin, Japanese whiskies were featured along with fragrant cigars, manly offerings reminding that Father’s Day was only days away. Party bites from Frankie B. Mandola’s Catering included prime rib sliders and fresh-shucked oysters presented to guests via a roving shucker.

A percentage from sales on this evening were earmarked for the foundation that provides specialized care for military veterans suffering from PTSD, chronic pain and traumatic brain injury.

PC Seen: Charlie Hartland, Monique and Tony McCorvey, Jose Cruz, Leslie and Morgan Luttrell, Alex and Robert Ochoa, Chad Spencer, Eva Wilke, Scott Thelander, Laura Hatfield, Greg Dillard, Scott Evans, Neelay Lakhia, Prapti Regmi, Miami Johnson and Sarah Alexander.

Featured Properties
