Society

A Distinguished Houston Family Encourages the City’s Next Generation of Philanthropists — Isabel Lummis Helps Build a Bridge

Making a Difference For Emerge in a $610,000 Day at River Oaks Country Club

BY // 03.04.24
Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, Anastasia Lindo Anderson, Isabel Lummis, Francis Lummis at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE .
Molly Lamme, Mundi Elam, Maria Spears, Aliyya Stude at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE .
Karol Barnhart, Carson Seeligson at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE .
John & Connie Wallace at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE .
Jenny Kempner, Cherie Flores at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE .
Jennifer Smith, Margot Butler, Mia Mends, Sherise Curd at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE.
Emilie Dahan, Janicca Garcia-Stephens, Vanitha Pothuri at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE.
Denise Smith, Chris Bryan, Pedro Caruso at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE.
Rick Jaramillo at the seventh annual 'Build The Village' luncheon benefiting EMERGE.
What: The 7th annual “Build The Village” luncheon hosted by EMERGE

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Isabel Lummis, president of the Brown Foundation, was joined by her daughters Frances, Louisa and Maggie in chairing the luncheon that with their participation was aimed at encouraging a new generation of philanthropists from Houston’s leading families. The young women are continuing the Brown/Lummis/Stude family’s profound legacy of philanthropy, illustrating the importance of cross-generational altruism.

The event raised more than $610,000 for the nonprofit that aids high-achieving high school students from underserved communities in attending and graduating from leading colleges and universities. EMERGE works to help these students receive full scholarships to top colleges such as Yale, Rice, Harvard and Stanford.

Ninety five percent of EMERGE students have either graduated from college within four years or are on track to do so.

EMERGE students graduate at eight times the national average for first generation students from low income communities.

The program included a video featuring EMERGE alumni who are now forging successful careers in Houston, their stories a testament to the program’s life-changing impact. EMERGE CEO Anastasia Lindo Anderson addressed the success of the program.

Prior to the luncheon, before a panel of 50 EMERGE students, Amber Mostyn of Mostyn Law, Stephen Metoyer of Deloitte, and Bank of America’s Rick Jaramillo participated in a panel discussion on their jobs, career paths, educational journeys and the skills required to be successful in the professional world.

PC Seen: Marion Guill Anderson, Karol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, Ginger Clark, Paula DesRoches, Annie and Bob Graham, Ericka Graham, Ernest Hunter, Jenny Kempner, Ashley Klaasmeyer, Amber Mostyn, Frannie Robertson, Courtney Sarofim, Carson Seeligson, Aliyya Stude, Sue Smith, Molly Voorhees,  Polly Whittle, Spring Branch ISD superintendent Jennifer Blaine and Spring ISD superintendent Lupita Hinojosa.

