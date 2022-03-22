Billionaire Philanthropist Gives $13 Million to Houston Communities in School Branch — and a Longtime Volunteer Gets Her Due
MacKenzie Scott Makes This Party Even BrighterBY Shelby Hodge // 03.22.22
Chairs of the Communities in Schools 'Stay in School' gala Sarita Hixon, Mary Craddock, Illa Gaunt, Cassie Milam (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow, Markley Crosswell (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Charles Tate, Will Gaunt at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
CIS board member Gina Carroll addressing the gathering of 600 at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jewell Crosswell Stone, Judy Tate (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Mary Craddock, Bonner & George Ball, (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Whitney Gordon, Mary John Frank at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Joni Hines, high school student Jacob Heights (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Guests at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Linda Gale White, Harry Jones (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Illa Gaunt, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon at the CIS 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Lisa & David Sambrooks at the CIS Houston gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Scott & Kirby McCool at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis at the CIS gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
More than 600 guests raise $730,000 at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
The Spazmadics perform at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
What: Communities in Schools “Stay in School” gala
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: While there was much to applaud on this evening — testimonials from students, parents and support specialists — excitement over the $13 million gift to the Houston branch of CIS from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remained paramount after last month’s announcement of the total $133.5 million give to Communities in School nationwide. Board members Judy Tate and Gina Carroll directed the celebration from the podium.
“Today is an important day for students who are underserved, under-resourced and in need of transformative support to build a brighter future,” national CIS president and CEO Rey Saldaña said in February on receipt of the MacKenzie Scott grant. “This unrestricted gift allows us to combat the inequities in public education and reimagine the way schools operate and show up for all students.
“Our national goal is to bring our model inside of every one of the 70,000 Title 1-eligible schools in the country. Currently, we operate in 3,000 schools. So we still have a long way to go, and we will need ongoing support to get there.”
CIS Student Support Specialists are embedded in some 170 campuses across the greater Houston metropolitan area, their task to break down barriers to student well-being including everything from crisis intervention to trauma and mental health counseling to providing basic necessities and doing “whatever it takes” to set students up for success in college and future careers.
The event, attended by more than 600, honored the memory of Julie Crosswell, Communities in School board member and supporter for 24 years during which she volunteered her time and social work experience to mentor CIS students at Lamar High School and Wisdom High School (then Lee High School). Accepting honors were Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow and Julie’s husband Markley Crosswell.
In the hands of philanthropist chairs Mary and John Craddock, Illa and Will Gaunt, Sarita and Bob Hixon, and Cassie and John Milam, the dinner evening raised $730,000. The event closed out with dancing to the tunes of The Spazmadics.
PC Seen: Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland, Charles Tate, Kirby and Scott McCool, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon, Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis, Linda Gale White and Harry Jones, Bonner and George Ball, and Lisa and David Sambrooks.