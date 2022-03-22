Billionaire Philanthropist Gives $13 Million to Houston Communities in School Branch — and a Longtime Volunteer Gets Her Due

MacKenzie Scott gift (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Pu3dE-z4 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
01
17

Chairs of the Communities in Schools 'Stay in School' gala Sarita Hixon, Mary Craddock, Illa Gaunt, Cassie Milam (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

02
17

Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow, Markley Crosswell (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

03
17

Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

04
17

Charles Tate, Will Gaunt at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

05
17

CIS board member Gina Carroll addressing the gathering of 600 at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

06
17

Jewell Crosswell Stone, Judy Tate (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

07
17

Mary Craddock, Bonner & George Ball, (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

08
17

Whitney Gordon, Mary John Frank at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

09
17

Joni Hines, high school student Jacob Heights (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
17

Guests at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

11
17

Linda Gale White, Harry Jones (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
17

Illa Gaunt, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon at the CIS 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
17

Lisa & David Sambrooks at the CIS Houston gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

14
17

Scott & Kirby McCool at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

15
17

Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis at the CIS gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

16
17

More than 600 guests raise $730,000 at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

17
17

The Spazmadics perform at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

MacKenzie Scott gift (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Pu3dE-z4 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Society / Featured Parties

Billionaire Philanthropist Gives $13 Million to Houston Communities in School Branch — and a Longtime Volunteer Gets Her Due

MacKenzie Scott Makes This Party Even Brighter

BY // 03.22.22
photography Emily Jaschke
Chairs of the Communities in Schools 'Stay in School' gala Sarita Hixon, Mary Craddock, Illa Gaunt, Cassie Milam (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow, Markley Crosswell (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Charles Tate, Will Gaunt at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
CIS board member Gina Carroll addressing the gathering of 600 at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jewell Crosswell Stone, Judy Tate (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Mary Craddock, Bonner & George Ball, (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Whitney Gordon, Mary John Frank at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Joni Hines, high school student Jacob Heights (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Guests at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Linda Gale White, Harry Jones (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Illa Gaunt, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon at the CIS 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Lisa & David Sambrooks at the CIS Houston gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Scott & Kirby McCool at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis at the CIS gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
More than 600 guests raise $730,000 at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
The Spazmadics perform at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
1
17

Chairs of the Communities in Schools 'Stay in School' gala Sarita Hixon, Mary Craddock, Illa Gaunt, Cassie Milam (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

2
17

Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow, Markley Crosswell (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

3
17

Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

4
17

Charles Tate, Will Gaunt at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

5
17

CIS board member Gina Carroll addressing the gathering of 600 at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

6
17

Jewell Crosswell Stone, Judy Tate (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

7
17

Mary Craddock, Bonner & George Ball, (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

8
17

Whitney Gordon, Mary John Frank at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

9
17

Joni Hines, high school student Jacob Heights (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
17

Guests at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

11
17

Linda Gale White, Harry Jones (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
17

Illa Gaunt, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon at the CIS 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
17

Lisa & David Sambrooks at the CIS Houston gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

14
17

Scott & Kirby McCool at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

15
17

Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis at the CIS gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

16
17

More than 600 guests raise $730,000 at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

17
17

The Spazmadics perform at the CIS Houston 'Stay in School' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

What: Communities in Schools “Stay in School” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While there was much to applaud on this evening — testimonials from students, parents and support specialists — excitement over the $13 million gift to the Houston branch of CIS from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remained paramount after last month’s announcement of the total $133.5 million give to Communities in School nationwide. Board members Judy Tate and Gina Carroll directed the celebration from the podium.

“Today is an important day for students who are underserved, under-resourced and in need of transformative support to build a brighter future,” national CIS president and CEO Rey Saldaña said in February on receipt of the MacKenzie Scott grant. “This unrestricted gift allows us to combat the inequities in public education and reimagine the way schools operate and show up for all students.

“Our national goal is to bring our model inside of every one of the 70,000 Title 1-eligible schools in the country. Currently, we operate in 3,000 schools. So we still have a long way to go, and we will need ongoing support to get there.”

CIS Student Support Specialists are embedded in some 170 campuses across the greater Houston metropolitan area, their task to break down barriers to student well-being including everything from crisis intervention to trauma and mental health counseling to providing basic necessities and doingwhatever it takes” to set students up for success in college and future careers.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
photographsbyemilyjaschke.zenfolio.com (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow, Markley Crosswell (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The event, attended by more than 600, honored the memory of Julie Crosswell, Communities in School board member and supporter for 24 years during which she volunteered her time and social work experience to mentor CIS students at Lamar High School and Wisdom High School (then Lee High School). Accepting honors were Julie Crosswell Stone, Will Crosswell, Bettina Crosswell Barrow and Julie’s husband Markley Crosswell.

In the hands of philanthropist chairs Mary and John Craddock, Illa and Will Gaunt, Sarita and Bob Hixon, and Cassie and John Milam, the dinner evening raised $730,000. The event closed out with dancing to the tunes of The Spazmadics.

PC Seen: Amy Mueller, Richard Helfman, Soraya McClelland, Charles Tate, Kirby and Scott McCool, Capera Nrinksy, Elaine Hixon, Lauren Hixon, Jack Craddock, Dr. Peter Kaldis, Linda Gale White and Harry Jones, Bonner and George Ball, and Lisa and David Sambrooks.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X