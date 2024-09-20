Houston’s Club Life Takes On New Meaning When Children’s Memorial Hermann Transforms a Montrose Hotspot Into a Giving Land

Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Ann & John Ayre at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
53_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
114_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
121_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
130_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
149_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
153_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
203_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
212_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
218_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
227_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
80_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
120_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
29_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
141_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
48_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
17

Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Ann & John Ayre at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
17

Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
17

Host committee: Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Jennifer Allison at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
17

Claire & Tyler Day at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
17

Will & Grace Grundy at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
17

Michael & Mayleen Tsang, Alice & J.W. Lodge at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
17

Deniege Dooley, Persis Dean, Emily Leitch, Melissa Juneau, Elizabeth Lester at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
17

Tracey & Valerie Dieterich at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
17

Chita & Lane Craft at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Anne Lee Phillips, Chef Felipe Riccio, Nancy Bihlmaier at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

Erin Asprec, Amalia Stanton, Anne Neeson at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Doug & Melissa Sugulas, Virginia & William McMullen at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
17

Bill Baldwin, Amanda Boffone, Fady Armanious at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Marissa Kiefer at 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

Vogue vignettes at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

The bar scene at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Ann & John Ayre at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
53_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
114_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
121_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
130_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
149_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
153_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
203_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
212_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
218_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
227_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
80_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
120_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
29_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
141_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
48_ChildrensMemorialHermannMarigoldclub_DOrtizPhoto_091224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Club Life Takes On New Meaning When Children’s Memorial Hermann Transforms a Montrose Hotspot Into a Giving Land

Date Night Chic and Plenty of Do Gooding From Heroes In Health

BY // 09.19.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Ann & John Ayre at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Host committee: Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Jennifer Allison at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Claire & Tyler Day at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Will & Grace Grundy at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael & Mayleen Tsang, Alice & J.W. Lodge at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deniege Dooley, Persis Dean, Emily Leitch, Melissa Juneau, Elizabeth Lester at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tracey & Valerie Dieterich at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chita & Lane Craft at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Lee Phillips, Chef Felipe Riccio, Nancy Bihlmaier at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Asprec, Amalia Stanton, Anne Neeson at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Doug & Melissa Sugulas, Virginia & William McMullen at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin, Amanda Boffone, Fady Armanious at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Marissa Kiefer at 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vogue vignettes at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The bar scene at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
17

Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Ann & John Ayre at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
17

Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
17

Host committee: Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Jennifer Allison at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
17

Claire & Tyler Day at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
17

Will & Grace Grundy at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
17

Michael & Mayleen Tsang, Alice & J.W. Lodge at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
17

Deniege Dooley, Persis Dean, Emily Leitch, Melissa Juneau, Elizabeth Lester at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
17

Tracey & Valerie Dieterich at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
17

Chita & Lane Craft at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Anne Lee Phillips, Chef Felipe Riccio, Nancy Bihlmaier at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

Erin Asprec, Amalia Stanton, Anne Neeson at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Doug & Melissa Sugulas, Virginia & William McMullen at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
17

Bill Baldwin, Amanda Boffone, Fady Armanious at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Marissa Kiefer at 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

Vogue vignettes at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

The bar scene at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The splendid interiors of Houston’s freshly minted Marigold Club restaurant were surpassed only by the fashionable femmes and their beaux who filled the new Montrose hotspot at the invitation of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. This celebration of the specialized pediatric care for which the hospital is known topped off the start of a very busy weekend.

Host committee: Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Jennifer Allison at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Host committee: Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Jennifer Allison at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The host committee — Jennifer Allison, Amanda Boffone, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas and Audrey White — represents a significant slice of community leadership. And while this was not necessarily a fashion event, the ladies stepped out in a veritable garden of floral frocks which incidentally echoed the lavish floral displays that dress The Marigold Club. The invitation called for “date night chic.”

Kudos to Scott Konitzer of Blooming Gallery for the fabulous explosions of flowers that began even before guests entered the stunning restaurant. A massive arch of florals in autumn colors welcomed guests to the party as did a champagne cart and a jazz duo.

Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Marissa Kiefer, Rachel & Tom Regan at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital ‘Meet Us at the Club’ friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Before the brief program, chitchat was all about the launch of the charitable social season with the Cattle Baron’s Ball, the Operation Smile gala and more filling weekend calendars.

The talents of chefs Austen Waiter and Felipe Riccio were on display with the endless parade of waiters proffering hors d’oeuvres from The Marigold Club kitchen. Who could pass on the selection that included mini lobster rolls and miniature beef wellingtons, a gougères station and the burgeoning seafood ice bar where a talented young man shucked fresh oysters on the spot?

Anne Lee Phillips, Chef Felipe Riccio, Nancy Bihlmaier at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Lee Phillips, Chef Felipe Riccio, Nancy Bihlmaier at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital ‘Meet Us at the Club’ friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In the private dining room, signature martinis and Jamon Iberico carvings tempted even the most calorie conscious.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

The welcome and informative program included remarks from Marissa Kiefer, senior vice president Memorial Hermann and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann; Amalia Staton, Memorial Hermann’s senior vice president and chief of strategic communications and marketing; and Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Neeson did the heavy-lifting, highlighting the philanthropy that drives the hospital’s success. After pointing to some of the accessible ways that the Houston community can help support the hospital, she invited all the attendees to join Memorial Hermann Foundation’s giving society dubbed Heroes in Health.

Michael &amp; Mayleen Tsang, Alice &amp; J.W. Lodge at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael & Mayleen Tsang, Alice & J.W. Lodge at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital ‘Meet Us at the Club’ friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Rachel and Tom Regan, Courtney and Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Claire and Tyler Day, Grace and Will Grundy, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Mayleen and Michael Tsang, Alice and J.W. Lodge, Ann and John Ayre, Allie Fields, Anne Lee Phillips, Chita and Lane Craft, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Gretchen and Ken Sheirr, Colin Moussa and Dr. Matthew Grieves.

Featured Events

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
2247 Columbia Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2247 Columbia Street
HOUSTON, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2247 Columbia Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X