Houston’s Club Life Takes On New Meaning When Children’s Memorial Hermann Transforms a Montrose Hotspot Into a Giving Land

The bar scene at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Marissa Kiefer at 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Will & Grace Grundy at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Meet Us at the Club' friend-raising event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The splendid interiors of Houston’s freshly minted Marigold Club restaurant were surpassed only by the fashionable femmes and their beaux who filled the new Montrose hotspot at the invitation of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. This celebration of the specialized pediatric care for which the hospital is known topped off the start of a very busy weekend.

The host committee — Jennifer Allison, Amanda Boffone, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas and Audrey White — represents a significant slice of community leadership. And while this was not necessarily a fashion event, the ladies stepped out in a veritable garden of floral frocks which incidentally echoed the lavish floral displays that dress The Marigold Club. The invitation called for “date night chic.”

Kudos to Scott Konitzer of Blooming Gallery for the fabulous explosions of flowers that began even before guests entered the stunning restaurant. A massive arch of florals in autumn colors welcomed guests to the party as did a champagne cart and a jazz duo.

Before the brief program, chitchat was all about the launch of the charitable social season with the Cattle Baron’s Ball, the Operation Smile gala and more filling weekend calendars.

The talents of chefs Austen Waiter and Felipe Riccio were on display with the endless parade of waiters proffering hors d’oeuvres from The Marigold Club kitchen. Who could pass on the selection that included mini lobster rolls and miniature beef wellingtons, a gougères station and the burgeoning seafood ice bar where a talented young man shucked fresh oysters on the spot?

In the private dining room, signature martinis and Jamon Iberico carvings tempted even the most calorie conscious.

The welcome and informative program included remarks from Marissa Kiefer, senior vice president Memorial Hermann and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann; Amalia Staton, Memorial Hermann’s senior vice president and chief of strategic communications and marketing; and Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Neeson did the heavy-lifting, highlighting the philanthropy that drives the hospital’s success. After pointing to some of the accessible ways that the Houston community can help support the hospital, she invited all the attendees to join Memorial Hermann Foundation’s giving society dubbed Heroes in Health.

PC Seen: Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Rachel and Tom Regan, Courtney and Dr. KuoJen Tsao, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Claire and Tyler Day, Grace and Will Grundy, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Mayleen and Michael Tsang, Alice and J.W. Lodge, Ann and John Ayre, Allie Fields, Anne Lee Phillips, Chita and Lane Craft, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Gretchen and Ken Sheirr, Colin Moussa and Dr. Matthew Grieves.