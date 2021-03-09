Matthew McConaughey, author of his memoir ‘Greenlights,’ will join A Celebration of Reading on April 29 via a pre-recording.
Matthew McConaughey, author of his memoir 'Greenlights,' will join A Celebration of Reading on April 29 via a pre-recording.

Former President George W. Bush will preview his new book, 'Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,' at A Celebration of Reading at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Paul Morse)

Best-selling author Mark Sullivan will join A Celebration of Reading at the Post Oak Hotel on April 29.

New York Times chief White House correspondent and MSNBC consultant joins A Celebration of Reading benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Desz Holiday, finalist on Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, joins her husband John in a special performance at A Celebration of Reading.

Society / Featured Parties

Matthew McConaughey Jumps Into Barbara Bush's Celebration of Reading — With Plenty of Texas Flair

In Person or Livestream Fun is Available

BY // 03.08.21
The homespun wisdom of Matthew McConaughey will warm the night of April 29 when the Austin-based actor joins the 27th annual “A Celebration of Reading” author lineup. Although it will be a pre-recorded interview with a KPRC Channel 2 news anchor, the presentation alone is sure to be worth the price of admission.

Alright, alright, alright!

The Oscar-winning actor’s book Greenlights is filled with astute insights and observations garnered from his life experiences, presented with levity on some pages, sobriety on others. There are lessons learned and universal truths embraced.

This New York Times interview with McConaughey on his tome will surely entice book lovers to join the fundraiser for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. The added beauty of viewing his presentation as opposed to reading an interview is McConaughey’s endearing Texas twang.

There are two options for top sponsors supporting the foundation and enjoying the evening — in person at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel with dinner or watching the program at home with access to a private Livestream.

Sponsorships for the event, including access to view the program via Livestream, are available for purchase on the foundation’s website.

No one will be left out as KPRC, the foundation’s media partner, will film the event and broadcast a one-hour, commercial-free version of the program in Houston in early May.

Scheduled to join McConaughey, though in person, are former President George W. Bush, Mark Sullivan, and husband/wife duo Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.

Bush is the author of three No. 1 bestsellers and his fourth book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, to be released on April 20, features the stories of 43, which exemplify the promise of America.

Houston-area natives and finalists on Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, Desz and John Holiday, will perform together for the first time in a grand finale performance.

X