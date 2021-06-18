IMG_0402 (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Hosts Francine Ballard and Greggory Burke with designer Max Trowbridge at the multi-tiered trunk show held in Burke's River Oaks home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Merrit Marinelli, Larkin McReynolds, Traci Young (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Isabella Littlejohn, Nancy Littlejohn (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Tara Martin, Francine Ballard, Brian McCulloch (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield is joined by xxx at the Fashion & Fine Art event. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Florals from Taylor DeMartino of DeMartino Design Group filled Greggory Burke's smashing home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Ann Ayre, Valerie Dieterich (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Power Player Duo Throws a Chic River Oaks Bash for a Dallas Kind Fashion Force

Max Trowbridge is Having a Moment

BY // 06.17.21
photography Lilly Oren
Hosts Francine Ballard and Greggory Burke with designer Max Trowbridge at the multi-tiered trunk show held in Burke's River Oaks home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Merrit Marinelli, Larkin McReynolds, Traci Young (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Isabella Littlejohn, Nancy Littlejohn (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Tara Martin, Francine Ballard, Brian McCulloch (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield is joined by xxx at the Fashion & Fine Art event. (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Florals from Taylor DeMartino of DeMartino Design Group filled Greggory Burke's smashing home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Ann Ayre, Valerie Dieterich (Photo by Lilly Oren)
Hosts Francine Ballard and Greggory Burke with designer Max Trowbridge at the multi-tiered trunk show held in Burke's River Oaks home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Merrit Marinelli, Larkin McReynolds, Traci Young (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Isabella Littlejohn, Nancy Littlejohn (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Tara Martin, Francine Ballard, Brian McCulloch (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield is joined by xxx at the Fashion & Fine Art event. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Florals from Taylor DeMartino of DeMartino Design Group filled Greggory Burke's smashing home. (Photo by Lilly Oren)

Ann Ayre, Valerie Dieterich (Photo by Lilly Oren)

“Influencers” in its contemporary terminology seems too trite to describe two of Houston’s top tier trendsetters, stylistas, fashionistas, social forces, entrepreneurs. But however you characterize Francine Ballard and Greggory Burke, there is no denying that when this duo issues invitations, always coveted, there are few regrets. So it was that when they hosted a pop-up for Dallas-based designer Max Trowbridge a trés chic clutch readily accepted.

PaperCity fans might recall that Trowbridge helmed the PaperCity Dallas print magazine as editor-in-chief prior to launching into the world of sustainable fashion design. With Dallas as home base for the United Kingdom native, Houston was the natural next step in introducing her Eve & Max line to an expanding fan base.

Francine Ballard is making her own headlines now with launch of  METAgolden, an innovative, approachable way to buy NFTs. Ballard’s METAgolden is a virtual gallery with artwork tied to a piece of golden jewelry, as a tangible asset.

For the pop-up trunk show in Burke’s smashing River Oaks home, design by the talented Courtney Hill Fertitta of her namesake interiors firm, the ladies invited gallerist Nancy Littlejohn to join the party with  a number of works from her eponymous gallery.

Complimenting the fashion and art pop-up was Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers who transported magnificent pieces from the emporium’s collections.

Adding to the glamour of Trowbridge’s sophisticated fashions, the jewels and the artwork were profusions of pink peonies. Florals were the handiwork of Taylor DeMartino of DeMartino Design Group. And what would a high-style gathering be without the requisite party fare and libations. Thank you Reginald Addo Ankrah, owner of Service With Style, for making this afternoon a tastebud delight.

By all accounts, the day was a success for all involved with paintings sold, jewelry purchased and orders placed for Trowbridge’s fashions which she describes as “founded with a conscious ethos to reimagine the life cycle of fashion.”

PC Seen: Becca Cason Thrash, Merritt Marinelli, Ali Fields, Ann Ayre, Valerie Dieterich, Larkin McReynolds, Tara Martin, Lisa Oren, Chris Goins-Pazda, Elizabeth Waggett, and Moda Operandi‘s Brian McCulloch

