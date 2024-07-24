Estela Cockrell_Alejandra Foster_Allison Bone
Estela Cockrell, Alejandra Foster, Allison Bone enjoy the mountain air at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen.

Dr. Peter Pisters, Anat & Jay Zeidman at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Marina & Dr. Giulio Draetta, Tim & Stacey Heffernan at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Andrew Futreal, Jennifer McQuade, Katy Rezvani, Richard Skinner at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Bill Mayer, Robert Brown, Paul Foster at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan), Barbara Hines, Gilbert Scharf at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Dana Powell, Kit Moncrief, Gloria Steve, Gene Powell at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Ernie Cockrell, Denise Monteleone at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Dr. Giulio Draetta, Patsy Shields at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Stephanie Cockrell, Lisa Kopecky at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Paul & Alejandra Foster, Peggy Sewell, Gayle Stoffel at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Diane & Wayne Decote, Denise Monteleone at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Jim 'The Texas Hammer' Adler, Evan Weinberger at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Society / The Seen

Beautiful Aspen Mansion Serves as the Perfect Setting to Grow MD Anderson’s Cancer Fighting Mission

Making Cancer History Continues to Embrace the Colorado Mountains and Its Influential Summer Crowd

BY // 07.24.24
Estela Cockrell, Alejandra Foster, Allison Bone enjoy the mountain air at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen.
Dr. Peter Pisters, Anat & Jay Zeidman at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Marina & Dr. Giulio Draetta, Tim & Stacey Heffernan at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Andrew Futreal, Jennifer McQuade, Katy Rezvani, Richard Skinner at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Bill Mayer, Robert Brown, Paul Foster at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan), Barbara Hines, Gilbert Scharf at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Dana Powell, Kit Moncrief, Gloria Steve, Gene Powell at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Ernie Cockrell, Denise Monteleone at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Dr. Giulio Draetta, Patsy Shields at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Stephanie Cockrell, Lisa Kopecky at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Paul & Alejandra Foster, Peggy Sewell, Gayle Stoffel at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Diane & Wayne Decote, Denise Monteleone at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Jim 'The Texas Hammer' Adler, Evan Weinberger at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen
Estela Cockrell, Alejandra Foster, Allison Bone enjoy the mountain air at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen.

Dr. Peter Pisters, Anat & Jay Zeidman at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Marina & Dr. Giulio Draetta, Tim & Stacey Heffernan at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Andrew Futreal, Jennifer McQuade, Katy Rezvani, Richard Skinner at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Bill Mayer, Robert Brown, Paul Foster at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan), Barbara Hines, Gilbert Scharf at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Dana Powell, Kit Moncrief, Gloria Steve, Gene Powell at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Ernie Cockrell, Denise Monteleone at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Dr. Giulio Draetta, Patsy Shields at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Stephanie Cockrell, Lisa Kopecky at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Paul & Alejandra Foster, Peggy Sewell, Gayle Stoffel at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Diane & Wayne Decote, Denise Monteleone at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

Jim 'The Texas Hammer' Adler, Evan Weinberger at MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen

What: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center 25th annual “Making Cancer History” events in Aspen

Where: Aspen Meadows Resort

PC Moments: MD Anderson experts offered a double dose of cancer research intelligence over two days. Some 150 settled in the auditorium for a two hour seminar focused on the latest cancer breakthroughs including the role of the gut microbiome in cancer, the institution’s drug discovery efforts and the emergence of new cell therapy treatments.

Sharing in the discussion were MD Anderson president Dr. Peter WT Pisters; Tim Heffernan, Ph.D., vice president and head of Therapeutics Discovery; Dr. Jennifer McQuade, associate professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology; and Dr. Katy Rezvani, Ph.D., vice president of Cell Therapy.

Robert Nichols, member of MD Anderson Board of Visitors, emceed the program.

The following day the institute hosted the third annual Roundtable Discussion, limited to 50 participants, at the Walter Isaacson Center in the Aspen Meadows Resort. Two 25 minute sessions with guests and medical leaders were complemented by the roundtable discussion that included the previous day’s speakers in addition to MD Anderson’s Dr. Giulio Draetta, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer, and Andrew Futreal, Ph.D., vice president of Strategic Translational Research Programs.

As is tradition, the gatherings included a cocktail reception this year hosted in the Red Mountain home of Alejandra and Paul Foster of El Paso and co-hosted by Sherry and Robert Brown of Dallas. Close to 100 schmoozed in the cool mountain air while the Derek Brown Band entertained and wait staff from Duemani restaurant in Aspen provided light bites.

PC Seen: Barbara Hines, who along with her late husband Gerald Hines hosted the inaugural soirées in Aspen; Houstonians Judy Allen, Estela and David Cockrell, Denise Monteleone, Anat and Jay Zeidman, Jim Adler, Stephanie Cockrell, Evan Weinberger, Stacey and Tim Heffernan; from Dallas Peggy Sewell and Gayle Stoffel; and from New Orleans Diane and Wayne Decote.

