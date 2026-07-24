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Houston Power Players Met In the Mountains To Boost the City’s Cutting Edge Rehab Hospital — Two Days in Aspen and TIRR Magic

Fueling a Transformative Expansion and Renovation

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Wynne & Aimee Snoots, Lacey & Alec King at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Wynne & Aimee Snoots, Lacey & Alec King at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve & Kate Gibson, Mary & John Eads at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve & Kate Gibson, Mary & John Eads at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Amy Pierce, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Amy Pierce, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Audrey & Matthew White at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Audrey & Matthew White at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill Shenidau & Emily Clay at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Clay)

Bill Shenidau & Emily Clay at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Clay)

Dan & Melissa Sugulass at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dan & Melissa Sugulass at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. David & Tonya Callender at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Dr. David & Tonya Callender at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Edd & Nina Hendeer, Tonya Callender, Sherry Smith, Dr. David Callender, Jim Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Edd & Nina Hendeer, Tonya Callender, Sherry Smith, Dr. David Callender, Jim Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elizabeth & Will Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elizabeth & Will Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Gregg & JoLynn Falgout, Christine & Bill Gutknecht at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Gregg & JoLynn Falgout, Christine & Bill Gutknecht at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jen & Joe Savery at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Jen & Joe Savery at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Langston Turner, Dr. Jamie McCarthy at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Langston Turner, Dr. Jamie McCarthy at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy MIller)

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy MIller)

Liane & Marty Phillips at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Liane & Marty Phillips at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Lisa Simon, Erin Asprec, Valerie Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lisa Simon, Erin Asprec, Valerie Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Michael & Melissa Mithoff, Amalia & Brian Stanton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michael & Melissa Mithoff, Amalia & Brian Stanton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Oscar Brown & Sarah Morgan, Amy Pierce, Frank and Demetra Jones at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Oscar Brown & Sarah Morgan, Amy Pierce, Frank and Demetra Jones at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Reggie & Leigh Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Reggie & Leigh Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Rhonda Abbott, Will & Mary Williams, Sam Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rhonda Abbott, Will & Mary Williams, Sam Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Scotty Arnoldy, Cornelius Dupre at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Scotty Arnoldy, Cornelius Dupre at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tony Bradfield & Marcus Fisher at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tony Bradfield & Marcus Fisher at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Zach & Angie Matula at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Zach & Angie Matula at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Yes, Memorial Hermann Foundation’s two days in Aspen provided a luxe break from Houston’s summer doldrums and brutal heat. But the tony confab provided much more. It was an informative, inspiring and often heartfelt gathering that served to salute not only the work of Memorial Hermann, but also the strong community enjoyed by the hospital system’s members and supporters.

For this annual Elevated Connections,  the focus turned to the system’s nationally acclaimed rehabilitation and research hospital TIRR Memorial Hermann and the fundraising campaign to build a Tower of Strength, the transformative expansion and renovation of the TIRR Memorial Hermann facility. This expansion is geared around giving access to life-changing specialized care to more patients.

As foundation CEO Anne Neeson noted on the first night’s gathering, the room at the Paul Jas Center was “filled with great people with big hearts.” The gentle pitch for support gained steam with remarks from Memorial Hermann chief executive physician Dr. Jamie McCarthy.

“The care our team provides is incredible, but our building, is not.” McCarthy says.  “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to give the patients at TIRR Memorial Hermann and our staff a home worthy of the care they are providing.”

The importance of TIRR’s work in the community was brought home by Elevated Connections host Wynne Snoots, finance exec and former EnCap Investments partner. The story of his miraculous recovery from life-threatening health issues that included a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury held the gathering’s attention.  Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care he received, he described the determination of TIRR Memorial Hermann physical therapy group, noting they “wouldn’t let anyone quit.”

Edd and Nina Hendee, Tonya Callender, Sherry Smith, Dr. David Callender, Jim Smith (Priscilla Dickson)
Edd & Nina Hendeer, Tonya Callender, Sherry Smith, Dr. David Callender, Jim Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

“I would not be at the stage I am now, if it hadn’t been for them,” Snoots says. “It was just an incredible blessing, and I can’t thank TIRR enough because my kids were very young, and I’ve been able to coach their sports and see how they developed over time, thanks to the care I received.”

The latest innovations in patient care and a firsthand look at where philanthropic investment can make the greatest impact was provided at a more intimate breakfast gathering led by Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender. Callender and his executive leadership team shared the challenges that weigh most heavily on them.

Gregg and Jo Lynn Falgout, Christine and Bill Gutknecht (Priscilla Dickson)
Gregg & JoLynn Falgout, Christine & Bill Gutknecht at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Aspen retreat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The two-day friend-raising, subtle fundraising and informative dialogue concluded with a festive brunch in The Garden at Aspen’s famed Hotel Jerome.

Summing up the importance of the gathering, foundation board chair Marty Phillips notes: “Just being here in Aspen, getting to spend time with great people, it really highlights for me the amazing community that we have around Memorial Hermann. Dedicated friends, board members and an incredibly capable, committed and compassionate staff.”

Memorial Hermann supporters joining the activities included Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Melissa Juneau, Liane and Marty Phillips, Amy and Rob Pierce, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Aimee Snoots, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees.

PC Seen: Denise MonteleoneRosyln Bazzelle MitchellValerie and Tracy DieterichDiane and Bill Campbell, Angie and David HabachySarah and Duncan Underwood, Sis Johnson, and Bob Bacon. 

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