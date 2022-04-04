Hermann Park’s Centennial Gardens Get Lite Up For a Houston Hospital’s Healthy Cause

Tonya & Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO, at the Memorial Hermann Foundation's Light It Up (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Memorial Hermann Foundation’s “Light It Up” dinner

Where: Hermann Park’s McGovern Centennial Gardens

PC Moment: The laser light show that gave the evening its name was highlight of the dinner party held in an open-air tent erected on the lawn overlooking The Mount on one end and the Cherie Flores Pavilion on the other. The foundation celebrated its donors and its mission of raising funds from the Memorial Hermann Health System on a perfect spring night. The casual event was a prelude to an upcoming elegant indoor event set for April 23.

The two-tiered fundraising event was organized as such to give supporters the option of dressing up and stepping out in traditional black-tie splendor or taking a more casual approach with the alfresco evening. Or devotees could participate in both. After all, chairs Rosanna and Myron Blalock and Melissa and Doug Schnitzer are stepping up for the double duty by helming both events. Gratitude for their contributions was expressed by Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System.

The event honored Melinda and Mike Perrin and Elizabeth and Will Galtney.

The brief program included screening of a video of Memorial Hermann nurses sharing real-life stories that reminded the gathering that the funds raised by the evening help to build healthier communities. After that, foundation CEO Anne Neeson and the headliners gave the signal for the party to illuminate into high gear.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe





















Next

The laser light show at the Memorial Hermann Foundation dinner in Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Churrascos provided dinner fare that included seafood paella, beef tenderloin, a stuffed avocado bar and more. Infinite Groove delivered on the tunes that had the dance area spinning.

PC Seen: Tonya Callendar, Alice and Keith Mosing, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Hallie Vanderhider, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Yvonne and Rufus Cormier, Stacy and Jason Johnson, Carolyn and Tim Robinson, Victoria and Dr. Christophe Salcedo, Kristina Somerville, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, and Lynn Mathre.