Society / Featured Parties

Hermann Park’s Centennial Gardens Get Lite Up For a Houston Hospital’s Healthy Cause

A Colorful Open Air Party

BY // 04.03.22
Honorees Mike & Melinda Perrin with chairs Doug Schnitzer, Rosanna & Myron Blalock at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Light It Up evening (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Tonya & Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO, at the Memorial Hermann Foundation's Light It Up (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jason & Stacy Johnson at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Steve & Leticia Trauber at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carolyn & Tim Robinson at Memorial Hermann's Light It Up (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dominique Sage, Heather Halaska, Georgia Harmon at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Don & Colleen Walker, Kelly & David Leonard at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cord & Toi Harris, Victoria & Dr. Christophe Salcedo at Memorial Hermann's Light It Up (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Allen Tseng, Sarah Huynh, James & Leashanne Guo at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dr. Kevin Black & Tony Bradfield at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Wayne & Judy McConnell, Barbara & Bill Easter at Memorial Hermann's Light It Up evening (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Alice Mosing, Lisa Simon at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rufus & Yvonne Cormier at Memorial Hermann's Light It Up (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Mike & Melinda Perrin, Anne Neeson at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Ellen & William Peeples at Memorial Hermann's Light It Up (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Shawn Taylor, Caprice Castleberry at Memorial Hermann's Light it Up evening (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The laser light show at the Memorial Hermann Foundation dinner in Hermann Park. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
