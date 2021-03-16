Memorial Park’s New Eastern Glades Present and Future Visions Celebrated With a Home Picnic Bonanza

14 – Rendering of Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie facing West-Courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz
1 – Ken and Pam Huewitt, Memorial Park Conservancy’s Virtual Picnic for the Park 2021 Chairs; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
2 – Tammy and Steve Jenkins, Picnic for the Park 2021 Honorees; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
3 – Margaret and Ben Morris; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
4 – Albert and Angela Myres; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
6 – Ben Morris, Margaret Morris, Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris ; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
13 – Clay Family Eastern Glades; Image Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
01
07

Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)

02
07

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park chairs Ken & Pam Huewitt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
07

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park honorees Tammy & Steve Jenkins. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
07

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests Margaret & Ben Morris. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

05
07

Albert & Angela Myres Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
07

Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris guests at Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Dave Rossman)

07
07

Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)

14 – Rendering of Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie facing West-Courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz
1 – Ken and Pam Huewitt, Memorial Park Conservancy’s Virtual Picnic for the Park 2021 Chairs; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
2 – Tammy and Steve Jenkins, Picnic for the Park 2021 Honorees; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
3 – Margaret and Ben Morris; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
4 – Albert and Angela Myres; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
6 – Ben Morris, Margaret Morris, Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris ; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
13 – Clay Family Eastern Glades; Image Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
Society / The Seen

Memorial Park’s New Eastern Glades Present and Future Visions Celebrated With a Home Picnic Bonanza

Enjoying the Habitat

BY // 03.16.21
Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)
Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park chairs Ken & Pam Huewitt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park honorees Tammy & Steve Jenkins. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests Margaret & Ben Morris. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Albert & Angela Myres Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris guests at Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)
1
7

Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)

2
7

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park chairs Ken & Pam Huewitt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
7

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park honorees Tammy & Steve Jenkins. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

4
7

Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests Margaret & Ben Morris. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

5
7

Albert & Angela Myres Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
7

Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris guests at Memorial Park Conservancy virtual Picnic in the Park guests (Photo by Dave Rossman)

7
7

Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)

What: Memorial Park Conservancy‘s virtual “Picnic in the Park: At Home in our Habitat”

Where: Individual homes across the city

PC Moment: While they supped on picnic fare from Jackson & Company, park fans tuned in to the video presentation celebrating last summer’s official opening of the Clay Family Eastern Glades and getting an update on the progress of the Land Bridge and Coastal Prairie project set for substantial completion by October of 2022. Event chairs Pam and Ken Huewitt led the evening to a fundraising success with funds surpassing the $300,000 goal. The evening emceed by Lisa Foronda Harper, honored Tammy and Steve Jenkins, who is serving his last year as conservancy board chairman.

So what was in those picnic boxes? Guests worked their way through an assortment that included tomato caprese with balsamic vinaigrette glaze, chicken breast with spiced peach compote, garlic and herb roasted potato salad, honey roasted carrots, marinated and grilled artichokes and for dessert fruit and lemon curd tarts with blueberries.

PC Seen: Margaret and Ben Morris, Angela and Albert Myres, Susanne and James Maida, Carrie and Al Pepi, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Tadd Tellepsen, Sandi and Jim Lemming, Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, and Kalinda Campbell.

14 – Rendering of Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie facing West-Courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz
1 – Ken and Pam Huewitt, Memorial Park Conservancy’s Virtual Picnic for the Park 2021 Chairs; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
2 – Tammy and Steve Jenkins, Picnic for the Park 2021 Honorees; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
3 – Margaret and Ben Morris; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
4 – Albert and Angela Myres; Image by Daniel Ortiz courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
6 – Ben Morris, Margaret Morris, Lindsay Mousodakis, Alex Mousoudakis, Sonali Morris, Steven Morris ; Image by Dave Rossman courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy 2
13 – Clay Family Eastern Glades; Image Courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy
The PaperCity Magazine

March Issue

Read Now
PC Poll

Who Makes The Best Tacos in FTW?

Vote Now to Decide
Austin City Taco
Austin City Taco
Taco Heads
Taco Heads
Paco’s Mexican Cuisine
Paco’s Mexican Cuisine
Salsa Limon
Salsa Limon
Mariachi’s Dine In
Mariachi’s Dine In
Esperanza's Restaurant & Bakery
Esperanza's Restaurant & Bakery
Panther City Barbecue
Panther City Barbecue
Maestro Tacos
Maestro Tacos
See Winner
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X