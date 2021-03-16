Memorial Park’s New Eastern Glades Present and Future Visions Celebrated With a Home Picnic Bonanza

Memorial Park Conservancy's virtual fundraiser focused on the progress on the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie project and completion of the Eastern Glades. (Rendering by Nelson Byrd Woltz)

What: Memorial Park Conservancy‘s virtual “Picnic in the Park: At Home in our Habitat”

Where: Individual homes across the city

PC Moment: While they supped on picnic fare from Jackson & Company, park fans tuned in to the video presentation celebrating last summer’s official opening of the Clay Family Eastern Glades and getting an update on the progress of the Land Bridge and Coastal Prairie project set for substantial completion by October of 2022. Event chairs Pam and Ken Huewitt led the evening to a fundraising success with funds surpassing the $300,000 goal. The evening emceed by Lisa Foronda Harper, honored Tammy and Steve Jenkins, who is serving his last year as conservancy board chairman.

So what was in those picnic boxes? Guests worked their way through an assortment that included tomato caprese with balsamic vinaigrette glaze, chicken breast with spiced peach compote, garlic and herb roasted potato salad, honey roasted carrots, marinated and grilled artichokes and for dessert fruit and lemon curd tarts with blueberries.

PC Seen: Margaret and Ben Morris, Angela and Albert Myres, Susanne and James Maida, Carrie and Al Pepi, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Tadd Tellepsen, Sandi and Jim Lemming, Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, and Kalinda Campbell.