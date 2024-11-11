Houston’s Park Party Transforms The Menil’s Outdoor Wonderland Of Towering Oaks Into an Even More Magical Setting

fbpx
Blair Shoemaker; Kate Cavanaugh; Liz Wakefield; Alecia Harris. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Oliver and Melissa Tuckerman; Kevin Bonebrake and Winnie Scheuer; Anat and Jay Zeidman; Lucie and Daniel Arnoldy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Alex Schwenke; Chris Goins and Josh Pazda. Photo by Jenny Antill
Katie Arnoldy; Natalie Steen. Photo by Jenny Antill
Atmosphere at Party in the Park. Photo by Jenny Antill
Andrea White; Chinhui Allen; Bill White; Gracie Cavnar; Eddie Allen. Photo by Jenny Antill
Brian Park; Dasha Brotherton; Caroline Kuehn; Ray and Kenzie Hoo; Rajesh Patel. photo by Jenny Antill
David Ruiz; Arielle Zolyvar. Photo by Jenny Antill
Ellen Benninghoven. Photo by Jenny Antill
Haden Garrett and Michelle White; Mary and Marcel Barone. Photo by Jenny Antill
James Kadlick; Megan Davis. Photo by Jenny Antill
Jean-Marc and Meredith Monrad. Photo by Jenny Antill
Steven and Cabrina Owsley. Photo by Jenny Antill
Jennifer Strauss; Cara Moran; Arj Kuperan; Sanaz Harirchian. Photo by Jenny Antill
John and Julie Cogan. Photo by Jenny Antill
Joseph Cavanaugh; Will Grundy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Julia and John Stallcup. Photo by Jenny Antill
Kate Stukenberg; Linsay Radcliffe. Photo by Jenny Antill
Michael and Sarah Kelly; Tracy and William Northington. Photo by Jenny Antill
Park and Louise Carter. Photo by Jenny Antill
Anthony Suber; Troy Hamm; Adam Jennings. Photo by Jenny Antill
Patrick Keegan; Sara Kelly. Photo by Jenny Antill
Stephen Miranda and Blake Mudd. Photo by Jenny Antill
Central Houston Cadillac table. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Oliver and Melissa Tuckerman. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. Photo by Jenny Antill
Partygoers at Party in the Park. Photo by Jenny Antill
01
29

Blair Shoemaker, Kate Cavanaugh, Liz Wakefield, Alecia Harris at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park co-chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman, Kevin Bonebrake & Winnie Scheuer, Anat & Jay Zeidman, Lucie & Daniel Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
29

Alex Schwenke, Chris Goins & Josh Pazda at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
29

Katie Arnoldy, Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
29

Atmosphere at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
29

Andrea White, Chinhui Allen, Bill White, Gracie Cavnar, Eddie Allen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
29

Brian Park, Dasha Brotherton, Caroline Kuehn, Hoo & Kenzie Ray, Rajesh Patel at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
29

David Ruiz, Arielle Zolyvar at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
29

Ellen Benninghoven at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
29

Haden Garrett & Michelle White, Mary & Marcel Barone at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
29

James Kadlick, Megan Davis at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
29

Jean-Marc & Meredith Monrad at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
29

Steven & Cabrina Owsley at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
29

Jennifer Strauss, Cara Moran, Arj Kuperan, Sanaz Harirchian at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
29

John & Julie Cogan at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
29

Joseph Cavanaugh, Will Grundy at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
29

Julia & John Stallcup at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
29

Kate Stukenberg, Linsay Radcliffe at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
29

Michael & Sarah Kelly, Tracy & William Northington at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
29

Park and Louise Carter at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
29

Anthony Suber, Troy Hamm, Adam Jennings at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
29

Patrick Keegan, Sara Kelly at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
29

Stephen Miranda & Blake Mudd at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
29

Central Houston Cadillac table at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

28
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

29
29

Partygoers at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Blair Shoemaker; Kate Cavanaugh; Liz Wakefield; Alecia Harris. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Oliver and Melissa Tuckerman; Kevin Bonebrake and Winnie Scheuer; Anat and Jay Zeidman; Lucie and Daniel Arnoldy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Alex Schwenke; Chris Goins and Josh Pazda. Photo by Jenny Antill
Katie Arnoldy; Natalie Steen. Photo by Jenny Antill
Atmosphere at Party in the Park. Photo by Jenny Antill
Andrea White; Chinhui Allen; Bill White; Gracie Cavnar; Eddie Allen. Photo by Jenny Antill
Brian Park; Dasha Brotherton; Caroline Kuehn; Ray and Kenzie Hoo; Rajesh Patel. photo by Jenny Antill
David Ruiz; Arielle Zolyvar. Photo by Jenny Antill
Ellen Benninghoven. Photo by Jenny Antill
Haden Garrett and Michelle White; Mary and Marcel Barone. Photo by Jenny Antill
James Kadlick; Megan Davis. Photo by Jenny Antill
Jean-Marc and Meredith Monrad. Photo by Jenny Antill
Steven and Cabrina Owsley. Photo by Jenny Antill
Jennifer Strauss; Cara Moran; Arj Kuperan; Sanaz Harirchian. Photo by Jenny Antill
John and Julie Cogan. Photo by Jenny Antill
Joseph Cavanaugh; Will Grundy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Julia and John Stallcup. Photo by Jenny Antill
Kate Stukenberg; Linsay Radcliffe. Photo by Jenny Antill
Michael and Sarah Kelly; Tracy and William Northington. Photo by Jenny Antill
Park and Louise Carter. Photo by Jenny Antill
Anthony Suber; Troy Hamm; Adam Jennings. Photo by Jenny Antill
Patrick Keegan; Sara Kelly. Photo by Jenny Antill
Stephen Miranda and Blake Mudd. Photo by Jenny Antill
Central Houston Cadillac table. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Oliver and Melissa Tuckerman. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. Photo by Jenny Antill
Cochairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. Photo by Jenny Antill
Partygoers at Party in the Park. Photo by Jenny Antill
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Park Party Transforms The Menil’s Outdoor Wonderland Of Towering Oaks Into an Even More Magical Setting

A $300,000 Green Space Booster

BY // 11.10.24
Blair Shoemaker, Kate Cavanaugh, Liz Wakefield, Alecia Harris at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park co-chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman, Kevin Bonebrake & Winnie Scheuer, Anat & Jay Zeidman, Lucie & Daniel Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Alex Schwenke, Chris Goins & Josh Pazda at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Katie Arnoldy, Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Atmosphere at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Andrea White, Chinhui Allen, Bill White, Gracie Cavnar, Eddie Allen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brian Park, Dasha Brotherton, Caroline Kuehn, Hoo & Kenzie Ray, Rajesh Patel at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
David Ruiz, Arielle Zolyvar at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ellen Benninghoven at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Haden Garrett & Michelle White, Mary & Marcel Barone at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
James Kadlick, Megan Davis at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jean-Marc & Meredith Monrad at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Steven & Cabrina Owsley at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jennifer Strauss, Cara Moran, Arj Kuperan, Sanaz Harirchian at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
John & Julie Cogan at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Joseph Cavanaugh, Will Grundy at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julia & John Stallcup at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kate Stukenberg, Linsay Radcliffe at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael & Sarah Kelly, Tracy & William Northington at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Park and Louise Carter at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Anthony Suber, Troy Hamm, Adam Jennings at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Patrick Keegan, Sara Kelly at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephen Miranda & Blake Mudd at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Central Houston Cadillac table at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Partygoers at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
29

Blair Shoemaker, Kate Cavanaugh, Liz Wakefield, Alecia Harris at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park co-chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman, Kevin Bonebrake & Winnie Scheuer, Anat & Jay Zeidman, Lucie & Daniel Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
29

Alex Schwenke, Chris Goins & Josh Pazda at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
29

Katie Arnoldy, Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
29

Atmosphere at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
29

Andrea White, Chinhui Allen, Bill White, Gracie Cavnar, Eddie Allen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
29

Brian Park, Dasha Brotherton, Caroline Kuehn, Hoo & Kenzie Ray, Rajesh Patel at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
29

David Ruiz, Arielle Zolyvar at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
29

Ellen Benninghoven at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
29

Haden Garrett & Michelle White, Mary & Marcel Barone at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
29

James Kadlick, Megan Davis at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
29

Jean-Marc & Meredith Monrad at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
29

Steven & Cabrina Owsley at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
29

Jennifer Strauss, Cara Moran, Arj Kuperan, Sanaz Harirchian at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
29

John & Julie Cogan at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
29

Joseph Cavanaugh, Will Grundy at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
29

Julia & John Stallcup at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
29

Kate Stukenberg, Linsay Radcliffe at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
29

Michael & Sarah Kelly, Tracy & William Northington at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
29

Park and Louise Carter at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
29

Anthony Suber, Troy Hamm, Adam Jennings at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
29

Patrick Keegan, Sara Kelly at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
29

Stephen Miranda & Blake Mudd at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
29

Central Houston Cadillac table at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

28
29

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

29
29

Partygoers at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: The Menil Collection annual “Party in the Park”

Where: Menil Park

PC Moment: Just as the sun was contemplating slipping behind the mammoth oak trees that shade the museum park, the 300 guests began arriving  for the annual al fresco fête that this year earned $300,000 for the The Menil park’s public programs as well as the enhancement, maintenance and care of the Houston museum art buildings and green spaces.

Michael and Sarah Kelly; Tracy and William Northington. Photo by Jenny Antill
Michael & Sarah Kelly, Tracy & William Northington at The Menil Collection ‘Party in the Park.’ (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Applause applause for co-chairs Lucie and Daniel Arnoldy, Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake, Melissa and Oliver Tuckerman, and Anat and Jay Zeidman. In some ways, this group represents new generations of Menil Collection supporters.

Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson transformed the park into a magical sylvan setting with strings of twinkle lights and ornate crystal chandeliers strung from and between the majestic live oak trees. This turned out to be no ordinary outdoor event. Attendees could tuck themselves into comfy love seats in cozy lounge areas or take a seat at tables adorned with festive fall arrangements, all scattered across the park.

Jennifer Strauss; Cara Moran; Arj Kuperan; Sanaz Harirchian. Photo by Jenny Antill
Jennifer Strauss, Cara Moran, Arj Kuperan, Sanaz Harirchian at The Menil Collection ‘Party in the Park.’ (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Meandering through the scene were City Kitchen staff passing hors d’oeuvres of tempura fried artichoke hearts and seared beef carpaccio, a prelude to the bountiful buffet stations. The feast included Mediterranean chickpea salad with heirloom tomatoes, fennel and olives; orecchiette with shrimp, forest mushrooms, escarole and marinara sauce; grilled zucchini ribbons with roasted red and yellow peppers; savory goat cheese and fig tarts; sautéed broccolini; and chicken, caramelized onion and Gruyère crêpes with an herbed Béchamel sauce. Dessert included rich mocha and fig brownies and almond biscotti.

TRIBEZA's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide CLONED

The evening’s success was due in part to sponsors Central Houston Cadillac, Bellows Construction and Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Cochairs Oliver and Melissa Tuckerman; Kevin Bonebrake and Winnie Scheuer; Anat and Jay Zeidman; Lucie and Daniel Arnoldy. Photo by Jenny Antill
The Menil Collection ‘Party in the Park co-chairs Oliver & Melissa Tuckerman, Kevin Bonebrake & Winnie Scheuer, Anat & Jay Zeidman, Lucie & Daniel Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

PC seen: Menil Collection board president Doug Lawing and Guy Hagstette, artist Francesca Fuchs, Michael Metz, Sam Lasseter, Natalie Steen, Gail Viele, Edouard Kopp, Julia and John Stallcup, Jennifer and David Strauss, Margaret Vaughan Cox and Jonathan Cox, Michelle White and Hayden Garrett, Gracie and Bob Cavnar, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Grace and Will Grundy, Jennifer and David Strauss, and Kelley and Jeff Scofield.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X