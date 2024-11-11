Houston’s Park Party Transforms The Menil’s Outdoor Wonderland Of Towering Oaks Into an Even More Magical Setting

Partygoers at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Jay and Anat Zeidman. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Daniel and Lucie Arnoldy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park' chairs Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Central Houston Cadillac table at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Stephen Miranda & Blake Mudd at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Patrick Keegan, Sara Kelly at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anthony Suber, Troy Hamm, Adam Jennings at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Park and Louise Carter at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Michael & Sarah Kelly, Tracy & William Northington at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kate Stukenberg, Linsay Radcliffe at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Julia & John Stallcup at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Joseph Cavanaugh, Will Grundy at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

John & Julie Cogan at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jennifer Strauss, Cara Moran, Arj Kuperan, Sanaz Harirchian at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Steven & Cabrina Owsley at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jean-Marc & Meredith Monrad at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

James Kadlick, Megan Davis at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Haden Garrett & Michelle White, Mary & Marcel Barone at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ellen Benninghoven at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

David Ruiz, Arielle Zolyvar at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brian Park, Dasha Brotherton, Caroline Kuehn, Hoo & Kenzie Ray, Rajesh Patel at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Andrea White, Chinhui Allen, Bill White, Gracie Cavnar, Eddie Allen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Atmosphere at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Katie Arnoldy, Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Alex Schwenke, Chris Goins & Josh Pazda at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Blair Shoemaker, Kate Cavanaugh, Liz Wakefield, Alecia Harris at The Menil Collection 'Party in the Park.' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: The Menil Collection annual “Party in the Park”

Where: Menil Park

PC Moment: Just as the sun was contemplating slipping behind the mammoth oak trees that shade the museum park, the 300 guests began arriving for the annual al fresco fête that this year earned $300,000 for the The Menil park’s public programs as well as the enhancement, maintenance and care of the Houston museum art buildings and green spaces.

Applause applause for co-chairs Lucie and Daniel Arnoldy, Winnie Scheuer and Kevin Bonebrake, Melissa and Oliver Tuckerman, and Anat and Jay Zeidman. In some ways, this group represents new generations of Menil Collection supporters.

Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson transformed the park into a magical sylvan setting with strings of twinkle lights and ornate crystal chandeliers strung from and between the majestic live oak trees. This turned out to be no ordinary outdoor event. Attendees could tuck themselves into comfy love seats in cozy lounge areas or take a seat at tables adorned with festive fall arrangements, all scattered across the park.

Meandering through the scene were City Kitchen staff passing hors d’oeuvres of tempura fried artichoke hearts and seared beef carpaccio, a prelude to the bountiful buffet stations. The feast included Mediterranean chickpea salad with heirloom tomatoes, fennel and olives; orecchiette with shrimp, forest mushrooms, escarole and marinara sauce; grilled zucchini ribbons with roasted red and yellow peppers; savory goat cheese and fig tarts; sautéed broccolini; and chicken, caramelized onion and Gruyère crêpes with an herbed Béchamel sauce. Dessert included rich mocha and fig brownies and almond biscotti.

TRIBEZA's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide Swipe





































Next

The evening’s success was due in part to sponsors Central Houston Cadillac, Bellows Construction and Vinson & Elkins LLP.

PC seen: Menil Collection board president Doug Lawing and Guy Hagstette, artist Francesca Fuchs, Michael Metz, Sam Lasseter, Natalie Steen, Gail Viele, Edouard Kopp, Julia and John Stallcup, Jennifer and David Strauss, Margaret Vaughan Cox and Jonathan Cox, Michelle White and Hayden Garrett, Gracie and Bob Cavnar, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Grace and Will Grundy, Jennifer and David Strauss, and Kelley and Jeff Scofield.