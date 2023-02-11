Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart

Children's Heart Institute's Vital Mission Gets Spotlighted

BY // 02.10.23
photography Priscilla Dickson
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
What: Children’s Memorial Hermann  Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”

Where: The St. Regis Hotel

Mommy and Me Tea.293 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Susan Sarofim, Amalia Stanton, Lori Sarofim at the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital ‘Mommy & Me High Tea’ held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Moment: There were many moments at this picture perfect event on a Sunday afternoon when moms and their children, mostly daughters, dressed to the nines for the family-focused event. Visuals were colorful with the amazing hats, the fancy frocks and fascinators. And the pink and floral-inspired decor. While moms engaged at the “Build your own bubbly bar,” the youngsters were entertained with face painting, craft tables, jumbo-sized games, a teddy bear workshop and more  — a cornucopia of entertainments produced by Swift + Company.

The chic Valentine’s themed affair celebrated the extraordinary accomplishments of the Children’s Heart Institute team.

Of course, this was not a mere tea just for fun. It was an informational afternoon with words from Amalia Stanton, Memorial Hermann’s senior vice president and chief of strategic communications and marketing; Marissa Kiefer, senior vice president Memorial Hermann and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital; and Anne Neeson, executive vice president Memorial Hermann and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation. Add a video presentation on a pediatric heart transplant patient.

Mommy and Me Tea.278 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karter Johnson, Harleigh Johnson at the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital ‘Mommy & Me High Tea’ held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Perhaps most salient of the presentations was that of Dr. Jorge Salazar, executive co-director Children’s Heart Institute at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and professor & chief, pediatric and congenital heart surgery, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. His remarks on the Children’s Heart Institute team and the young patient’s heart transplant held the ladies at rapt attention. That team is pioneering innovative solutions that offer kids with even the most complex heart problems the greatest opportunity to survive and thrive.

PC Seen: Host committee members Amanda Boffone, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Christine Falgout-Gutknecht, Jayne Johnston, April McGee, and Felicia Stone; plus Susan Sarofim, Lori Sarofim, Anne Lee Phillips, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Monica Bickers, Rachel Regan, Amalia Stanton, April Salazar, Allie Fields, Kelly and Dr. Damien LaPar, Jennifer Allison, Tonya Callendar, Stacy Johnson, and Maya Pomroy.

