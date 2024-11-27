Dallas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science Will Transform Moody Family Children’s Museum

This November, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science invited some of their most ardent supporters to an intimate dinner in celebration of the newly-announced Moody Family Children’s Museum expansion, which is scheduled to open in May 2025.

Co-hosted by Bela and Chase Cooley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, and Tori and Ross Mulford, the vibrant dinner brought together many of Dallas’ most charitable parents of young children. Guests included Porschla and Jason Kidd, Madison and John Isner, Karla and Mark McKinley, Elizabeth and Kevin Philips, Dana and Mike Arnold, Shelby and Travis Goff, Laura and John Price, Ciara and Hunt Biggers, Nancy Perot, and Georgina Hartland.

About what the project means to his family, Santiago Jorba said, “This project is an extraordinary investment in our community’s future, creating a space that will ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and inspire a love for STEM learning in generations to come.”

He continued, “For our family, the Perot Museum holds a special place — many of our boys’ core memories were formed there, sparking their passion for science, exploration, and discovery. Our 8-year-old Luis, who dreams of becoming a scientist, found his inspiration within these walls. We are honored to support the new Moody Family Children’s Museum and can’t wait to see it ignite a love for learning in children across North Texas.”

Currently 6,529 square feet, the Moody Family Children’s Museum will nearly double in size with the expansion, reaffirming its status as the region’s leading children’s museum. NorthernLight, a world-renowned multi-disciplinary creative agency based in Amsterdam that specializes in interactive early-education exhibits, and primary contractor Bruns are partnering to reimagine the soon-to-be 11,000-square-foot space. NorthernLight was selected following an international search; it is the firm’s first US-based project.

Mike Spiewak, Vice President of Exhibitions and Operations of the Perot Museum, said, “The Perot Museum’s collaboration with NorthernLight and Bruns reflects our dedication to creating a transformative experience that inspires curiosity and discovery.” He continued, “The new space will engage children and parents by encouraging exploration and sparking fascination for the world around them.”

Extending programming and providing an enriching experience for children up to age seven, the world-class concept will incorporate the latest in early-educational research, state-of-the-art technology, and international design principles to enhance STEM learning. Through learn-by-play, the Moody Family Children’s Museum will connect young learners to the wonders of science and discovery.

“The redesign continues the Perot Museum’s founding vision to deliver cutting-edge science education to children and families in our community,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “For more than a decade, we have been inspired by the children and families who have grown with us. The renovation to the Moody Family Children’s Museum ensures our visitors will never outgrow the Perot.”

Notable enhancements include an expanded toddler area, a creative makery (an “innovation hub for aspiring problem-solvers”), a multi-sensory experience called the “Immersive Imaginarium,” a large outdoor area (complete with a programmable waterfall!) and a Toshiko MacAdam-designed climbing structure.

When the current Children’s Museum closes in early January 2025 for renovations, young learners can still enjoy a range of engaging exhibits at the Perot Museum, including the new interactive exhibit, Glow Lab. The exhibit “invites visitors to explore, create, and build in a vibrant, illuminated space filled with modular inflatable units that encourage playful experimentation and collaboration.”