A Standing Ovation, Super Energy and a Beloved Honoree Push Houston’s Multiple Sclerosis Luncheon to a New Emotional Level

Lisa Sailor, Debra Blenderman at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carol Sawyer, Dr. Cristina Marchesano, Franelle Rogers, Joy McCormack, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelly Anzilotti, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Robin Young Ellis at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Keynote speaker Micah Love at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Linda Ewing, Carson Brown at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathy Brock, Susan Osterberg, Sandra Porter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Crystal Calloway, Urica Chevis, Natalia Oates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura Ward, Dionne Breen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Massey, Pat Mann Phillips at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Edna Meyer Nelson, Maureen Sanders, Rebecca Reyes at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Friends of beloved honoree Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Suzie Johnson, Nancy Dinerstein, Cam Canion at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe Mattingly, Joe Mattingly Sr., A.J. Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A.J. & Katie Brass, Joycie Brass, Hallie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joyce Frassanito, Sharon Avercia, Chris Kase at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Franelle Rogers, Dr. Cristina Marchesano at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy Strome, Kelli Cohen Fein at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pam Jones, Judy Johnson, Glenda Nicholson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joyce Lott at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Brass, Franelle Rogers at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

A Standing Ovation, Super Energy and a Beloved Honoree Push Houston’s Multiple Sclerosis Luncheon to a New Emotional Level

An MS Society Community That Truly Supports One Another

BY // 09.30.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Sailor, Debra Blenderman at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carol Sawyer, Dr. Cristina Marchesano, Franelle Rogers, Joy McCormack, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly Anzilotti, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Robin Young Ellis at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keynote speaker Micah Love at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Ewing, Carson Brown at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy Brock, Susan Osterberg, Sandra Porter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crystal Calloway, Urica Chevis, Natalia Oates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Ward, Dionne Breen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Massey, Pat Mann Phillips at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edna Meyer Nelson, Maureen Sanders, Rebecca Reyes at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Friends of beloved honoree Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Suzie Johnson, Nancy Dinerstein, Cam Canion at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Mattingly, Joe Mattingly Sr., A.J. Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A.J. & Katie Brass, Joycie Brass, Hallie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joyce Frassanito, Sharon Avercia, Chris Kase at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers, Dr. Cristina Marchesano at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy Strome, Kelli Cohen Fein at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pam Jones, Judy Johnson, Glenda Nicholson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joyce Lott at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katie Brass, Franelle Rogers at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Sailor, Debra Blenderman at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carol Sawyer, Dr. Cristina Marchesano, Franelle Rogers, Joy McCormack, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelly Anzilotti, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Robin Young Ellis at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Keynote speaker Micah Love at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Linda Ewing, Carson Brown at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathy Brock, Susan Osterberg, Sandra Porter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Crystal Calloway, Urica Chevis, Natalia Oates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura Ward, Dionne Breen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Massey, Pat Mann Phillips at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Edna Meyer Nelson, Maureen Sanders, Rebecca Reyes at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Friends of beloved honoree Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Suzie Johnson, Nancy Dinerstein, Cam Canion at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joe Mattingly, Joe Mattingly Sr., A.J. Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A.J. & Katie Brass, Joycie Brass, Hallie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joyce Frassanito, Sharon Avercia, Chris Kase at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Franelle Rogers, Dr. Cristina Marchesano at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy Strome, Kelli Cohen Fein at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pam Jones, Judy Johnson, Glenda Nicholson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joyce Lott at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Brass, Franelle Rogers at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society “Together for a Cure” luncheon

Where: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

PC Moment: What could have been more inspiring than the super charged energy that buzzed through the ballroom when Ambassador for a Cure honoree Katie Brass received a standing ovation and when half of the 350 attendees stood when asked who was in the room in honor of Community Person for a Cure honoree Carol Sawyer. Not to be overlooked was Medical Honoree for a Cure, THINK Neurology for Kids. That award was accepted by Dr. Cristina Marchesano.

Friends of beloved honoree Carol Sawyer at the National MS Society ‘Together for a Cure’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a remarkable success for chair, longtime Multiple Sclerosis Society supporter Franelle Rogers, who led the charge that earned more than $325,000, far surpassing proceeds from the 2023 luncheon. Also due congratulations for this effort are honorary chairs Joy McCormack and Rita Joubran as well as host committee chairs Lu Caltagirone and Nancy Dinerstein.

The always energized Johnny Bravo, serving as emcee and auction chair, added to the high spirits and the bottom line. The single auction item was a dazzling pair of diamond earrings from Deutsch Fine Jewelry.

A.J. & Katie Brass, Joycie Brass, Hallie Brass at the National MS Society ‘Together for a Cure’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

As the keynote speaker, multiple sclerosis patient Micha Love, MS Society’s South Central board member, discussed the great progress today in MS research and how many more medications are on the market to help with the symptoms. Along with that positive note, he added that even so there are challenges of living with multiple sclerosis and raising a family. Love was interviewed in a  fireside chat with Cyndy Garza Roberts, who stood in at the last minute for KTRK Channel 13 news anchor Melanie Lawson, also an MS patient, who was unable to make the event.

Suzie Johnson, Nancy Dinerstein, Cam Canion at the National MS Society ‘Together for a Cure’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Lisa Sailor, Nabil Joubran, Marilyn DeMontrond, Judi Johnson, Carolyn White, A.J. Brass, Beth Wolff, Joe Mattingly Sr., Joey Mattingly Jr., Adam Mattingly, Diana Mattingly, Suzie Johnson, Jonathan Ross, Ginger Arwadi, Pam Jones, Cam Canion, Dr. Tom Sawyer, Kim Rolland, Richard Rolland, Ashley Tellkamp, Randol Tellkamp, Cathy Brock, Regina Rogers, Chris Kase, Nancy Strohmer, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Lesha Elsenbrook, Marguerite Swartz, Edna Meyer Nelson, Tracey Phan, and Pat Mann Phillips.

