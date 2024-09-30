A Standing Ovation, Super Energy and a Beloved Honoree Push Houston’s Multiple Sclerosis Luncheon to a New Emotional Level
An MS Society Community That Truly Supports One AnotherBY Shelby Hodge // 09.30.24
What: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society “Together for a Cure” luncheon
Where: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
PC Moment: What could have been more inspiring than the super charged energy that buzzed through the ballroom when Ambassador for a Cure honoree Katie Brass received a standing ovation and when half of the 350 attendees stood when asked who was in the room in honor of Community Person for a Cure honoree Carol Sawyer. Not to be overlooked was Medical Honoree for a Cure, THINK Neurology for Kids. That award was accepted by Dr. Cristina Marchesano.
It was a remarkable success for chair, longtime Multiple Sclerosis Society supporter Franelle Rogers, who led the charge that earned more than $325,000, far surpassing proceeds from the 2023 luncheon. Also due congratulations for this effort are honorary chairs Joy McCormack and Rita Joubran as well as host committee chairs Lu Caltagirone and Nancy Dinerstein.
The always energized Johnny Bravo, serving as emcee and auction chair, added to the high spirits and the bottom line. The single auction item was a dazzling pair of diamond earrings from Deutsch Fine Jewelry.
As the keynote speaker, multiple sclerosis patient Micha Love, MS Society’s South Central board member, discussed the great progress today in MS research and how many more medications are on the market to help with the symptoms. Along with that positive note, he added that even so there are challenges of living with multiple sclerosis and raising a family. Love was interviewed in a fireside chat with Cyndy Garza Roberts, who stood in at the last minute for KTRK Channel 13 news anchor Melanie Lawson, also an MS patient, who was unable to make the event.
PC Seen: Lisa Sailor, Nabil Joubran, Marilyn DeMontrond, Judi Johnson, Carolyn White, A.J. Brass, Beth Wolff, Joe Mattingly Sr., Joey Mattingly Jr., Adam Mattingly, Diana Mattingly, Suzie Johnson, Jonathan Ross, Ginger Arwadi, Pam Jones, Cam Canion, Dr. Tom Sawyer, Kim Rolland, Richard Rolland, Ashley Tellkamp, Randol Tellkamp, Cathy Brock, Regina Rogers, Chris Kase, Nancy Strohmer, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Lesha Elsenbrook, Marguerite Swartz, Edna Meyer Nelson, Tracey Phan, and Pat Mann Phillips.