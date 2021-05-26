David and Ashley Gerdy; Claire and Kyle Walstad; Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball
Society / Featured Parties

Celebrating a Masterpiece in a $1.7 Million Houston Night — Long-Delayed MFAH Gala is All About The Kinder

The City's Most Stunning New Building Becomes a Party Scene

BY // 05.25.21
David & Ashley Gerdy, Claire & Kyle Walstad join the MFAH Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball chairs Bobby & Phoebe Tudor (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nancy & Rich Kinder (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christopher Gardner & Gary Tinterow at the MFAH Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Events Company employed 5,000 peonies, supplemented by roses, orchids and bougainvillea, in the MFAH Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lisa & Barron Wallace (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brad & Leslie Bucher (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Drs. Vivek & Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Caroline Tudor, Corey Kelly at the MFAH Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dancing on the lower level of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Nancy and Rich Kinder building closed out the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristy & Chris Bradshaw (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gala chairs Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the MFAH Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sharyn & Jim Weaver (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Taylor Landry, Kristen Gustafson, Laura & Keefer Lehner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Events Company employed 5,000 peonies, supplemented by roses, orchids and bougainvillea, in the MFAH Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom & Liz Glanville (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious (Instagram photo)
Jeff & Gina Luhnow, Franci Neely, Jeremy & Wendi Monthy (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ann & John Book at the MFAH Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Steve Pearce & Beth Robertson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kari Gonzales (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The MFAH Grand Gala Ball spring 2021 socially inaugurates the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, designed by Steven Holl Architects. (Instagram photo)
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball chairs Phoebe and Bobby Tudor had long been wading in the planning of this evening that would inaugurate the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building as an added venue for the all-important black-tie fundraiser. The gala had originally been scheduled for last October but pandemic precautions intervened. The same for a new selected date in January. Finally, May 22, 2021 proved to be the charm.

And charmed it was with proceeds of $1.7 million raised and 300 well-heeled guests stepping out sans masks in a celebratory frame of mind.

The three-level atrium of the 237,000 square foot building served as a grand platform for the evening during which guests had free rein to explore the museum‘s collection of contemporary and modern art. However, most remained in the atrium foyer mingling with familiar faces they had not seen in more than a year.

“This is a no brainer,” Phoebe Tudor quipped, “because it’s a beautiful building and people are so happy to be out.”

Such is the stunning architecture of the Kinder that the Tudors opted for minimal decor, although the 5,000 fuchsia peonies supplemented by bougainvillea, garden roses and orchids in play, could hardly be viewed as minimalist. Florals in the hands of The Events Company were all that was required in the wide open space where overhead an Alexander Calder mobile was suspended and from where guests could catch glimpses of Frank Stella’s colorful Damascus Gate (Stretch Variation III) on the second level.

“It’s really about the building,” Phoebe Tudor explained of the singular decorative theme. “We’re just here to appreciate the architecture.”

Grand Gala Ball_Dancing Atmosphere; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dancing on the lower level of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Nancy and Rich Kinder building closed out the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The art and architecture were surely in play when guests moved post-dinner to the lower level where African artist El Anatsui’s massive Visitation wrapped across walls. Sculpted from found aluminum and copper, the work glimmered in the party lighting while Carlos Cruz-Diez’s “Cromosaturacion,” a neon tunnel, provided its own light show and Instagram moments.

When asked earlier about the typical Grand Gala Ball held each October, Amy Purvis, MFAH chief development officer, allowed that the ball provides “critical funding” for the museum’s operating budget. Finances were hit hard during the pandemic she noted, with the significant loss of revenue from ticket sales, merchandise sales and other earned revenue.  So, yes, there will be a Grand Gala Ball in the fall but it will probably be scheduled for November to grant more air time between the two fundraisers.

Contributing to, what was by all accounts a splendid evening, were City Kitchen, which provided the gourmet dinner; the gentle sounds of DivisiAmp during cocktails; and the rocking tunes of DJ Soulcirque in the downstairs club scene.

PC Seen: Nancy and Rich Kinder, Sara and Bill Morgan, Macey and Harry Reasoner, Franci Neely, Martha and Sean Wade, Ann and Karl Stern, Sara Dodd and Will Denton, Judy and Charles Tate, Lynn Wyatt, Susanne and Bill Pritchard, Sarah and Joel Montgomery, Beth Robertson and Steve Pearce, Elise and Russell Joseph, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Ann and Charles Bookout and Liz and Tom Glanville.

