Natuzzi Italia Dallas Showcases Its Sleek Furniture During A Chic Soirée

A beloved Italian mantra, “Il dolce far niente” translates to “the sweetness of doing nothing.” Though Dallasites deeply appreciate Italian food and design, we’ve yet to adopt a similar deep-rooted pleasure in idleness. Despite social calendars bursting at the seams, design enthusiasts flocked to Natuzzi Italia Dallas on October 26 for “an evening of Italian soul” at the brand’s showroom in the heart of Knox/Henderson.

Natuzzi Italia’s “pursuit of beauty” is readily apparent in its sleek furniture designs, which effortlessly combine smooth lines and casual modern design. Though it doesn’t require an editor’s eye to appreciate the craftsmanship synonymous with Italian design, editors do love Natuzzi, as the guest list revealed.

In attendance? Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, the brand’s (impossibly handsome!) Chief Brand Officer, as well as our own Billy Fong, PaperCity Magazine’s Dallas and Fort Worth Editor-in-Chief.

Between southern Italy-inspired bites from The Finch Grill & Raw Bar, attendees admired the harmonious pieces that were designed and built in the brand’s hometown, Puglia, where time-honored craftsmanship is unparalleled.

As the brand enters its next 60 years, Natuzzi Italia seeks to develop an even more direct relationship with its customers by building showrooms across the globe. This event’s tremendous success underscored that Dallas was the perfect city for Natuzzi to open its first Texas store.

As if the evening wasn’t already the peak of Italian luxury, Boardwalk Auto Group provided guests with the opportunity to preview Italian stylings from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The sweet life, indeed.