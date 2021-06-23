Daisy Buchanan 37 Stuart Rosenberg_Amanda Fox_Jose Ocque_DOrtizPhoto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stuart Rosenberg, Amanda Fox, Jose Ocque (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tina Governale, Katherine Orellana Ross, Jennifer Howard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea Mazzoni, Danielle Snedeker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shabana Walia, Soha Janka (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kimberly Cedeno, Natalie Varnum (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Amanda Mills, Natalie Varnum (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samantha Huang, Justin Henderson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natalie Harms, Morgan Merovitch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Koren, Iris Shaftel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Lacorte, Romy Lauren (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Sacco, Crystin Pactor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katy Akers, Sarah Tucker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dom McGhee, Lloyd Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Reyna, Jorge Olivares (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Tongue in Cheek cocktail served at Houston's Daisy Buchanan Lounge (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

New Montrose Hotspot Opens With a Roaring 1920s Party — the Daisy Buchanan Lounge Channels the Jazz Age

Colorful Cocktails, Live Music and Late Night Hours Await

BY // 06.23.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
Stuart Rosenberg, Amanda Fox, Jose Ocque (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tina Governale, Katherine Orellana Ross, Jennifer Howard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea Mazzoni, Danielle Snedeker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shabana Walia, Soha Janka (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kimberly Cedeno, Natalie Varnum (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Amanda Mills, Natalie Varnum (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samantha Huang, Justin Henderson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natalie Harms, Morgan Merovitch (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Koren, Iris Shaftel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Lacorte, Romy Lauren (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Sacco, Crystin Pactor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katy Akers, Sarah Tucker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dom McGhee, Lloyd Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Reyna, Jorge Olivares (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Tongue in Cheek cocktail served at Houston's Daisy Buchanan Lounge (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: A roaring ’20s  bash

Where: Daisy Buchanan Lounge

PC Moment: The opening celebration of the lounge, sister hotspot to Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in Montrose, followed the theme of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby with guests stepping out in flapper-inspired dress and embracing a spirited party mode.

Formerly Bar Victor, the charming boite can seat 52, leaving enough room for the baby grand piano which means live entertainment regularly.

Houston-based entrepreneur/owner Luis Rangel and Gatsby’s general manager Luis Rodriguez welcomed the throng for the first sampling of the good life a la Gatsby. A release on the new venue noted, “Daisy Buchanan brings a softer, sexy and moody counterpoint to the swank and swagger of her neighbor. She also heralds a return of indulgent late-night dining, paired with live music and classically influenced cocktails, to the eclectic Montrose neighborhood, for years the seat of Houston’s cafe society.”

Late night it is with Tuesday and Wednesday hours extending until 1 am and Thursday through Saturday hours running until 2 am. And for those looking for a Sunday Funday watering hole, the Daisy Buchanan party rocks on from 6 pm to midnight. Food service at the lounge is overseen by chef Erick Anaya.

For this special occasion, signature summer cocktails were on the menu: Not-a-Colada (Appleton Estate rum, pineapple Demerara syrup, lime juice and Campari), Tongue in Cheek (The Botanist gin, lemon, Cocchi Rosa syrup and Segura Viudas Cava), and Prescription Pop (Rittenhouse rye whiskey, Bar Spoons Dr. Pepper syrup, cherry bitters and Angostura bitters.) These concoctions were the handiwork of mixologist Rigo Aranguren, formerly of Mastro’s Steakhouse and Pass & Provisions.

Instagram lit up with selfies from the party and images of the colorful specialty cocktails, in particular the icy blue Tongue in Cheek.

PC Seen: Ceron, Amanda Mills, Tina Governale, Stuart Rosenberg and Jose Ocque, Jennifer Reyna,  Jorge Olivares, Jennifer Howard, James Sivco, Beth Muecke, Roi Allan, Mario Azodinia, Megha and Patrick McSwain, Sarah Smith, Amanda Fox, Urban Harvest’s Janna Roberson, Tamara Washington, Sarah Tucker, Shaftel Diamond’s Iris Shaftel, Houston Ballet’s Natalie Varnum, and the Houston Texans’ Jake Martin.

