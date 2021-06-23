New Montrose Hotspot Opens With a Roaring 1920s Party — the Daisy Buchanan Lounge Channels the Jazz Age

What: A roaring ’20s bash

Where: Daisy Buchanan Lounge

PC Moment: The opening celebration of the lounge, sister hotspot to Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in Montrose, followed the theme of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby with guests stepping out in flapper-inspired dress and embracing a spirited party mode.

Formerly Bar Victor, the charming boite can seat 52, leaving enough room for the baby grand piano which means live entertainment regularly.

Houston-based entrepreneur/owner Luis Rangel and Gatsby’s general manager Luis Rodriguez welcomed the throng for the first sampling of the good life a la Gatsby. A release on the new venue noted, “Daisy Buchanan brings a softer, sexy and moody counterpoint to the swank and swagger of her neighbor. She also heralds a return of indulgent late-night dining, paired with live music and classically influenced cocktails, to the eclectic Montrose neighborhood, for years the seat of Houston’s cafe society.”

Late night it is with Tuesday and Wednesday hours extending until 1 am and Thursday through Saturday hours running until 2 am. And for those looking for a Sunday Funday watering hole, the Daisy Buchanan party rocks on from 6 pm to midnight. Food service at the lounge is overseen by chef Erick Anaya.

Samantha Huang, Justin Henderson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For this special occasion, signature summer cocktails were on the menu: Not-a-Colada (Appleton Estate rum, pineapple Demerara syrup, lime juice and Campari), Tongue in Cheek (The Botanist gin, lemon, Cocchi Rosa syrup and Segura Viudas Cava), and Prescription Pop (Rittenhouse rye whiskey, Bar Spoons Dr. Pepper syrup, cherry bitters and Angostura bitters.) These concoctions were the handiwork of mixologist Rigo Aranguren, formerly of Mastro’s Steakhouse and Pass & Provisions.

Instagram lit up with selfies from the party and images of the colorful specialty cocktails, in particular the icy blue Tongue in Cheek.

PC Seen: Ceron, Amanda Mills, Tina Governale, Stuart Rosenberg and Jose Ocque, Jennifer Reyna, Jorge Olivares, Jennifer Howard, James Sivco, Beth Muecke, Roi Allan, Mario Azodinia, Megha and Patrick McSwain, Sarah Smith, Amanda Fox, Urban Harvest’s Janna Roberson, Tamara Washington, Sarah Tucker, Shaftel Diamond’s Iris Shaftel, Houston Ballet’s Natalie Varnum, and the Houston Texans’ Jake Martin.