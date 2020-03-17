Million Air’s Private Hanger Spotlighted in This Pioneering Houston Nonprofit’s Soaring Gala
Before the Curtain Fell on Society EventsBY Shelby Hodge // 03.17.20
Judd & Angie Techmanski, Charlynn & Steve Rothbauer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Chelsea Cunningham McDermott, Susie Cunningham (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Yasmine Kouros, Roxana Kouros (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Haydeh & Ali Davoudi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roger Woosley, Dr. Lillian Gaber, Natalie Lencioni, Dr. Osama Gaber (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eddie Panozzo, Casey Babin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patrick Wee, Hana Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sandy & Greg Nelson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sylvie Crum, Lisa Caledonia, Jan Williams, Betty Benton, Rita Madden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Michael & Dash Lane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Caceres performs at the Nora's Home gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora's Home gala guests rock to the sounds of the David Caceres Band. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Post Oak Hotel was dressed in models channeling glamour girls from the 1920s. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicki & Nick Massad (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Chelsea McDermott shares the story of her transplant journey. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Roaring Twenties theme was captured in a flapper offering 'cigarettes.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Nora’s Home ninth annual gala “The Sky’s the Limit”
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: In a brilliant move of selecting its gala honoree, the Nora’s Home team landed on Million Air, a private hangar that plays a part in the transplant journey through organ procurement and transportation, averaging eight transplant missions a day. With Nora’s Home provides high-quality, affordable lodging for Texas Medical Center transplant patients and their families, it is a great fit.
The fundraiser followed a Roaring ’20s theme, saluting the era of the pioneers of flight who set speed and distance records just as Nora’s Home is working to pioneer a new kind of care and support system for transplant patients. By all accounts, it was a roaring success with proceeds of $610,000, which exceeded expectations.
Partygoers thoroughly embraced the ’20s theme by dressing “Gatsby glam” in costuming that reflected that rip roaring era.
Applause, applause for chairs Susie Cunningham and Chelsea Cunningham McDermott, who shared her story of being a transplant patient in which she emphasized the important role environment plays in healing and recovery. In a twist on the typical gala video, guests interacted with those at Nora’s Home through a livestream, which offered a first-hand look at the camaraderie and sense of family that the home brings to those living there.
Nora’s Home is built with the specific needs of transplant patients and families in mind. It includes 32 private bedrooms and baths, a fully-equipped kitchen, a great room, a meditation room, a community room, an education center and free shuttle services to the medical center.
PC Seen: Emcee Lisa Malosky, auctioneer Johnny Bravo, Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey and wife Irene, Million Air vice chairman Ali Davoudi and wife Haydeh, Nora’s Home founders Drs. Lillian and Osama Gaber, Angie and Judd Techmanski, Charlynn and Steve Rothbauer, Vicki and Nick Massad, Sandy and Greg Nelson, Sylvie and Gary Crum, Rita Madden, Betty Benton, Jan Williams, Lisa Caledonia, Yasmine Kouros, Roxana Kouros, and Norah’s Home executive director Natalie Lencioni.