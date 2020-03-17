Million Air’s Private Hanger Spotlighted in This Pioneering Houston Nonprofit’s Soaring Gala

The Post Oak Hotel was dressed in models channeling glamour girls from the 1920s. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Nora’s Home ninth annual gala “The Sky’s the Limit”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: In a brilliant move of selecting its gala honoree, the Nora’s Home team landed on Million Air, a private hangar that plays a part in the transplant journey through organ procurement and transportation, averaging eight transplant missions a day. With Nora’s Home provides high-quality, affordable lodging for Texas Medical Center transplant patients and their families, it is a great fit.

The fundraiser followed a Roaring ’20s theme, saluting the era of the pioneers of flight who set speed and distance records just as Nora’s Home is working to pioneer a new kind of care and support system for transplant patients. By all accounts, it was a roaring success with proceeds of $610,000, which exceeded expectations.

Partygoers thoroughly embraced the ’20s theme by dressing “Gatsby glam” in costuming that reflected that rip roaring era.

Applause, applause for chairs Susie Cunningham and Chelsea Cunningham McDermott, who shared her story of being a transplant patient in which she emphasized the important role environment plays in healing and recovery. In a twist on the typical gala video, guests interacted with those at Nora’s Home through a livestream, which offered a first-hand look at the camaraderie and sense of family that the home brings to those living there.

Nora’s Home is built with the specific needs of transplant patients and families in mind. It includes 32 private bedrooms and baths, a fully-equipped kitchen, a great room, a meditation room, a community room, an education center and free shuttle services to the medical center.

PC Seen: Emcee Lisa Malosky, auctioneer Johnny Bravo, Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey and wife Irene, Million Air vice chairman Ali Davoudi and wife Haydeh, Nora’s Home founders Drs. Lillian and Osama Gaber, Angie and Judd Techmanski, Charlynn and Steve Rothbauer, Vicki and Nick Massad, Sandy and Greg Nelson, Sylvie and Gary Crum, Rita Madden, Betty Benton, Jan Williams, Lisa Caledonia, Yasmine Kouros, Roxana Kouros, and Norah’s Home executive director Natalie Lencioni.