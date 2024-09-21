From Modest Beginnings to Houston Changing — The Still New Operation Smile Gala Brightens Lives With a Celebrity Surprise

Sneha Merchant, Hoda Sana,Julianne Hough, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Stacey Lindseth at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Purvee & Kartik Mehta at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dane Hoang, Isabella Hoang at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Drs. Alice Mao Brams & Matt Brams at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Zaryan Merchant, Julian Hough, Sneha Merchant, Zenya Merchant, Nick Merchant at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Naureen & Ahmad Malik at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Habiba & Aly Dhanani at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Donae & Rob Charmosta at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dennis Nguyen, Christine Nguyen, Tony Duong at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cheryl Russell, Heather Almond, Zana Ibishi at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas, Claudia Lopez at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lukkaew Srasirisuwan, Jacqueline Leong at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Aly Dhanani, Ajay Khurana, Nick Merchant at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Shara, Victor, and Kent Shaffer at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Betty Gee, Tammy Sue at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Karun Magon, Ahmad Malik at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Juliane Hough with special guests at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel where they handed out teddy bears to generous patrons during the paddle raise. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mechelle Tran, Staci Henderson, Jean Wilson, Vy Hopkins at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Co-chairs Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honorees Dr. Bar Nguyen, Dr. Katie To at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell and their son, Derrick W. Mitchell at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Melissa Holman Juneau at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sneha Merchant, Julianne Hough, Viet Hoang at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Michelle Reyna Wymes, Amanda Mills at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

It was an ambitious (read that hopeful) yet modest beginning when Sneha Merchant and Viet Hong launched the annual Operation Smile Gala eight years ago. In the interim their efforts have blossomed, creating a glamorous Houston evening held annually at the Royal Sonesta Hotel and raising a combined $2.4 million for the nonprofit that provides free corrective surgery for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

The latest 2024 Operation Smile Gala just raised $465,000 for the organization that works in 30 countries, providing comprehensive care based on each child’s needs including speech therapy, nutritional support, dentistry, orthodontics and psychosocial support.

The gala founders were joined in their efforts this year by co-chairs Stacey and Al Lindseth and Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl.

Also headlining the evening were Wallis Annenberg Public Service Award honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Medical Visionary Award recipients Drs. Katie To and Bar Nguyen, and John Connor Humanitarian Award recipient Melissa Holman Juneau.

“A smile is a universal language that conveys love, kindness and connection, no matter your age, color, background, culture or religion,” Bazzelle Mitchell told the gathering. “With just a smile, you can brighten the day of those around you and to think that some can feel that smile inside but are unable to physically express that connection and love to others is heartbreaking.

“Operation Smile is the key to doing the work necessary to change lives through that universal connection.”

Celebrity guest and Universal Smile Award recipient was Dancing With the Stars darling and Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough, a triple threat talent noted for her success in film, television and music. On this night, she shared her improv dance skills to encourage bidding on her last-minute addition to the live auction — four tickets to a live taping of Dancing with the Stars, a meet-and-greet with the celebrity judges, a hotel stay, dinner at Hideaway — the chic Rodeo Drive restaurant owned by actors Evan Ross and Ryan Phillippe — and a dance class at Kinrgy.

In addition, Hough gifted guests with a copy of her book, Everything We Never Knew.

Adding to the bottom line success were auction co-chairs Tiffany Le, Zeb Mamsa, and Dr. Hoda Sana,

PC Seen: Nick Merchant, Henri Merceron, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Nina and Karun Magon, Habiba and Aly Dhanani, Donae and Rob Chramosta, Shara and Kent Shaffer, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Amalia Stanton, Maria Moncada Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, April McGee and Laura Escalona, Stephanie Marchand, Amanda Mills, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Sandra Smith, and Kristen Collins.