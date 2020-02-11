PaperCity‘s 25th Anniversary Party at Neiman Marcus Brings a Major Surprise
Special Mayoral Proclamation Caps Off the Ultimate Silver BashBY Shelby Hodge // 02.11.20
While PaperCity‘s 25th anniversary fête in the couture salon of Neiman Marcus was not a surprise, after all some 200 chic friends attending were well-informed, the gala soirée did hold a shock for all but a handful. Innocent of what was to come, guests swanned between the Chanel boutique and the Tom Ford installation, champagne and raspberry margaritas fueling the frivolity.
We have attended many fashion fêtes in this rarified space but none have surpassed the gaiety and enthusiasm exhibited on this silver anniversary. It was, in short, quite a vibrant scene amid the clutch that included interior designers, stylistas, gallerists, cute young things and friends of PaperCity.
The ever-fashionables Katy Mayell Ellis, Emily Hanley and Hannah Swiggard were among those playfully posing for photos in front of the Houston Flower Wall Co.‘s frothy white floral canvas, which was emblazoned with the PaperCity logo in neon.
Others cruised over to the pop-up bar for the sublime raspberry ‘ritas from Clase Azul Tequila. Spotted socializing over the classy cocktails were Marcelo Saenz, Lacy Baird, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Cliff Helmcamp and Jerry Jeanmard.
Beverages flowed, appetizers were served from Neiman’s Mariposa cafe, and DJ Hiram Trevino spun discs that ramped up the already high energy. In a nice touch, Neiman’s Stacey Swift also arranged for the clever Liquid n Lights installation that featured “PC 25” in pipettes filled with adult libations. Contributing high style to the proceedings, the sleekist of young models in glam fashions made the rounds and posed atop low pedestals for all to admire the latest fashions.
The night was long on fun and short on program other than greetings from party host Stephen Brunelle, Neiman Marcus vice president and general manager, and the big surprise.
City Councilman David Robinson took the mic to announce that February 6, 2020, was declared by mayoral proclamation “PaperCity Day in Houston.” PaperCity editor in chief Holly Moore, PaperCity president Jim Kastleman, PaperCity digital president Chad Miller and the rest of the PC team were over the moon with the unexpected accolade.
PC Seen: Courtnay Tartt Elias and Mark Elias, Anita Smith, Becca Cason Thrash, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Cliff Helmcamp and Jerry Jeanmard, Tatiana Massey, George Lancaster, Barbara Davis, Jane Wood, Beth Wolff, Belinda Gardner, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Marnie Greenwood, Joyce Echols, Christopher Alexander, Bryce Kennard, Lisa Pope Westerman and Greg Westerman, Molly McMurtry, Ryan O. Harris, Tatiana Sorkin, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Lisa Gochman, Meghan Tejpal, and Samantha Huang.