Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
01
15

Alysa Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay, Joanne Teichman

02
15

A night to celebrate Ylang 23 and one of its designers, Beth Bugdaycay

03
15

The evening featured the work of Beth Bugdaycay

04
15

The designer showcase took place at Monarch.

05
15

Amy Key, Lauren Havens

06
15

Beth Bugdaycay, Alysa Teichman

07
15

Christina Lynch, Leslie Needleman

08
15

Jess Prescott and friend enjoying the return of Ylang 23 hosted events.

09
15

Joanne Teichman, Danielle Cornett, Leslie Needleman, Alysa Teichman

10
15

Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal, Joanne Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay

11
15

Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal

12
15

Murat Bugdaycay, Charles Teichman

13
15

Ronah Jungerman, Amy Key, Charles Teichman

14
15

Sharon Clark, Diana Zaseeva, Kira Nasrat

15
15

Tacie Stanfield, Lauren Havens

Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Society / The Seen

Party Pics — Ylang 23 Hosts Intimate Dinner Party to Celebrate the Work of Foundrae Designer Beth Bugdaycay

The Jewelry Designer Reveals the Latest Treasures From Her Collection

BY // 11.11.21
Alysa Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay, Joanne Teichman
A night to celebrate Ylang 23 and one of its designers, Beth Bugdaycay.
The evening featured the work of Beth Bugdaycay.
The designer showcase took place at Monarch.
Amy Key, Lauren Havens
Beth Bugdaycay, Alysa Teichman
Christina Lynch, Leslie Needleman
Jess Prescott and friend enjoying the return of Ylang 23 hosted events.
Joanne Teichman, Danielle Cornett, Leslie Needleman, Alysa Teichman
Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal, Joanne Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay
Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal
Murat Bugdaycay, Charles Teichman
Ronah Jungerman, Amy Key, Charles Teichman
Sharon Clark, Diana Zaseeva, Kira Nasrat
Tacie Stanfield, Lauren Havens
1
15

Alysa Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay, Joanne Teichman

2
15

A night to celebrate Ylang 23 and one of its designers, Beth Bugdaycay

3
15

The evening featured the work of Beth Bugdaycay

4
15

The designer showcase took place at Monarch.

5
15

Amy Key, Lauren Havens

6
15

Beth Bugdaycay, Alysa Teichman

7
15

Christina Lynch, Leslie Needleman

8
15

Jess Prescott and friend enjoying the return of Ylang 23 hosted events.

9
15

Joanne Teichman, Danielle Cornett, Leslie Needleman, Alysa Teichman

10
15

Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal, Joanne Teichman, Beth Bugdaycay

11
15

Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal

12
15

Murat Bugdaycay, Charles Teichman

13
15

Ronah Jungerman, Amy Key, Charles Teichman

14
15

Sharon Clark, Diana Zaseeva, Kira Nasrat

15
15

Tacie Stanfield, Lauren Havens

Jewelry store Ylang 23 has long been Dallas’ ultimate jewel box for the most beautifully-crafted pieces this city has seen. A staple and quintessential brand to the fashion culture of Dallas, it also serves a collection point for the most innovative designers.

On October 7, the iconic brand celebrated one of its beloved designers, Beth Bugdaycay of Foundrae, with an intimate celebration at Dallas’ buzzy new dining establishment, Monarch. Tables were bursting with lush, fresh florals from Grey Gardens. The spirit of celebration was sifting through the air in a contagious manner, as Bugdaycay (who flew into Dallas for the event with her husband and business partner Murat Bugdaycay) revealed her latest treasures from her Foundrae Collection. Guests received handmade ring dishes from the new collaboration between Foundrae and the Laboratorio Pavavicini. 

This was the first large scale event Ylang 23 hosted since the pandemic began. The reunion among the staff and its faithful patrons and clients was that of pure bliss. Upon arrival at the dinner, guests had the opportunity to meet Beth Bugdaycay in person, and learn about the inspiration behind her latest collection. Guests even had a chance to shop some of her personal favorites she curated for the evening, while she shared her vision behind each piece.

PC Seen: Ylang 23 founders Joanne and Charles Teichman and their daughter Alysa Teichman, Vice President, Business Development for the brand. Foundrae co-founders Beth Bugdaycay and husband Murat Bugdaycay. Guests included Amy Key, Danielle Cornett, Leslie Needleman, Cristina Lynch, Hannah Fagadau, Sharon Lee Clark, Brittany Barnett, Renda Matthew, Karen Katz, Suzie Blumenthal, Ronah Jungerman, Tacie Stanfield, and more.

Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Ylang 23
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X