Pat Green is set to headline Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel.
Past honorees Tena Faust and Tama Lundquist introduce honoree Lance McCullers, Jr. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat Green is set to headline Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel.

Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Lance McCullers, Jr. will take the spotlight at the Houston PetSet gala.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Niki Little, Lauren Hodge, Kelli Betner, Renee Pedersen, Betsy Bane at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Ellen Weitz, Bailey Dalton, Sandra Smith-Cooper at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Emily Hall, Lauren Hall at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Erin Aziz, Mo Aziz, Kelli Betner at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Laurette Veres, Sonia Soto at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Marla Hurley at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Renee Pedersen, Betsy Bane at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Super Twins and a Country Music Star Step Up to Help Homeless Animals — Why PetSet's Big Night Is So Important

Lance McCullers Jr. and Major Philanthropists Are Also In the Mix For a Milestone Moment

BY // 09.02.24
Pat Green is set to headline Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel.
Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Lance McCullers, Jr. will take the spotlight at the Houston PetSet gala.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat Green is set to headline Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel.

Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Lance McCullers, Jr. will take the spotlight at the Houston PetSet gala.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Niki Little, Lauren Hodge, Kelli Betner, Renee Pedersen, Betsy Bane at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Ellen Weitz, Bailey Dalton, Sandra Smith-Cooper at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Emily Hall, Lauren Hall at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Erin Aziz, Mo Aziz, Kelli Betner at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Laurette Veres, Sonia Soto at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Marla Hurley at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

Renee Pedersen, Betsy Bane at the Houston PetSet celebration at Miron Crosby.

It’s hard to believe that Houston PetSet has reached the 20-year milestone as we recall one of the nonprofit’s first modest gatherings of young professionals at a restaurant in the Hobby Center. Today, the transformed powerhouse organization works to alleviate Houston’s stray animal crisis under the leadership of co-presidents and identical twins Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist.

PetSet Supporters gathered at Miron Crosby recently to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Past honorees Tena Faust and Tama Lundquist introduce honoree Lance McCullers, Jr. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Lance McCullers, Jr. will take the spotlight at the Houston PetSet gala.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The big celebration comes this Friday, September 6 when Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Pat Green will be the star entertainment. Faust and Lundquist are reprising their roles as chairs of the annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée,” one they have held for many years.

The glamorous twins took over leadership of Houston PetSet in 2007 and have since raised its profile and its impact across Houston, including filming a documentary on the city’s overwhelming number of stray animals. Their efforts are directed to providing support for some 70 Houston nonprofits dedicated to animal welfare and control. The duo is at the forefront of efforts focusing on public health and public safety centered around animal causes.

Festari-015 (Photo by Steven Traylor)
Don Sanders, with his wife Laura Moore, is one of 20 animal lovers to be honored at Houston PetSet's upcoming gala. (Photo by Steven Traylor)

No surprise then that the twins tapped Pat Green to provide entertainment. Green is a devoted animal lover himself.

“He’s a big dog guy. Had sheep dogs growing up and in college. Post college he’s had a couple of  Weimaraners and Pugs,” Green’s manager Chris Fox tells PaperCity. “He has a dog named Friday that was named after his song “Friday’s Coming.”

“A lot of the times he brings one of the dogs with him on the tour bus.”

In honor of Houston PetSet’s 20th anniversary, the “Fierce & Fablous Soirée” gala at the Post Oak Hotel will spotlight 20 honorees. They include Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Friends for Life no-kill animal shelter founder and funder Don Sanders, Citizens for Animal Protection executive director emeritus Kappy Muenzer, and noted philanthropists Sidney Faust, Jan Duncan and Sue Smith.

For more information and PetSet gala tickets, go here.

