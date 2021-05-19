Gala for Texas Nurses Turns the Power Going Out Into an Electrifying Evening

Dining by candlelight was an unplanned romantic interlude at River Oaks Country Club during The Pearl Ball, benefiting the Good Samaritan Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cordless lighting from J&D Entertainment allowed the program to go on at the Pearl Ball even though the power went out in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

When organizers dubbed the 2021 Pearl Ball “A Night Under the Stars,” they had little idea that the theme would be pretty close to reality. After all, what else could possibly affect attempts to hold the 33rd annual gala benefiting the Good Samaritan Foundation?

The event had already been rescheduled four times. First due to a broken city water main, then twice due to the pandemic. Tuesday night as the dinner guests were seated in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom the power went out. For an hour, it was dining by candlelight before the electricity was restored.

Decorative candles from Blooming Gallery on tabletops and overhead provided modest but sufficient lumens for the dinner hour. Surprisingly, country club staff managed to complete dinner service as planned. Even the program was able to progress thanks to the lighting provided by J&D Entertainment. There were applause all around not only for the return of power but also for the service team that kept the evening rolling.

Virginia and Will McMullen chaired the event that has been raising funds for nursing scholarships since its inception in 1951. The foundation is one of the largest private grantors of scholarships to Texas nursing students. The nonprofit will hold its Excellence in Nursing Awards in October as part of its mission to support excellence in the field.

The relatively small, but dedicated, group numbering more than 150 raised more than $220,000. In celebration, they took to the dance floor encouraged by the vibrant sounds of the David Caceres Band. A member of the band on sax entertained during the darkened dinner hour.

PC Seen: Jason Fertitta, who served as emcee, and Courtney Hill Fertitta, Jenna Anne and Matthew Lindley, Lauren and Warren Harris, Tiffaney and Scott Perhala, Stefanie and Cody Carper, Lindsey and Cy Jones, Kim and Stephen Perich, Jessica and Mark Stoner, Randee and Everett Bernal, and Michelle and Kane Barnett.