A collaboration between Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and Nostalgia & Noise, "Forever for a Moment" offered guests a unique portrayal of what ballet can be. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

A VIP cocktail hour took place before the Pegasus Contemporary Ballet performance. (Photo by Malcolm Herod)

PCB founder Diana Crowder did a Q&A during the VIP cocktail hour. (Photo by Malcolm Herod)

Musician Elkin Pautt provided the tunes for the event. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

For this performance (which took place on three different pieces of paper in the large gallery), the group decided to create art on paper by putting charcoal on the dancers' feet. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

The three-part performance had guests shuffling from one piece of paper to another in the large gallery so they wouldn't miss any part of it. (Photo by Malcolm Herod)

The finished works were then cut up into smaller pieces that guests could purchase to support Pegasus Contemporary Ballet. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

Guests could purchase the dancers' artwork at the event. (Photo by Malcolm Herod)

PCB rehearsal director Allison Schuster and Diana Crowder. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

Co-founder of Nostalgia & Noise Ra Kazadi. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

Dancers of Pegasus Contemporary Ballet: Elena Olshin, Aia McInnes, Kiera Mays, Emma Krusling, Natalie Panayi. (Photo by Ethan Rios)

Kenneth Marshall (Photo by Malcolm Herod)

Society / Featured Parties

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet Teams Up With Nostalgia & Noise On An Unforgettable Performance in Dallas

"Forever For A Moment" Offers a Unique Perspective on What Ballet Can Be

BY // 11.19.24
Founded in 2021, Pegasus Contemporary Ballet (PCB) has quickly become a premier contemporary ballet company in Dallas. On Saturday, November 9, the company teamed up with Nostalgia & Noise — an event series and community platform — on an unforgettable fundraising event at Dallas Contemporary. Created by the dancers of PCB, in collaboration with its founder Diana Crowder, Forever For A Moment offered guests a unique perspective on what ballet can be.

“We want to push the needle forward on what contemporary ballet can do,” Diana Crowder said in a Q&A during the VIP cocktail hour. Crowder explained that she started Pegasus Contemporary Ballet when she, a former professional ballerina, noticed a void in Dallas for a fresh perspective on the art form.

“We have four pillars of programming,” Crowder told the VIP crowd. “Immersive and up-close works (like tonight), narrative (where we tell stories through dance), innovation (we choreograph works from people who are visionary in their field right now), and collaboration.” The Forever For A Moment concept was created by Crowder and the founders of Nostalgia & Noise — Rob Grass and Ra Kazadi.

For this performance (which took place on three different pieces of paper in the large gallery), the group decided to create art on paper by putting charcoal on the dancers’ feet. “There’s a history of creating art with bodies and dance,” says Crowder. Accompanied by music from Elkin Pautt, this resulted in a three-part performance that had guests shuffling from one sheet of paper to another so they wouldn’t miss any part of it.

The finished pieces were then divided into smaller works that guests could purchase to support Pegasus Contemporary Ballet, allowing them to bring a bit of the experience home.

Forever For A Moment kicks off the 2024/2025 season, which begins on March 7 with a collaborative production of Swan Lake with the Dallas-based Bombshell Dance Project. It will take place at Kalita Humphreys Theater. On June 13 and 14, PCB will return to Moody Performance Hall to conclude its season with Synergy 2025 — which presents local musicians live on-stage with the dancers.

Spotted amongst the crowd included: Kenneth Marshall, James Mobley, Mikial Onu, Mariell Guzman, Kaci Merriweather Hawkins, Brian Green, Sally Stacy, Uwa Ede-Osifo, Tara Lewis, Jim Nugent, Manny Mendoza, Bondie Metchore, Tandis Esfandiari, Gabbi Farias, Taylor Garceau, Christina Jafar, and Charlie Caulkins.

