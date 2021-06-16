Dallas’ True Party Specialists — P.O.S.H Couture Makes Special Nights Magical

Events are back in a big way and that means event planners are ready to get things rolling by doing what they do best ― taking care of all the organization, decoration and little details so you can be truly present and relish your time with friends and family. Of course, not all event planners are created equal.

P.O.S.H. Couture Rentals is the secret weapon of the most in-the-know hostesses. P.O.S.H knows how to create memories, giving its exclusive clients access to an unparalleled selection of specialty china collections, tableware, chairs and accent pieces. P.O.S.H makes events unforgettable.

For more than a decade, P.O.S.H. has been pushing events planning to a new level with its full-service luxury event rental service covering the entire Dallas/Fort Worth region. Headquartered in the Dallas Design District, the premier event rental service is a women-owned and operated business. P.O.S.H founding and managing partners Laurel Howell and Jami Goetze bring a real passion to events planning.

Howell is well known for her design taste. She has an uncanny ability to spot the trends each season, adding stylish additions to P.O.S.H’s always expanding tabletop collections. Goetze brings more than 30 years of catering experience to the table, ensuring the elevation of food presentation for your catering chef. P.O.S.H also employs a team of notable event stylists who are obsessed with making sure every detail of your vision is realized.

For events hosted at home, P.O.S.H can help integrate your own collections and accent pieces, making each party a one-of-a-kind event. Or you can dip into their treasure trove and create a fresh look, from striking to whimsical, by employing their impressive array of couture and designer collections. The experts even offer easy delivery and pickup, labeled rentals (so set up is a breeze), AND do the dishes for you. As fun and important as pretty plates are to the party, these are perks P.O.S.H. clients are always thrilled to realize and enjoy.

As we ease back into a full social life, many are still choosing to host in the comfort of their own home. From supper clubs and garden parties to wine tastings and favorite things parties, the P.O.S.H. team is all about offering tips to make your events wow.

Let some of these innovative and chic P.O.S.H events from the past serve as the inspiration you need for your next event.

Supper Club

Concrete grey charger and Kim Seybert Helix Wine Glass. Design and photography by Ellison Event Productions.

Fort Worth hosts Laurie Bates and Jennifer Ellison launched Crowded Table, a women’s supper club, in March. Inspired by Women’s History Month, this dinner club was created to celebrate a new group of remarkable women every month. Top Chef Jenna Kinard was invited as the inaugural guest chef.

The Cutipol cutlery and Concrete Charger served up elegant and uncommon dimensions, perfectly balanced in contemporary elegance, while the Kim Seybert Helix goblet set the stage for a glamorous toast to each celebrated course.

Garden Party

Garden Party held at the Virgin Hotel. Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade charger complements the gold floral lace stemware. Design by Wedfully Yours with Jennefer Wilson Photography.

Rather than go the romantic route, the idea behind this Garden Party was a modern spin on Alice in Wonderland. When faced with a “curiouser and curiouser” year, as Alice would say, one could have gone in the direction of the Red Queen. The idea of this place setting was to find the fun in the funky. The Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade gives classic garden vibes, but when paired with Black and Gold China, it transforms into a new aesthetic.

Wine Tasting

Arte Italica charger and crossback chairs are perfectly paired with rose. Design by MO&CO Custom Events with Hannah Vista Photography.

P.O.S.H. selections offer more than just a pretty stem. Sommeliers and tastemakers love the varietal specific stemware of Extreme Riedel, while other stemware offerings include hand crafted glass and modern silhouettes. This rose all-day party invokes the elegance of Italian al fresco dining, making the handmade Italian chargers by Arte Italica a must. Vintage water goblets rounded out the old world vibe for a beautiful new tradition.

Cheese and Wine Tasting

Our Cutipol flatware and Marches Shades of Blue china with smoke glassware. Design by Social Lllama Events with Caitlin McNeil Photography.

The classic Marchesa Collection isn’t just for bridal. The Shades of Blue dinnerware paired with Cutipol GOA Blue and Gold cutlery for a fresh take on a memorable birthday night with the girls. The client chose to layer the rentals atop of a round cheeseboard as an elevated charger and unique party favor.

Backyard Dinner with Friends

Our farmhouse table and Denmark chairs with Arte Italica dinner plates. Design by MO&CO Events with LUSHRA. Hannah Vista Photography.

Summer is the season of backyard cookouts, but your event can still look effortless without paper plates. Farmhouse tables allow for a laidback luxurious feel while the Denmark chairs provide comfort and style. The Arte Italica Guiletta Dinner Plate adds charm and elegance to any table. Her smokey rim of the plates and organic floral design can be played up with dark and light elements, making this addition a must for any al fresco affair.

P.O.S.H. Couture Rentals operates on the belief that its clients deserve first-class customer service and a truly customized approach. These true event specialists are setting new industry standards for delivery and pickup, making the entire process seamless for the host.

For more on the P.O.S.H. experience and to get your own special event underway, click here.