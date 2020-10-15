Potente Chef and His Team Cook Up 400 Meals in a $429,500 Night to Fight Domestic Violence in Houston

Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)
Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell
Houston Astros Foundation executive Twila Carter, AVDA CEO Maisha Colter
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers
AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall
Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA
AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Pakr to pick his AVDA dinner packet.
_JWK5502Chuck and Vanessa Ames, Jordan and Dylan Seff
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
AVDA board member Don Woo
AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
01
13

Astros/AVDA volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)

02
13

Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a four-course dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

03
13

Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell pick up their boxed dinner from Potente. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

04
13

Houston Astros Foundation executive director Twila Carter and AVDA CEO Maisha Colter spearhead the 40th anniversary of the nonprofit that battles agains domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

05
13

Astros/AVDA volunteers deliver dinners from Jim Crane's Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary of fighting domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

06
13

Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers dine in the wine cellar at Potente, Astros owner Jim Crane's upscale Italian restaurant. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

07
13

AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

08
13

Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

09
13

AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Park to pick up his AVDA dinner box

10
13

Dinner chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames with Jordan & Dylan Seff dining at Potente for AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

11
13

Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

12
13

AVDA board member Don Woo picks up is four-course Potente dinner from the delivery point at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

13
13

AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Union Station in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)
Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell
Houston Astros Foundation executive Twila Carter, AVDA CEO Maisha Colter
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers
AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall
Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA
AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Pakr to pick his AVDA dinner packet.
_JWK5502Chuck and Vanessa Ames, Jordan and Dylan Seff
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
AVDA board member Don Woo
AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Society / Featured Parties

Potente Chef and His Team Cook Up 400 Meals in a $429,500 Night to Fight Domestic Violence in Houston

Minute Maid Park Turns Into a Grand Stage

BY // 10.15.20
Astros/AVDA volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)
Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a four-course dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell pick up their boxed dinner from Potente. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Houston Astros Foundation executive director Twila Carter and AVDA CEO Maisha Colter spearhead the 40th anniversary of the nonprofit that battles agains domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Astros/AVDA volunteers deliver dinners from Jim Crane's Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary of fighting domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers dine in the wine cellar at Potente, Astros owner Jim Crane's upscale Italian restaurant. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Park to pick up his AVDA dinner box
Dinner chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames with Jordan & Dylan Seff dining at Potente for AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
AVDA board member Don Woo picks up is four-course Potente dinner from the delivery point at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Union Station in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
1
13

Astros/AVDA volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)

2
13

Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a four-course dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

3
13

Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell pick up their boxed dinner from Potente. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

4
13

Houston Astros Foundation executive director Twila Carter and AVDA CEO Maisha Colter spearhead the 40th anniversary of the nonprofit that battles agains domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

5
13

Astros/AVDA volunteers deliver dinners from Jim Crane's Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary of fighting domestic violence. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

6
13

Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers dine in the wine cellar at Potente, Astros owner Jim Crane's upscale Italian restaurant. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

7
13

AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

8
13

Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

9
13

AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Park to pick up his AVDA dinner box

10
13

Dinner chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames with Jordan & Dylan Seff dining at Potente for AVDA (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

11
13

Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)

12
13

AVDA board member Don Woo picks up is four-course Potente dinner from the delivery point at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

13
13

AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Union Station in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)

Potente executive chef Danny Trace was more than willing to jump into the kitchen on behalf of AVADA as the nonprofit battling domestic violence was celebrating its 40th anniversary and needed some pizzazz for its virtual fundraiser. With the rise in cases of domestic brutality since COVID-19, support was already in place but with the promise of Potente’s dreamy Spaghetti al Tartufo with black truffles, the stage was set for a victorious fundraiser.

Indeed. The “Home Safe Home” drive-thru dinner pickup and Zoom programming event knocked at it out of the ballpark with proceeds of $429,500 easily surpassing the goal of $375,000. And, yes, the program originated from Minute Maid Park.

Potente, as you might recall, is the restaurant endeavor of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and one of the tenants of the Astros Foundation is domestic violence awareness. Thus, it was an easy partnership that had Trace and his team cooking 400 meals in the Minute Maid Park kitchen and scores of Astros/AVDA volunteers lining up to help distribute the boxed dinners.

On hand for the program, which was led by AVDA CEO Maisha Colter, were Astros senior vice president of community affairs and Astros Foundation CEO Twila Carter, gala chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames and the honorees. In the spotlight were former AVDA client Dr. Rebecca Berens, speaking live from Minute Maid Park; Dori Kornfeld Goldman, partner at Yetter Coleman LLP, honored with the Joseph D. Jamail Award for Justice; Tony Bradfield, owner of Tenenbaum Jewelers, receiving AVDA’s Heart of Houston Award; and the National Council of Jewish Women – Houston Section, recognized with the Faithful Founders Award for the key role they played in the formation of AVDA ago in 1980.

“I am extremely proud of the AVDA team. Our services have not waivered during COVID,”  Colter says. “And we were able to achieve a safe and appealing fundraising event that allowed our supporters to give to our cause while remaining safe in their homes.”

The fundraising included not only an online auction but also auction tickets offering a chance to win a $10,000 card to Tenenbaum Jewelers.

A number of AVDA participants chose to have dinner at Potente, directly across the street from Minute Maid Park.

PC Seen: Honoree Tony Bradfield, Hallie Vanderhider, Julie and Eric Kuo, Meredith Marshall, Annsley and Chris Popov, Jordan and Dylan Seff, Sheridan Willams, Beth and John McKay, Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat.

Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Keith Kilson)
Potente Chef Danny Trace hands off a dinner package from the kitchen at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Charles Thompson and AVDA Board Member Bethany Andell
Houston Astros Foundation executive Twila Carter, AVDA CEO Maisha Colter
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
Hallie Vanderhider and honoree Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers
AVDA supporters Julie Kuo, Meredith Marshall
Chris & Annsley Popov at AVDA
AVDA board chair Steve Winter pulls up to Minute Maid Pakr to pick his AVDA dinner packet.
_JWK5502Chuck and Vanessa Ames, Jordan and Dylan Seff
Astros volunteers delivering dinners from Potente for the AVDA 40th anniversary fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Klump)
AVDA board member Don Woo
AVDA CEO Maisha Colter heading the program live from Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Jerry Klumpp)
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X